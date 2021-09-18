At Wauseon
Wauseon 7, Toledo Central Catholic 2
ARCHBOLD — Ottawa-Glandorf continued their perfect season on Saturday afternoon with a convincing 6-0 victory over Archbold.
The Titans saw two goals each from Makenna Siefker and Kaelyn Grothause. Lily Haselman and Myka Aldrich also added on a goal as well.
The win makes the Titans 9-0 on the season. Archbold falls to 3-3-1.
The Bluestreaks will be back at home on Monday for an NWOAL contest with Delta. Ottawa-Glandorf will take on WBL foe Van Wert at home also on Monday.
At Archbold
Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Archbold 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (9-0, 4-0 WBL) - Goals: Makenna Siefker 2, Kaelyn Grothause 2, Lily Haselman, Myka Aldrich. Assists: Makenna Siefker, Alexa Fortman. Saves: Abby Warnecke
Archbold (3-3-1, 1-2 NWOAL) - Saves: Reagan Kohler 5.
Wauseon (9-0-1, 2-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Abby Smith 2, Rylee Vasvery 2, Kadence Carroll 2, Macy Gerig. Assists: Kadence Carroll 2 Aariyah Hallett.
Clay - No statistics
At Spencerville
Miller City 3, Spencerville 0
Miller City (5-0-3, 2-0-1 PCL) - Goals: Lexi Heuerman, Ava Rosengarten, Taylor Wilhelm. Assists: Hallie Kamphaus 2, Lexi Heuerman. Shots on goal: 18.
Spencerville (0-7, NWC) - Shots on goal: 1
At Kalida
Kalida 2, Cory Rawson 0
Kalida (4-4-2, 2-0-1 PCL) - Goals: Kenzie Fortman, Livia Recker. Assists: Audra Hovest, Meredith Bockrath. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 4. Shots on goal: 17.
Cory Rawson (2-4-1, 0-1 BVC) - Saves: Karissa Welte 14. Shots on goal: 4.
