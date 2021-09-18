At Wauseon

Wauseon 7, Toledo Central Catholic 2

ARCHBOLD — Ottawa-Glandorf continued their perfect season on Saturday afternoon with a convincing 6-0 victory over Archbold. 

The Titans saw two goals each from Makenna Siefker and Kaelyn Grothause. Lily Haselman and Myka Aldrich also added on a goal as well. 

The win makes the Titans 9-0 on the season. Archbold falls to 3-3-1. 

The Bluestreaks will be back at home on Monday for an NWOAL contest with Delta. Ottawa-Glandorf will take on WBL foe Van Wert at home also on Monday. 

At Archbold

Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Archbold 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (9-0, 4-0 WBL) - Goals: Makenna Siefker 2, Kaelyn Grothause 2, Lily Haselman, Myka Aldrich. Assists: Makenna Siefker, Alexa Fortman. Saves: Abby Warnecke

Archbold (3-3-1, 1-2 NWOAL) - Saves: Reagan Kohler 5. 

Wauseon (9-0-1, 2-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Abby Smith 2, Rylee Vasvery 2, Kadence Carroll 2, Macy Gerig. Assists: Kadence Carroll 2 Aariyah Hallett. 

Clay - No statistics

At Spencerville

Miller City 3, Spencerville 0

Miller City (5-0-3, 2-0-1 PCL) - Goals: Lexi Heuerman, Ava Rosengarten, Taylor Wilhelm. Assists: Hallie Kamphaus 2, Lexi Heuerman. Shots on goal: 18. 

Spencerville (0-7, NWC) - Shots on goal: 1

At Kalida

Kalida 2, Cory Rawson 0

Kalida (4-4-2, 2-0-1 PCL) - Goals: Kenzie Fortman, Livia Recker. Assists: Audra Hovest, Meredith Bockrath. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 4. Shots on goal: 17. 

Cory Rawson (2-4-1, 0-1 BVC) - Saves: Karissa Welte 14. Shots on goal: 4. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments