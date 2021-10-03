A trio of Northwest Ohio Athletic League squads earned non-conference victories on Saturday in girls soccer action with Bryan, Wauseon and Delta earning wins. 

Bryan edged Bowling Green 2-1 with a pair of goals after the Bobcats staked a 1-0 first-half lead as Delilah Taylor and Ella Miller each found the net. Wauseon also picked up a narrow victory as Kadence Carroll found Abby Smith for the game-winner in the Indians' 1-0 victory over Maumee.

Delta had less trouble in their road to victory as Faith Ann Berger had two goals and Skylar Boulton tallied two assists in the Panthers' 7-0 blanking of Otsego.

At Bowling Green

Bryan 2, Bowling Green 1

Bryan (12-0-1) - Goals: Delilah Taylor, Ella Miller. Saves: Calysta Wasson 5.

Bowling Green (5-6) - No statistics.

At Maumee

Wauseon 1, Maumee 0

Wauseon (11-1-1) - Goal: Abby Smith: Assist: Kadence Carroll.

Maumee (2-8-2) - No statistics.

At Delta

Delta 7, Otsego 0

Otsego (1-11) - No statistics.

Delta (5-6-1) - Goals: Faith Ann Berger 2, Ella Demaline, Saige Walter, Liz Schlatter, Dani Ford, Sam Maurer. Assists: Skylar Boulton 2, Sam Maurer.

At Miller City

Miller City 5, Cory-Rawson 1

Cory-Rawson (3-6-1) - Goal: McVetta.

Miller City (7-2-3) - Goals: Lexi Heuerman 2, Abi Long, Carley Hermiller, Ava Ruck. Assists: Abi Long, Hallie Kamphaus.

At Bluffton

Bluffton 6, Kalida 0

Kalida (5-6-2) - Shots: 5. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 8.

Bluffton (10-2-1) - Goals: Reagan Mittendorf 2, Sami Scoles, Allison Diller, Jasi Crawfish, Marley Kindle. Shots: 15. Saves: Julia Mehaffie 4.

