KALIDA — Madison Langhals, Kenzie Fortman and Kendal Bokrath each tallied a goal for Kalida in a 3-0 win over Cory-Rawson. 

Kalida (6-5) outshot Cory-Rawson, 12-3 and goakeeper Bailey White collected three saves to preserve a shutout.

Kalida 3, Cory-Rawson 0

Cory-Rawson (5-4-1) - Shots: 3. Saves: Evelyn Waltz 9.

Kalida (6-5) - Goals: Madison Langhals, Kenzie Fortman, Kendal Bockrath.  Assists: Madison Langhals, Livia Recker, McKenna Bockrath. Shots: 12. Saves: Bailey White 3.

