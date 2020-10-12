The Bryan girls soccer team claimed its fifth win in six matches Saturday as the Golden Bears invaded Defiance’s Fred J. Brown Stadium and claimed a 3-0 win.
Delilah Taylor assisted on an Allie Zimmerman goal in the first half and Zimmerman returned the favor later in the half for the Golden Bears (7-7-1) while Ella Miller netted the other goal for Bryan.
Defiance slipped to 1-14 on the season with the loss.
At Defiance
Bryan 3, Defiance 0
Bryan (7-7-1) — Goals: Allie Zimmerman, Delilah Taylor, Ella Miller. Assists: Allie Zimmerman, Delilah Taylor.
Defiance (1-14) — No statistics.
At Napoleon
Napoleon 3, Delta 1
Delta (3-7-4) - Goal: Kiersten Culler. Saves: Teagan Postelwait 2.
Napoleon (2-10-2) - Goals: Sophie Chipps 3. Assist: Ella Griffith. Saves: Miya Weber 1.
At Kalida
Ottawa-Glandorf 7, Kalida 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3-3) - Goals: Myka Aldrich 3, Kelsey Erford, Alexa Fortman, Lily Haselman, Brianna Douglas. Shots: 24. Saves: Abby Warnecke 1.
Kalida (6-7-1) - Shots: 1. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 16.
Monday
At Ft. Jennings
St. Marys 7, Ft. Jennings 0
St. Marys (11-3-1) – Goals: Kiley Tennant 2, Krista Ruppert, Aeriel Fast, Morgan Heese, Tabby Knous. Shots: 22.
Ft. Jennings (1-13) – Shots: 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.