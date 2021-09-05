TOLEDO — Both Bryan and Delta girls soccer traveled to Toledo to take on a pair of Three Rivers Athletic Conference foes and were both victorious. 

Bryan defeated Toledo Central Catholic 3-1 while Delta pulled off a shutout of Whitmer, winning 5-0. 

The victory for the Golden Bears keeps their record a perfect 6-0, 2-0 NWOAL. The win for the Panthers pushes them to 2-3, 0-2 NWOAL for the season. 

Allie Zimmerman scored two goals for Bryan in their win while goalkeeper Calysta Wasson notched six saves. 

For Delta Emma Demaline and Grace Munger each had two goals to propel the Panthers to victory. 

Bryan will look to continue their perfect season at home against Lima Bath on Thursday. Delta will be back home on Tuesday to take on Toledo Christian. 

At Toledo Central Catholic 

Bryan 3, Toledo CC 1

Bryan (6-0, 2-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Allie Zimmerman 2, Macy Burton. Assists: Kailee Thiel 2, Allie Zimmerman. Saves: Calysta Wasson 6. 

Toledo CC (1-4, 0-1 TRAC) - No statistics

At Whitmer

Delta 5, Whitmer 0

Delta (2-3, 0-2 NWOAL) - Goals: Emma Demaline 2, Grace Munger 2, Skylar Boutlon. Assists: Anna Munger.

Whitmer (2-3, 0-1 TRAC) - No statistics

At Liberty Center

Liberty Center 9, Napoleon 1

Liberty Center (3-1-1, 1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Aubree Hollenbaugh 3, Delaena McClure, Alyssa Giesige, Nicole Keller, Hannah Roth, Mariah Bostelman, Kylee Kern. Assists: Aubree Hollenbaugh 3, Nicole Keller 2, Peyton Armey, Alyssa Giesige. Saves: Marleigh Rego 3.

Napoleon (1-2-1, 0-1 NLL) - Goals: Karleigh Sonnenberg. 

