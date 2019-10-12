MILLER CITY — Riverdale outshot Miller City, 18-5 and went on to claim a 3-2 win over the Wildcats.
Madison Ellerbrock and Ava Rosengarten tallied goals for Miller City in the loss, while their goalkeeper Natalie Koenig came away with 14 saves.
Riverdale 3, Miller City 2
Riverdale - Shots: 18.
Miller City (5-7-4) - Goals: Madison Ellerbrock, Ava Rosengarten. Shots: 5. Saves: Natalie Koenig 14.
Lake 4, Wauseon 1
Lake (11-4-1) - No statistics.
Wauseon (4-12) - No statistics.
