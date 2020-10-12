The Bryan girls soccer team claimed its fifth win in six matches Saturday as the Golden Bears invaded Defiance’s Fred J. Brown Stadium and claimed a 3-0 win.

Delilah Taylor assisted on an Allie Zimmerman goal in the first half and Zimmerman returned the favor later in the half for the Golden Bears (7-7-1) while Ella Miller netted the other goal for Bryan.

Defiance slipped to 1-14 on the season with the loss.

At Defiance

Bryan 3, Defiance 0

Bryan (7-7-1) — Goals: Allie Zimmerman, Delilah Taylor, Ella Miller. Assists: Allie Zimmerman, Delilah Taylor.

Defiance (1-14) — No statistics.

At Napoleon

Napoleon 3, Delta 1

Delta (3-7-4) - Goal: Kiersten Culler. Saves: Teagan Postelwait 2.

Napoleon (2-10-2) - Goals: Sophie Chipps 3. Assist: Ella Griffith. Saves: Miya Weber 1.

At Kalida

Ottawa-Glandorf 7, Kalida 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3-3) - Goals: Myka Aldrich 3, Kelsey Erford, Alexa Fortman, Lily Haselman, Brianna Douglas. Shots: 24. Saves: Abby Warnecke 1.

Kalida (6-7-1) - Shots: 1. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 16.

Monday

At Ft. Jennings

St. Marys 7, Ft. Jennings 0

St. Marys (11-3-1) – Goals: Kiley Tennant 2, Krista Ruppert, Aeriel Fast, Morgan Heese, Tabby Knous. Shots: 22.

Ft. Jennings (1-13) – Shots: 1.

