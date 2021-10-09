BRYAN — Bryan staked out a commanding lead in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s match against visiting Defiance, scoring three goals in that span en route to a 5-0 victory over the Bulldogs in girls soccer action.

Delilah Taylor recorded a hat trick for the unbeaten Golden Bears (15-0-1, No. 14 Division II OSSCA), scoring two of the three goals in the third and fourth minutes of the match.

Bryan will look to complete an undefeated regular season Thursday at home against Wauseon while Defiance will travel to Wapakoneta.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Defiance 0

Defiance (2-13-1) - No statistics.

Bryan (15-0-1) - Goals: Delilah Taylor 3, Kailee Thiel, Marah Smith. Assists: Macy Burton. Saves: Allie Redhead 1.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Kalida 0

Kalida (6-7-2) - Shots: 2. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 20.

Ottawa-Glandorf (12-1) - Goals: Myka Aldrich 2, Makenna Siefker, Clara Beach. Shots: 25. Saves: Abby Warnecke 1.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments