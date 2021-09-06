LIMA — The Defiance, Archbold and Miller City girl’s golf teams competed against 14 teams at the Lima Central Catholic Lady Thunderbird Invitational on Saturday.
Archbold took 12th, Miller City took 13th and Defiance was the only school at the event that didn’t produce a team score.
Defiance had three scoring golfers without top scorer Mallory Weaver.
The golfers played all 18 holes and Ursuline Academy came out with the victory with a team score of 339.
Perrysburg sophomore Sydney Deal won medalist honors with a 71. Chelsea Erford’s 98 led Miller City, Archbold’s Carly Grime also shot as well and Emily Wahl led Defiance with a 100.
At Lima Catholic
Ursuline Academy (339), Centerville (339), Lima C.C. (343), Notre Dame Academy (344), Lexington (355), Ben. Logan (374), Fenwick (375), New Albany (377), Tusky Valley (385), Perrysburg (403), Bellefontaine (414), Archbold (450) - Carly Grime 98, Brayton Huffman 109, Alli Bickel 112, Aniyah Copeland 131. Miller City (521) - Chelsea Erford 98, Addison Ellerbrock 133, Marissa Carr 145, Anna Keeler 145. Defiance (No team score) - Emily Wahl 100, Ayvah Cullen 130, Kirsten Johnston 143.
