OTTAWA — Four different players scored for Archbold as the Streaks went to Ottawa-Glandorf and scored a 4-0 win against the Titans.
The win marked the 200th career victory for coach James Kidder.
Carlee Meyer, Leah McQuade, Kalyn Baker and Jenna Mahnke netted goals for Archbold.
Saturday
Girls
Archbold 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Archbold (5-1-2) — Goals: Carlee Meyer, Leah McQuade, Kalyn Baker, Jenna Mahnke. Assists: Regan Ramirez 2, Karsyn Hostetler, Macy Peterson.
Ottawa-Glandorf (6-2-1) — no statistics.
Toledo CC 5, Wauseon 1
Toledo CC (6-1-1) — Goals: Claire Whipple, Brie Sensenstein, Livi Hurst, Mya Vernon, Morgan Traver.
Wauseon (4-3-1) — Goal: Kadence Carroll.
Kalida 2, Cory-Rawson 0
Kalida (4-5) — Goals: Brenna Smith, Audra Hovest. Assists: Kenzie Fortman, Melanie Meyers. Shots: 8. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 8.
Cory-Rawson (5-4) — Shots: 8. Saves: Evelyn Waltz 6.
