BRYAN — Kailee Thiel scored all three of her goals in the second half for Bryan, helping the Golden Bear girls surge past visiting Celina for a 7-3 victory.
Ava Zimmerman, Macy Burton and Tabithah Taylor also found the net in the win for Bryan, with Zimmerman scoring a pair of goals.
At Bryan
Bryan 7, Celina 3
Celina (0-2) - Goals: Taylor Klingshirn 2, Kira Dirksen.
Bryan (2-1) - Goals: Kailee Thiel 3, Ava Zimmerman e2, Macy Burton, Tabithah Taylor.
At Archbold
Archbold 2, Kalida 1
Kalida (0-1) - Goal: Audra Hovest. Assist: Livia Recker. Shots: 4. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 12.
Archbold (1-0) - Goals: Leah McQuade, Jenae Kinsman. Assist: Sophie Rupp. Shots: 16. Saves: Maddie Short 3.
At Rossford
Wauseon 3, Rossford 0
Wauseon (1-0) - Goals: Abby Smith 2, Mylah Medina. Assists: Rylee Vasvery, Teagen Rupp, Ann Spieles.
Rossford (0-1) - No statistics.
At Evergreen
Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Evergreen 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (1-0-1) - Goals: Makenna Siefker 4, Bri Douglass, Myka Aldrich. Assists: Lily Haselman 2, Douglass, Siefker, Aldrich. Shots: 16. Saves: Karsyn Erford 1.
Evergreen (0-2) - Shots: Evergreen 1.
At Continental
Continental 15, Toledo Bowsher 0
Toledo Bowsher (0-2) - Shots: 1. Saves: Jayla Taylor 14.
Continental (2-0) - Goals: Bryn Tegenkamp 3, Destiny Pier 3, Olivia Crossgrove 2, Mackenzie Shock 2, Britten Smith, Morgan Dockery, Kaitlyn Bidlack, Alli Scott, Mya Bishop. Assists: Mackenzie Niese, Breece Prowant, Bishop, Shock, Tegenkamp, Crossgrove, Scott. Shots: 40.
At Miller City
Miller City 1, Wapakoneta 0
Wapakoneta (0-1) - No statistics.
Miller City (1-0) - Goal: Taylor Wilhelm. Assist: Isabelle Reyna.
