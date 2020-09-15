A Trinity Prowant goal made the difference as Continental invaded Fred J. Brown Stadium Saturday afternoon and brought home a 1-0 triumph over host Defiance.
Prowant's score came on an assist from Bryn Tegenkamp to earn the win for the Pirates (3-2). Meanwhile, the Continental defense was lights out, not allowing a single shot on goal from Defiance (1-5).
At Defiance
Continental 1, Defiance 0
Continental (3-2) - Goal: Trinity Prowant. Assist: Bryn Tegenkamp. Shots: 7. Corner kicks: 1.
Defiance (1-5) - Shots: 0. Corner kicks: 3.
