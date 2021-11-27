HAVILAND — Wayne Trace improved to 3-0 on the young season, claiming a defensive slugfest against Delphos St. John’s with a 34-25 triumph in girls hoops action on Saturday.

Christina Graham and Abby Moore nearly out-scored St. John’s on their own, tallying 13 and 11 points, respectively, while combining for 13 rebounds for the Raiders.

Emma Will and Abby Kerner each scored 10 points for the Blue Jays (0-2), which led by one entering the fourth quarter before being outscored 13-3 in the final eight minutes.

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (25) - Wiltsie 0; Linder 0; Gerdeman 2; Will 10; Altenburger 3; Mueller 0; Kerner 10; Klaus 0; Milligan 0. Totals 7-28 9-16 25.

WAYNE TRACE (34) - Troth 9; Moore 11; Whitman 0; Miller 0; Myers 0; Graham 13; Stoller 1; Sinn 0; Parker 0; Zartman 0. Totals 12-40 7-13 34.

Three-point goals: Delphos St. John’s 2-10 (Altenburger, Kerner), Wayne Trace 3-12 (Graham 2, Troth). Rebounds: Delphos St. John’s 23 (Will 7), Wayne Trace 31 (Moore, Stoller 7). Turnovers: Delphos St. John’s , Wayne Trace 20.

St. John’s 10 3 9 3 - 25

Wayne Trace 10 7 4 13 - 34

