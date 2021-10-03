PAYNE — Antwerp’s McCartney Lucas shot 45 to lead the way for Antwerp, which edged out Parkway by four shots to win the Wayne Trace Girls Golf Invitational at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Saturday.
Breanna Fulk shot 49 to help the Archer cause while Riley Daeger also shot 49 to lead the host Raiders in third place. Ayersville was one golfer short of a full team but standout Autumn Osborne shot a 42 to lead all golfers on the day in a medalist effort.
Wayne Trace Invitational
At Pleasant Valley
Antwerp (210) - McCartney Lucas 45, Breanna Fulk 49, Melanie Mills 54, Isabelle Litzenberg 62; Parkway (214); Wayne Trace (224) - Riley Daeger 49, Kristin McDonald 57, Anna Miller 58, Kristin Wannemacher 60; Celina (no team score); Ayersville (no team score) - Autumn Osborne 42, Ava Stark 52, Laura Pahl 63; Delphos Jefferson (no team score).
