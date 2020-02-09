After a close 15-13 lead after the first quarter, Wauseon poured it on in the second and third quarter to pull away for a 49-28 win over host Tinora in area girls basketball action on Saturday night.

Marisa Seiler canned three long balls to lead the Indians (17-3) with 18 points and a game-high seven rebounds. Sydney Zirkle recorded nine points and five boards for Wauseon.

Tristen Norden hit two treys for a team-high eight points with five boards in the loss for Tinora (3-18). Kylee Okuley added six tallies.

also made two three-pointers for six points for the Lady Rams.

WAUSEON (49) - Seiler 18; Zirkle 9; Pelok 7; Barajas 6; Carroll 4; Raabe 2; Aeschliman 2; Osley.

TINORA (28) - Norden 8; Okuley 6; Frazer 5; Mueller 4; Harr 3; Nagel 2.

Three-point goals: Wauseon - Seiler 3; Barajas 2; Pelok. Tinora - Norden 2; Okuley 2.

Wauseon  15  17  14  3  -  49

Tinora  13  5  2  8  -  28

Reserves: Wauseon, 30-29.

Hicksville 55, Edon 36

EDON — Aided by a huge 30-17 advantage on the boards, Kenzie Schroeder recorded a double-double to help lead Hicksville to a 55-36 triumph over Edon.

Schroeder finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces (8-12). Avery Slattery netted 16 points and Molly Crall pulled down 10 rebounds.

Claire Radabaugh led Edon (9-12) with 13 points while Carlie Kiess chipped in nine.

HICKSVILLE (55) - Schroeder 18; Slattery 16; Bergman 6; Crall 6; Monroe 5; Smith 4; Villena 0; Eicher 0. Totals: 20-10-55.

EDON (36) - Radabaugh 13; Kiess 9; Bignell 7; Kaylor 5; Bloir 2; Towers 0; Briner 0; Warner 0; Maier 0. Totals: 15-4-36.

Three-point goals: Hicksville - Slattery 3; Schroeder; Monroe. Edon - Bignell; Kiess. Rebounds: Hicksville 30 (Schroeder, Crall 10); Edon 17. Turnovers: Hicksville 15; Edon 13.

Hicksville  5  10  18  22  -  55

Edon  5  12  12  7  -  36

Reserves: Edon, 32-27.

Hilltop 51, Edgerton 47 (OT)

EDGERTON — Edgerton pulled back after trailing 10 at halftime but couldn't capitalize as visiting Hilltop outlasted the Bulldogs in overtime, 51-47.

Kodi Brenner scored six of her team-high 17 points in overtime to propel the Cadets (6-14). Leanna Baker added 12 markers.

Ally Cape led all scorers with 19 points for Edgerton (6-14).

HILLTOP (51) - Brenner 17; Le. Baker 12; Norden 8; Bailey 5; Jermeay 4; Barnum 3; La. Baker 2. Totals: 18-13-51.

EDGERTON (47) - Cape 19; Picillo 9; Siebenaler 7; Leppelmeier 3; Smith 3; F. Herman 3; McNalley 2; Schroeder 1; A. Herman 0; Moreno 0. Totals: 14-12-47.

Three-point goals: Hilltop - Norden; Brenner. Edgerton - Picillo 3; Cape 2; Smith; Herman. Turnovers: Hilltop 14; Edgerton 15.

Hilltop  14  11  4  11  11  -  51

Edgerton  13  2  10  15  7  -  47

Archbold 45, Springfield 44

HOLLAND — Addi Ziegler grabbed an offensive rebound and the game-winning put-back with just 1.6 seconds left to lift Archbold to a hard-fought 45-44 victory over Springfield.

Ziegler finished with eight points for the Streaks (12-7) while Kylie Sauder led the team with 14 points. Abi Borojevich added 10 tallies.

Mia Rose carried Springfield (2-18) with 12 points. Carruthers added 11 markers.

ARCHBOLD (45) - Sauder 14; Borojevich 10; Ziegler 8; Garrow 4; Phillips 4; Rodriguez 2; Hostetler 2; Gensler 1. Totals: 19-5-45.

SPRINGFIELD (44) - Rose 12; Carruthers 11; Hiser 8; Cunningham 6; Johnson 5; Swiller 2; Winslow 0. Totals: 15-8-44.

Three-point goals: Archbold - Sauder 2. Springfield - Carruthers 3; Hiser 2; Johnson. Rebounds: Archbold 26 (Rodriguez 6); Springfield 18 (Johnson, Cunningham 4). Turnovers: Archbold 18, Springfield 13.

Archbold  14  11  10  10  -  45

Springfield  5  10  12  17  -  44

Reserves: Archbold, 23-22.

Delta 44, Fayette 33

DELTA — Delta forced 18 turnovers and outscored Fayette in all four quarters to knock off the Eagles, 44-33.

Reagan Rouleau led all scorers with 18 points and five steals for Delta (15-5). Brooklyn Green and Brooklyn Wymer netted 12 points apiece.

Amber Gaona had a team-high nine tallies in the loss for Fayette (10-9).

FAYETTE (33) - Gaona 9; Robinson 8; Fruchey 8; Bentley 6; Bingman 2; Leininger 0; Figgins 0. Totals: 13-2-33.

DELTA (44) - Rouleau 18; Green 12; Bro. Wymer 12; Bra. Wymer 2; Ford 0; Wolford 0; Culler 0; Weber 0. Totals: 15-14-44.

Three-point goals: Fayette - Gaona 3; Robinson 2. Rebounds: Fayette 30 (Bentley 7); Delta 34 (Green 8). Turnovers: Fayette 18; Delta 8.

Fayette  8  8  7  10  -  33

Delta  11  10  11  12  -  44

Kalida 41, Leipsic 23

KALIDA — Kalida out-rebounded Putnam County League foe Leipsic 29-20 and forced 22 turnovers to take a 41-23 victory.

Grace Klausing led a balanced offensive attack for Kalida (13-7, 4-2 PCL) with nine points.

Whitney Langhals had a team-high eight tallies in the setback for Leipsic (11-9, 3-4 PCL).

LEIPSIC (23) - Langhals 8; Kirkendall 5; Scheckelhoff 4; Martinez 3; M. Hermiller 2; J. Hermiller 1; Haselman 0; Berger 0; Giron 0; Schroeder 0. Totals: 9-4-23.

KALIDA (41) - Klausing 9; Maag 8; Rampe 8; Smith 6; Wurth 6; Erhart 4; Vennekotter 0; Bockrath 0; Recker 0; Siebeneck 0; Fortman 0; Hovest 0; Schmitz 0; Stechschulte 0; Unverferth 0. Totals: 15-7-41.

Three-point goals: Leipsic - Martinez. Kalida - Maag 2; Rampe 2. Rebounds: Leipsic 20 (Scheckelhoff 6); Kalida 29 (Klausing 8). Turnovers: Leipsic 22; Kalida 14.

Leipsic  5  9  6  3  -  23

Kalida  10  9  12  10  -  41

Reserves: Leipsic, 10-9 (two quarters).

Bluffton 53, Miller City 49

BLUFFTON — Down 43-33 going into the final quarter, Bluffton mounted a comeback with a 20-6 edge to steal a 53-49 victory over Miller City.

Kayla White scored eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points for Bluffton (14-6). Libby Schaadt added 10 tallies.

Natalie Koenig had a game high 16 points in the defeat for Miller City (12-8). Abi Lammers added 11 markers for the Wildcats.

MILLER CITY (49) - Koenig 16; Lammers 11; L. Hermiller 6; Reyna 6; Teders 4; C. Hermiller 4; Otto 2; Pfau 0. Totals: 18-8-49.

BLUFFTON (53) - White 15; Schaadt 10; L. Garmatter 8; Monday 7; Bischoff 5; B. Garmatter 4; Stackhouse 4; Mittendorf 0; Bricker 0. Totals: 21-8-53.

Three-point goals: Miller City - L. Hermiller 2; Reyna 2; Koenig. Bluffton - Bischoff; White; Monday. Turnovers: Miller City 15; Bluffton 8.

Miller City  19  11  13  6  -  49

Bluffton  15  5  13  20  -  53

Columbus Grove 53, Delphos Jefferson 28

DELPHOS — Columbus Grove forced 19 turnovers and coasted to a 53-28 rout over Northwest Conference foe Delphos Jefferson to clinch the NWC title outright.

Kenzie King nailed four 3-pointers to lead Columbus Grove (16-3, 7-0 NWC) with 21 points. Abby Gladwell added 11 tallies.

Lindeman scored eight points in the setback for Delphos Jefferson (8-11, 4-3 NWC).

COLUMBUS GROVE (53) - King 21; Gladwell 11; Ridenour 9; Schneider 6; Downing 6; Witteborg 0. Totals: 18-11-53.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (28) - Lindeman 8; McGue 8; Stewart 6; Brinkman 4; Deuel 2. Totals: 11-4-28.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - King 4; Gladwell; Ridenour. Delphos Jefferson - Stewart; McGue. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 28 (Schneider 7); Delphos Jefferson 30. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 9; Delphos Jefferson 19.

Columbus Grove  19  11  12  11  -  53

Delphos Jefferson  7  3  11  7  -  28

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 48-20.

Delphos St. John's 53, Ottoville 46

OTTOVILLE — Delphos St. John's made 15 free throws to help stave off a second-half comeback attempt and outlast Ottoville, 53-46.

Paige Gaynier connected on seven free throws to lead Delphos St. John's (11-12) to the win with 19 points.

Nicole Knippen carried Ottoville (13-8) with 19 points while Alexa Honigford added 11 markers.

DELPHOS ST. JOHN'S (53) - Gaynier 19; Friemoth 9; Koenig 7; Will 6; Wrasman 5; Buettner 4; Moenter 3. Totals: 17-15-53.

OTTOVILLE (46) - Knippen 19; Honigford 11; Thomas 7; Kramer 5; Geise 4; Turnwald 0; Hoersten 0. Totals: 15-10-46.

Three-point goals: Delphos St. John's - Friemoth 3; Moenter. Ottoville - Honigford 2; Knippen 2; Thomas; Kramer.

Delphos St. John's  9  15  12  17  -  53

Ottoville  5  7  13  21  -  46

