Low scores were on display at Auglaize Golf Club Saturday in the Defiance Elks Girls Golf Invitational on Saturday.
Kenadie Daeger of Wayne Trace followed up a school record 75 Friday with a round of 74 on Saturday as the Raiders earned their second victory of the year, finishing 10 shots clear of Wauseon.
However, Daeger’s day was topped by a scorching round of 69 from Napoleon senior Riley Kleck to earn medalist honors.
For Defiance, junior Mallory Weaver shot 87 to pace the Bulldogs, good for a tie for fifth overall in the individual scoring. Aubrey Bujalski added a 103 with Emily Wahl and Kennedy Zeller shooting 108 and 111, respectively.
Kleck led Napoleon in third place in the six-team field, along with golfers from Celina and Fairview. Lexe McQuillin’s round of 78 topped the card for Wauseon while Lorelle Hetrick shot 85 to pace Fairview and Tinora sophomore Rylee Joost paced the Rams with a 106.
Defiance, Fairview and Wayne Trace will meet on the links again Monday at the Lincolnview Invitational at Willowbend Country Club.
Defiance Elks Girls Golf Invitational
At Auglaize
Wayne Trace (350) - Kenadie Daeger 74, Chloe Parker 87, Alena Denny 94, Riley Daeger 95; Wauseon (360) - Lexe McQuillin 78, Calaway Gerken 89, Halle Frank 92, Ellie Oyer 101; Napoleon (381) - Riley Kleck 69, Reese Kleck 103, Rhegan Badenhop 104, Michela Plotts 105; Otsego (404); Defiance (409) - Mallory Weaver 87, Aubrey Bujalski 103, Emily Wahl 108, Kennedy Zeller 111; Tinora (475) - Rylee Joost 106, Emma Luthi 108, Savanna Welling 123, Zoe Gomez 138; Celina (no team score); Fairview (no team score) - Lorelle Hetrick 85, Emily Singer 89, Eva Wermer 103.
