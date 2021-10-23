WAUSEON — Wauseon punched its ticket to the Division II Lake District field as the Indians blanked visiting Clyde 2-0 during sectional girls soccer action on Saturday.
Teagan Rupp and Ann Spieles found the net for the Indians, which bounced back from a 3-1 loss in their regular season finale with a postseason-opening win. The 13-2-2 Tribe will travel to Lake on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal against Maumee with the winner facing either Oak Harbor or Toledo Central Catholic in the district finals Saturday.
Defiance saw its season conclude with its second loss to Lima Shawnee this season with the second-seeded Indians tallying a 9-1 win over the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Bryan saw its NWOAL championship season and unbeaten run come to an end short of districts as the top-seeded Bears were ousted from the Elida District field with a 2-0 loss to St. Marys.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 2, Clyde 0
Clyde (1-15-1) - No statistics.
Wauseon (13-2-2) - Goals: Teagan Rupp, Ann Spieles. Assists: Rylee Vasvery, Abby Smith.
At Lima Shawnee
Lima Shawnee 9, Defiance 1
Defiance (2-15-1) - No statistics.
Lima Shawnee (15-1-1) - No statistics.
At Bryan
Bryan 2, St. Marys 0
St. Marys (11-7) - Goals: Aerial Fast, Kendall Dieringer
Bryan (15-1-2) - No statistics.
