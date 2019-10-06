BRYAN — Defiance won a hard-fought battle with a shutout of Bryan on Saturday, 1-0.

The Bulldog's only score came on an own goal by the Golden Bears with five minutes to go in the first half.

Meg Voigt stopped six shots in the net for Bryan.

Defiance will finish the regular season on Tuesday hosting WBL rival St. Marys.

Defiance (5-6-4) - No statistics.

Bryan (7-5-2) - Saves: Meg Voigt 6, Maya Keil 1.

Ottawa-Glandorf 7, Kalida 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-9-1) - Goals: Kelsey Erford 2 goals, Lilly Haselman, Clara Beach, Kalida own goals 3. Shots 13. Saves: Abby Warnecke 5.

Kalida (8-6) - Shots: 5. Saves: Bailey White 8.

Crestview 2, Fort Jennings 0

Fort Jennings (2-10-2) - Shots 2. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 1.

Crestview (7-5-2) - Goals: Katelyn Castle, Macy Kulwicki. Shots: 3. Saves: McKenna Thompson 2.

