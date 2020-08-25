BRYAN — A talented Toledo Central Catholic squad proved too much for Bryan as the Golden Bears dropped their first match of the season 3-2 on Saturday.
The Golden Bears (5-1) picked up wins in both doubles matches, with Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler rolling to a 6-1, 6-1 triumph at first doubles.
At Bryan
Toledo Central Catholic 3, Bryan 2
Singles
1. Ellie Hire (TCC) def. Kaitlyn Posey, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lucia Spinazze (TCC) def. Emilee Bassett, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Bella Spinazze (TCC) def. McKenzie Adams, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Jen Pryer-Lauren Tscherne, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Gabi Bany-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Grace Hoffman-Jane Cowell, 6-3, 6-1.
