PAULDING — Brianna Fortman had three goals, while Marrah Elston, Trinity Bibler and Tenley Baldwin all scored two goals each, as the Defiance girls soccer team defeated Paulding, 11-1.
Reece Rittenhouse and Jocelyn Ramirez also scored goals for Defiance (4-5-4). Also for Defiance, Baldwin collected three assists, while Desi Garcia and Elston each had two assists. Getting one assist each were Fortman, Maddi Bloomfield, Lindsay Roth and Carlee Smiddy. Defiance goalkeeper Raelle Gonzaleshad four saves.
Sydney McCullough scored the lone goal for Paulding, while Chelsea Bullinger had 22 saves.
Defiance travels to Wapakoneta on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Defiance 11, Paulding 1
Defiance (4-5-4) - Goals: Brianna Fortman 3, Marrah Elston 2, Trinity Bibler 2, Tenley Baldwin 2, Reece Rittenhouse, Jocelyn Ramirez. Assists: Tenley Baldwin 3, Marrah Elston 2, Desi Garcia 2, Maddi Bloomfield, Lindsay Roth, Carlee Smiddy, Brianna Fortman. Shots: 33. Saves: Raelle Gonzales 4.
Paulding (0-10) - Goal: Sydney McCullough. Shots: 52. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 22.
Bowling Green 2, Bryan 1
Bryan - Goals: Delilah Taylor. Saves: Meg Voigt 10.
Bowling Green - No statistics.
Maumee 4, Wauseon 2
Wauseon - Goals: Kadence Carroll 2. Assists: Macy Gerig.
Maumee - Goals: Lilly Murphy, Kelsey Walborn, Lynkin Williams, Natalie Winkle.
Napoleon 2, Ottawa Hills 2
Ottawa Hills (7-3-2) - Goals: Erin Kadrovach, Mallory Carter. Shots: 9. Saves: Marisa Kadrovach 12.
Napoleon (4-6-2) - Goals: Emily Bostelman, Sophie Chipps. Assists: Sophie Chipps, Emily Bostelman. Shots: 14. Saves: Grace Hopkins 7.
Kalida 2, Bluffton 1
Kalida (7-5) - Goals: Livia Recker, Jordyn Vandemark. Assists: Brenna Smith, McKenna Bockrath. Shots: 6. Saves: Bailey White 7.
Bluffton (6-4-1) - Goals: Kayle White. Shots: 8. Saves: Julia Mehaffie 4.
Elida 9, Fort Jennings 0
Fort Jennings (2-8-1) - Shots: 1. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 6, Reilly Fitzpatrick 6.
Elida (4-7-2) - Goals: Analei Jackson 2, Lacie Moening 2, Brooke Reese, Kennedy Howard, Bella Wallace, Amarie Christoff, Payton Kuhn. Assists: Lacie Moening, Payton Kuhn, Kami Moening. Shots: 21. Saves: 1.
