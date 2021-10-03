A trio of Northwest Ohio Athletic League squads earned non-conference victories on Saturday in girls soccer action with Bryan, Wauseon and Delta earning wins.
Bryan edged Bowling Green 2-1 with a pair of goals after the Bobcats staked a 1-0 first-half lead as Delilah Taylor and Ella Miller each found the net. Wauseon also picked up a narrow victory as Kadence Carroll found Abby Smith for the game-winner in the Indians' 1-0 victory over Maumee.
Delta had less trouble in their road to victory as Faith Ann Berger had two goals and Skylar Boulton tallied two assists in the Panthers' 7-0 blanking of Otsego.
At Bowling Green
Bryan 2, Bowling Green 1
Bryan (12-0-1) - Goals: Delilah Taylor, Ella Miller. Saves: Calysta Wasson 5.
Bowling Green (5-6) - No statistics.
At Maumee
Wauseon 1, Maumee 0
Wauseon (11-1-1) - Goal: Abby Smith: Assist: Kadence Carroll.
Maumee (2-8-2) - No statistics.
At Delta
Delta 7, Otsego 0
Otsego (1-11) - No statistics.
Delta (5-6-1) - Goals: Faith Ann Berger 2, Ella Demaline, Saige Walter, Liz Schlatter, Dani Ford, Sam Maurer. Assists: Skylar Boulton 2, Sam Maurer.
At Miller City
Miller City 5, Cory-Rawson 1
Cory-Rawson (3-6-1) - Goal: McVetta.
Miller City (7-2-3) - Goals: Lexi Heuerman 2, Abi Long, Carley Hermiller, Ava Ruck. Assists: Abi Long, Hallie Kamphaus.
At Bluffton
Bluffton 6, Kalida 0
Kalida (5-6-2) - Shots: 5. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 8.
Bluffton (10-2-1) - Goals: Reagan Mittendorf 2, Sami Scoles, Allison Diller, Jasi Crawfish, Marley Kindle. Shots: 15. Saves: Julia Mehaffie 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.