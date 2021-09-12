CONTINENTAL -- After taking a 1-0 lead into the half on a Bryn Tegenkamp penalty kick, Continental found the net three more times in the final 40 minutes as the Pirates blanked visiting Defiance 4-0 on Saturday.
Tegenkamp added another goal less than a minute into the second half on a free kick while adding an assist on an Alli Scott goal as the Pirates outshot Defiance 27-11 in the contest.
Oktavia Rohlf had 12 saves in the setback for Defiance.
In other girls soccer action Saturday, No. 12 Bryan stayed unbeaten as Ella Rau netted a goal in the final seconds of the first half and held off Springfield in a 2-1 victory to move to 8-0 on the campaign.
At Continental
Continental 4, Defiance 0
Defiance (2-5-1) - Shots: 11. Saves: Oktavia Rohlf 12.
Continental (2-3-1) - Goals: Bryn Tegenkamp 2, Alli Scott 2. Assists: Bryn Tegenkamp. Shots: 27. Saves: Alli Scott 3, Maddie Burkhart 3.
At Bryan
Bryan 2, Springfield 1
Springfield (3-2-1) - No statistics.
Bryan (8-0) - Goals: Ella Rau, Delilah Taylor. Saves: Calysta Wasson 16.
At Delta
Delta 3, Northwood 1
Northwood (1-6) - No statistics.
Delta (4-3) - Goals: Grace Munger 2, Ella Demaline. Assists: Grace Armstrong.
