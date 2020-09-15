NAPOLEON — After battling to a scoreless tie at halftime, Archbold exploded for five goals in the second half to down host Napoleon 5-1 in local girls soccer action Saturday.

Regan Ramirez netted a pair of the second-half scores for the Bluestreaks (3-1-1), while Leah McQuade, Kalyn Baker and Sophie Rupp all found the net.

Sophie Chipps scored the lone goal for the Wildcats, which fell to 1-3.

At Napoleon

Archbold 5, Napoleon 1

Archbold (3-1-1) - Goals: Regan Ramirez 2, Leah McQuade, Kalyn Baker, Sophie Rupp. Assists: Kalyn Baker 2, Macy Peterson 2, Natalee Rose.

Napoleon (1-3) - Goal: Sophie Chipps. Saves: Grace Hopkins 9.

At Toledo

Toledo St. Ursula 8, Liberty Center 1

Liberty Center (2-1-2) — Goal: Sam Engler. Assist: Cassidy Chapa. Saves: Morgan Graber 17.

Toledo St. Ursula (3-0-3) — No statistics.

At Holland

Springfield 1, Bryan 1

Bryan (2-4-1) — Goal: Allie Zimmerman. Saves: Calysta Wasson 4.

Springfield (3-1-1) — No statistics.

