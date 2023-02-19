Division IV Sectionals
At Bryan
Stryker 46, Lincolnview 34
Ayersville 44, Antwerp 24
BRYAN — Ayersville avenged a regular season league loss to Antwerp on Jan. 30 by dispatching the Archers for a 44-24 win and a Division IV sectional championship at Bryan on Saturday.
Kaylee Dockery and Ally Schindler each added 16 points for the Pilots (17-6), which held the Archers to less than half of their scoring total in the 50-49 regular-season contest. Aewyn McMichael’s 11 points led the ledger for Antwerp (14-10), which trailed just 14-11 at the half.
The win sends Ayersville to a district semifinal at 6 p.m. at Defiance High School against Stryker, which defeated Lincolnview 46-34 in the first sectional final.
Sage Woolace racked up 27 points to lead the way for the Panthers (18-6), which broke open a halftime tie with a 27-15 second-half advantage. Taylore Rethmel drained three longballs and added 11 points in the win over the 11-12 Lancers.
LINCOLNVIEW (34) - Price 0; Jackman 15; Breese 6; Walker 5; Stevens 0; Looser 8. Totals 15-2-34.
STRYKER (46) - Woolace 27; Leupp 0; Ruffer 0; Ramon 0; Wickerham 8; Rethmel 11; Oberlin 0. Totals 17-5-46.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview - Jackman 2. Stryker - Rethmel 3, Woolace 2, Wickerham 2. Turnovers: Lincolnview 11, Stryker 9.
Lincolnview 13 6 11 4 - 34
Stryker 10 9 15 12 - 46
ANTWERP (24) - Rohrs 4; Peters 0; Clem 0; Carnahan 0; McMichael 11; Townley 2; Jewell 6; Phlipot 0; Franklin 0; Fish 1; Krouse 0; Shull 0. Totals 7-8-24.
AYERSVILLE (44) - McGuire 0; Becher 0; Waldron 4; N. Sheets 5; Dockery 16; Brown 0; Schindler 16; L. Sheets 0; Manon 3; Young 0; Clark 0; Zartman 0. Totals 18-5-44.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael 2. Ayersville - N. Sheets, Dockery, Manon. Turnovers: Antwerp 14, Ayersville 12.
Antwerp 6 5 10 3 - 24
Ayersville 8 6 21 9 - 44
At Paulding
Crestview 55, North Central 28
Pettisville 57, Hilltop 43
PAULDING — Top-seeded Convoy Crestview made quick work of No. 12 seed North Central by a 55-28 margin to win a sectional title at ‘The Jungle’ in Paulding before Pettisville avenged a pair of regular-season losses to fourth-seeded Hilltop by upsetting the Cadets 57-43.
Isabelle Burnett had 11 points to pace the Eagles (3-20) in the opener against state-ranked Crestview (19-4, No. 7 Division IV), which saw the Knights hold NC to 17 points over the first three periods. The win advances Crestview to a 7:30 p.m. district semifinal at Defiance High School against Pettisville.
Olivia Miller rolled up 20 points for the Blackbirds (14-10), which outscored Hilltop 35-15 in the second and third quarters after trailing 13-7 through eight minutes. Grace Crawford put up 17 points while Ellie Grieser had two 3-pointers and chipped in 10.
Libbie Baker converted 10 makes from the charity stripe and scored 22 points for Hilltop (16-7) while Mia Hancock netted 13 points, including three trifectas.
NORTH CENTRAL (28) - Meyers 0; Burnett 11; Reyome 2; Cruz 4; Zimmerman 1; Turner 0; Dominquez 2; Crafts 0; King 7; Wright 1. Totals 10-8-28.
CRESTVIEW (55) - Hoffman 0; Ross 0; Owsley 0; M. Kulwicki 0; Kline 11; Gregory 27; L. McCoy 11; Crider 2; Best 0; J. Kulwicki 2; H. McCoy 2; Reinhart 0. Totals 24-2-55.
Three-point goals: North Central - none. Crestview - Gregory 3, Kline, L. McCoy.
North Central 5 6 6 11 - 28
Crestview 12 15 21 7 - 55
PETTISVILLE (57) - Grieser 10; Klopfenstein 2; Bennett 0; Grimm 2; Strauss 0; Miller 20; King 2; Beck 4; Crawford 17; Wiemken 0. Totals 21-11-57.
HILLTOP (43) - Brown 3; Dickinson 3; Routt 0; Baker 22; Bailey 2; Hancock 13; VanArsdalen 0; JoHantgen 0. Totals 12-14-43.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Grieser 2, Miller 2. Hilltop - Hancock 3, Baker 2.
Pettisville 7 17 18 15 - 57
Hilltop 13 6 9 15 - 43
At Bowling Green
Lakota 51, Patrick Henry 35
BOWLING GREEN — Third-seeded Lakota ended Patrick Henry’s resurgent season short of districts as the Raiders seized control early to earn a 51-35 sectional victory.
Karsyn Weber’s 13 points paced the Patriots (19-5), which fell behind 30-13 at the half after trailing by just five points through eight minutes. Kasey Nelson chipped in seven markers against Lakota (20-2).
LAKOTA (51) - Vitte 0; Gregg 11; Cas. Foos 13; Car. Foos 12; Mompher 9; Moon 2; King 4. Totals 15-16-51.
PATRICK HENRY (35) - Nelson 7; Crossland 6; Boyer 0; Seemann 2; Weber 13; Haas 0; M. Prigge 5; Christman 2; K. Prigge 0. Totals 14-5-35.
Three-point goals: Lakota - Gregg 2, Car. Foos 2, Mompher. Patrick Henry - Weber, M. Prigge. Turnovers: Lakota 17, Patrick Henry 18.
Lakota 13 17 6 15 - 51
Patrick Henry 8 5 8 14 - 35
At Van Wert
Kalida 46, Fort Jennings 22
VAN WERT — Camille Hovest racked up a double-double for second-seeded Kalida as the Wildcats routed Fort Jennings 46-22 for a sectional title.
Hovest netted 15 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in the win for the Wildcats (17-6), which held Fort Jennings (4-20) scoreless in the first quarter. Meredith Bockrath added 10 points and five steals to boost Kalida to a D-IV district semifinal against fourth-seeded Cory-Rawson at Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
FORT JENNINGS (22) - Calvelage 8; Pothast 5; Dickman 4; Ricker 3; Von Sossan 2; Grote 0; Browning 0; Hile 0; Osenga 0; Ricker 0; Sarka 0; Siefker 0. Totals 7-27 5-13 22.
KALIDA (46) - Hovest 15; Bockrath 10; Erhart 5; L. Recker 5; Romes 4; A. Unverferth 4; I. Recker 2; W. Unverferth 1; Burgei 0; Meyer 0; Kuhlman 0; Miller 0; Nartker 0; C. Recker 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 13-53 18-30 46.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings 3-11 (Calvelage, Pothast, Dickman), Kalida 2-20 (Erhart, L. Recker). Rebounds: Fort Jennings 17 (Dickman 4), Kalida 37 (Hovest 13). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 27, Kalida 13.
Fort Jennings 0 9 8 5 - 22
Kalida 6 11 14 15 - 46
Division II
At Bluffton HS
Bryan 41, Elida 37
BLUFFTON — Bryan held off a game challenge from Elida, shaking off the upset bid to advance to districts with a 41-37 Division II tourney win at Bluffton High School.
Reese Grothaus canned three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to pace the Golden Bears (21-2), who will face St. Marys in a D-II district semifinal at Paulding at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
ELIDA (37) - Ramirez 0; Lopez 8; Freeman 13; Knight 4; Ward 0; Kuhn 8; Sanders 0; Mitchell 4. Totals 14-7-37.
BRYAN (41) - Thiel 7; Voigt 9; Mossburg 0; Grothaus 15; Rau 0; Smith 7; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 3; Alspaugh 0. Totals 13-10-41.
Three-point goals: Elida - Kuhn 2. Bryan - Grothaus 3.
Elida 7 12 11 7 - 37
Bryan 9 15 10 7 - 41
Division III
At Toledo Christian
Van Buren 58, Archbold 48
TOLEDO — Trailing by just five at half and eight after three, fourth-seed Archbold just wasn’t able to do enough to overcome second-seed Van Buren on Saturday, and fell 58-48 in a Division III sectional final at Toledo Christian High School.
The Blue Streaks (9-14) saw Leah McQuade pour in 15 points in the loss, going 7-of-12 from the charity stripe in the game. Grace Meyer added nine.
Van Buren (16-7) saw junior Anna Durilat drain six threes and pour in a game-high 22 points for the Knights while senior Paige Bowamn added 12 points.
Archbold graduates five seniors in Sophie Rupp, Alivia Rodriguez, McQuade, Carly Grime and Meg Mello. Van Buren will play Third-seed Evergreen in district semifinals next Thursday at Lake High School.
ARCHBOLD (48) - Rupp 8; McQuade 15; Grime 6; Perez 2; Ruffer 0; Pedraza 2; Rodriguez 0; Mello 0; Meyer 9; Theil 2; Forward 3; Gericke 0. Totals: 14-2-14 48.
VAN BUREN (58) - Lance 13; Durilat 22; Fruth 2; Wymer 4; P. Bowman 5; Busey 12. Totals: 12-6-16 58.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Meyer, Forward; Van Buren Durlist 6. Rebounds: Archbold 17 (McQuade 4), Van Buren 21 (Busey 5). Turnovers: Archbold 24, Van Buren 21.
Archbold 11 12 14 11 - 48
Van Buren 14 10 17 17 - 58
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.