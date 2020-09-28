LIMA — Addison Moyer scored in the first half and Kalyn Baker tallied a goal in the second half as Archbold was able to score a 2-0 win Saturday at Lima Central Catholic.
With the win, the Blue Streaks now have a five game unbeaten streak.
At Lima Central Catholic
Archbold 2, Lima Central Catholic 0
Archbold (7-1-2) - Goals: Addison Moyer, Kalyn Baker. Assist: Reagan Kohler.
Lima Central Catholic (5-5) - No statistics.
At Springfield
Liberty Center 4, Springfield 0
Liberty Center (4-2-2) - Goals: Sam Engler, Alyssa Giesige. Assists: Erica Rae Herrick, Peyton Armey. Saves: Morgan Garber 6, Taryn Hollenbaugh 2.
Springfield (3-4-2) - Saves: Ronnie Florek 6.
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills 4, Napoleon 1
Napoleon (1-6-1) - Goal: Sophie Chipps. Saves: Grace Hopkins 3.
Ottawa Hills (7-2-1) - Goals: Meredith Greeley 2, Mallory Carter, Erin Wilmore. Saves: Annie Bazzoli 2.
At Continental
Miller City 2, Continental 0
Miller City (5-4, 3-1 PCL) — Goals: Ava Rosengarten, Madison Ellerbrock. Saves: Koenig 9.
Continental (4-3-2, 1-1 PCL) — No statistics.
