As if the Lady Bulldogs needed anymore fanfare for an outstanding week on the hardwood, they added one more exclamation mark with a 46-45 come-fro- behind victory on Saturday over Bryan (5-2).
Trailing by 17 at one point, Defiance (5-2) showed a resilience to not give up and won for the fifth straight time.
Down 43-38 with 4:24 left, the Bulldogs edged closer when senior Carlee Smiddy hit two free-throws to make it 43-40. After a Bryan turnover, Emalee McKenzie scored her first basket of the contest with 3:47 making it a one-point game at 43-42.
It stayed that way until after a Golden Bear timeout with 47 seconds left, Defiance's Tammy Aguilera stole the ball and laid it in for the Bulldog's first lead, 44-43.
Bryan looked to tie or take the lead on the next possession but McKenzie came up with a big steal with 22.8 left allowing Defiance to milk the clock. After two Golden Bear fouls, Smiddy went to the line with 18.4 ticks and knocked down both shots for the 45-43 lead. The Golden Bears drove the court and Shallyn Miley scored on an easy runner to make it 46-45.
But after a Defiance inbound, the clock hit triple zero, ending the game in the Bulldog's favor.
"My message early on was we needed the seniors to step up today and play to their potential," explained Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. "Tammy (Aguilera) took that to heart and then Emalee (McKenzie) had that big steal for us. Carlee (Smiddy) had those two big free throws at the end to put it away."
The win for Defiance is even more notable considering that at 5:06 in the second quarter, the Bulldogs trailed 23-6.
From that point, Defiance rallied back to cut the deficit to just eight at the half, 30-22.
"We knew we were capable of playing better than our start," admitted Manriquez. "We talked about that it isn't how you start but how you finish. This week we had really good starts in our three games and we didn't have a good start today."
Adjustments in the second quarter as well as Bryan missing some shots allowed the Bulldogs to make some headway according to Manriquez.
"They started to cool off a little bit and that helped too especially in the second quarter but we started rebounding a lot better," he said. "We were just scrambling around and we really looked like it was our fourth game of the week early on.
"We were giving them easy looks and we talked that we couldn't keep doing that. But we put ourselves in a position to win today and made enough plays to do that."
The third quarter was much more back and forth as it was obvious Defiance had a new spark. With 2:20 left in the third, Aguilera dropped a three, cutting the lead to 35-29.
McKendry Semer hit one of two at the line to put the Golden Bears back up by seven at 36-29 at 1:37 and a basket by each team closed the scoring in the third in favor of Bryan, 38-31.
In the fourth, it was Defiance again that carried the momentum as Smiddy added a score and Raelle Gonzales added two baskets while Bryan's Kloee Antigo knocked down a jumper in between.
With the score 40-37, Antigo hit another basket for the 42-37 lead. Gonzales hit one of two at the charity stripe setting up the dramatic finish.
Miley paced the Golden Bears with 15 points.
"We got off to a horrible start but Bryan played really hard the first two quarters," explained Smiddy who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. "They were out-hustling us to balls but at halftime we put our heads back on our bodies and played a strong second half."
Gonzales finished with 11 points while Aguilera added seven and had six steals while Smiddy had four steals.
"Tammy has been known to get her steals, she plays pretty aggressive and with a lot of heart," added Smiddy. "We went 4-for-4 on the week which is great and I think we're really tired. But we've almost equaled last year's win total and I think that's good for us."
Manriquez is also happy to see real improvement in his team from a season ago.
"We won six games total last year so for us to win five straight, it says a lot about the kids and the work they put in," he remarked. "They put themselves in the position to win and they battled all week long. It's good when you can win four games in a week against quality opponents."
The Bulldogs' week included wins over Archbold and Tinora to claim the Defiance Physical Therapy Classic before beating Van Wert on Thursday and Bryan.
Defiance returns to action on Tuesday against Anthony Wayne at home and host Lima Shawnee on Thursday.
"This shows us we can play with good teams, even when we're tired," concluded Smiddy. "We'll rest up the rest of the weekend and get right back to it on Monday."
BRYAN (45) — Taylor 3; Miller 3; Semer 5; Miley 15; Zimmerman 0; Lamberson 3; Burdge 2; Arnold 7; Long 0; Antigo 7. Totals 17-6-45.
DEFIANCE (46) — Moats 2; Shirk 6; Schlatter 2; Aguilera 7; Black 0; McKenzie 2; Gonzales 11; Smiddy 16. Totals 18-7-46.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Arnold 2, Taylor, Miller, Lamberson. Defiance - Shirk 2, Aguilera. Rebounds - Defiance 13 (Smiddy 6). Turnovers - Defiance 15.
Bryan 15 15 8 2 - 45
Defiance 4 18 9 15 - 46
