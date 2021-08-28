BRYAN — Bryan girls tennis didn't drop a single game on Saturday in a 5-0 win over Bowsher. 

The win moves them to 10-0 on the season, a feat that hasn't been done since the Golden Bears opened with that record in 2013.

They will look to break the record on Monday against Springfield at home. 

At Bryan 

Bryan 5, Bowsher 0

Singles 

1. Emma Shiniger (Br) def. Jillianne Fogle 6-0, 6-0. 2. Taylor Peel (Br) def. Sarah Grandison 6-0, 6-0. 3. Hannah Andrews (Br) def. Default. 

Doubles 

1. Caitlyn DeWitt-Katelan Nagel def. Mikayla Hamilton-Savanna Smith 6-0, 6-0. 2. Katie Dorsten-Lucy Vashaw def. Makayla Tovar-Deohnie Wilson 6-0, 6-0. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments