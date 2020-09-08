LIMA — Host Lima Central Catholic tallied a 325 to win their own Lady Thunderbird Invitational at Colonial Golfers Club on Saturday, with Defiance, Napoleon and Miller City competing.
LCC standout Erin Mulcahy earned medalist honors with a 76 to lead the T-Birds, which beat runner-up Cincinnati Ursuline Academy by 13 shots in the 15-team field.
Napoleon finished 12th overall in the field, with senior Riley Kleck’s round of 80 leading the way. Defiance was 15th in the team standings as junior Mallory Weaver shot 108 to lead the scorecard for the Bulldogs.
Isabelle Vance (99) and Chelsea Erford (118) competed as individuals for Miller City in the tournament.
Lima Central Catholic
Lady Thunderbird Invitational
At Colonial Golfers Club
Lima Central Catholic (325); Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (338); Tuscarawas Valley (354); Kettering Archbishop Alter (361); Toledo Notre Dame Academy (365); New Albany (372); Lexington (372); Benjamin Logan (375); Perrysburg (384); St. Henry (410); Bellefontaine (411); Napoleon (440) — Riley Kleck 80, Reece Kleck 117, Kamryn Chaffee 123, Michela Plotts 139; Sylvania Northview (455); Lima Shawnee (471); Defiance (485) — Mallory Weaver 108, Aubrey Bujalski 112, Emily Wahl 117, Hannah Fisher 148; Miller City (no team score) - Isabelle Vance 99, Chelsea Erford 118.
