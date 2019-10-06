BRYAN — Defiance won a hard-fought battle with a shutout of Bryan on Saturday, 1-0.
The Bulldog's only score came on an own goal by the Golden Bears with five minutes to go in the first half.
Meg Voigt stopped six shots in the net for Bryan.
Defiance will finish the regular season on Tuesday hosting WBL rival St. Marys.
Defiance (5-6-4) - No statistics.
Bryan (7-5-2) - Saves: Meg Voigt 6, Maya Keil 1.
Ottawa-Glandorf 7, Kalida 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-9-1) - Goals: Kelsey Erford 2 goals, Lilly Haselman, Clara Beach, Kalida own goals 3. Shots 13. Saves: Abby Warnecke 5.
Kalida (8-6) - Shots: 5. Saves: Bailey White 8.
Crestview 2, Fort Jennings 0
Fort Jennings (2-10-2) - Shots 2. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 1.
Crestview (7-5-2) - Goals: Katelyn Castle, Macy Kulwicki. Shots: 3. Saves: McKenna Thompson 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.