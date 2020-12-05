Wayne Trace 53, Fort Jennings 27
FORT JENNINGS — Katrina Stoller hit three longballs and paced Wayne Trace with 17 points as the Raiders cruised by host Fort Jennings 53-27 for their first win of the year on Saturday.
Rachel Stoller added eight points in the win for Wayne Trace (1-2), which blew open a close game with a commanding 36-12 advantage in the second and third periods.
Jessie Foust’s seven points topped the tally for the Musketeers, which fell to 0-6.
WAYNE TRACE (53) - K. Stoller 17; R. Stoller 8; Graham 6; Shepherd 6; Sinn 6; Troth 4; Moore 4; Mead 2. Totals 23-43 4-4 53.
FORT JENNINGS (27) - Foust 7; Fitzpatrick 5; C. Von Sossan 4; Jacomet 4; R. Von Sossan 4; Dickman 2; Meyer 1. Totals 12-40 2-7 27.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-11 (K. Stoller 3), Fort Jennings 1-9 (Foust). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 41 (Shepherd, R. Stoller 9), Fort Jennings 27 (Foust 8). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 20, Fort Jennings 27.
Wayne Trace 9 16 20 8 - 53
Fort Jennings 4 6 6 11 - 27
Liberty Center 49, North Central 41
PIONEER — Liberty Center’s Lucy Jones tallied 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Tigers took down North Central, 49-41.
Cassidy Chapa paced LC (3-1) with 16 points in the victory. The Tigers trailed 9-7 after one quarter but out-paced North Central 31-21 over the next two periods.
Lauren Balser hit four treys and led the Eagles (0-3) with 14 markers. Madison Brown added 11.
LIBERTY CENTER (49) - Giesige 7; Armey 4; K. Mohler 2; Long 2; Chapa 16; Graber 8; Jones 10; Engler 0; Herrick 0. Totals 16-15-49.
NORTH CENTRAL (41) - Brown 11; Zimmerman 0; Balser 14; Burnett 5; Westfall 0; Bonney 5; McClanahan 2; Hollstein 4. Totals 13-9-41.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Graber 2. North Central - Balser 4, Burnett, Hollstein. Turnovers: Liberty Center 5, North Central 23.
Liberty Center 7 20 11 11 - 49
North Central 9 12 9 11 - 41
Reserves: Liberty Center, 55-11.
Ottoville 44, Bluffton 36
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville made a 13-4 lead after one quarter hold up as the Lady Green moved to 3-0 on the year with a 44-36 win over visiting Bluffton.
Nicole Knippen hit four 3-pointers and four free throws in a 20-point effort for Ottoville.
Laykin Garmatter matched Knippen’s outing with 20 points for the Pirates (2-3).
BLUFFTON (36) - Bischoff 0; Garmatter 20; Busch 0; Eachus 0; Stackhouse 4; Brickner 0; Scoles 8; Monday 4. Totals 10-11-36.
OTTOVILLE (44) - Thomas 0; Honigford 7; Furley 4; Kramer 7; Knipppen 20; G. Gamble 0; German 3; F. Gamble 0; Leis 3. Totals 13-11-44.
Three-point goals: Bluffton - Garmatter 4, Monday. Ottoville - Knippen 4, Honigford 2, Leis.
Bluffton 4 12 12 8 - 36
Ottoville 13 7 11 13 - 44
