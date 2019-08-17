PAULDING — The Miller City girls soccer team got off 44 shots on goal and hit pay dirt on six as they defeated host Paulding 6-0 in non league action.

Miller City 6, Paulding 0

Miller City (1-0) - Goals: Kayleen Mass 2, Madison Ellerbrock 2, Lexi Heuerman, Tava Schroeder. Assists: Lauren Hermiller. Shots: 44. Saves: Koenig 1.

Paulding (0-1) -  Shots: 1. Saves: Bullinger 20.

KALIDA — Archbold's Regan Ramirez tallied two goals to help Archbold defeat Kalida in the season opener for both teams on Saturday, 3-0.

Sophie Rupp knocked in the other goal for Archbold and Bluestreaks goalie Reagan Kohler collected five saves.

Bailey White garnered six saves for Kalida.

Archbold 3, Kalida 0

Archbold (1-0) - Goals: Regan Ramirez 2, Sophie Rupp. Shots: 9.  Saves: Kohler 5.

Kalida (0-1) -  Shots: 5. Saves: White 6.

