NAPOLEON — After battling to a scoreless tie at halftime, Archbold exploded for five goals in the second half to down host Napoleon 5-1 in local girls soccer action Saturday.
Regan Ramirez netted a pair of the second-half scores for the Bluestreaks (3-1-1), while Leah McQuade, Kalyn Baker and Sophie Rupp all found the net.
Sophie Chipps scored the lone goal for the Wildcats, which fell to 1-3.
At Napoleon
Archbold 5, Napoleon 1
Archbold (3-1-1) - Goals: Regan Ramirez 2, Leah McQuade, Kalyn Baker, Sophie Rupp. Assists: Kalyn Baker 2, Macy Peterson 2, Natalee Rose.
Napoleon (1-3) - Goal: Sophie Chipps. Saves: Grace Hopkins 9.
At Toledo
Toledo St. Ursula 8, Liberty Center 1
Liberty Center (2-1-2) — Goal: Sam Engler. Assist: Cassidy Chapa. Saves: Morgan Graber 17.
Toledo St. Ursula (3-0-3) — No statistics.
At Holland
Springfield 1, Bryan 1
Bryan (2-4-1) — Goal: Allie Zimmerman. Saves: Calysta Wasson 4.
Springfield (3-1-1) — No statistics.
