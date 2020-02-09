After a close 15-13 lead after the first quarter, Wauseon poured it on in the second and third quarter to pull away for a 49-28 win over host Tinora in area girls basketball action on Saturday night.
Marisa Seiler canned three long balls to lead the Indians (17-3) with 18 points and a game-high seven rebounds. Sydney Zirkle recorded nine points and five boards for Wauseon.
Tristen Norden hit two treys for a team-high eight points with five boards in the loss for Tinora (3-18). Kylee Okuley added six tallies.
also made two three-pointers for six points for the Lady Rams.
WAUSEON (49) - Seiler 18; Zirkle 9; Pelok 7; Barajas 6; Carroll 4; Raabe 2; Aeschliman 2; Osley.
TINORA (28) - Norden 8; Okuley 6; Frazer 5; Mueller 4; Harr 3; Nagel 2.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Seiler 3; Barajas 2; Pelok. Tinora - Norden 2; Okuley 2.
Wauseon 15 17 14 3 - 49
Tinora 13 5 2 8 - 28
Reserves: Wauseon, 30-29.
Hicksville 55, Edon 36
EDON — Aided by a huge 30-17 advantage on the boards, Kenzie Schroeder recorded a double-double to help lead Hicksville to a 55-36 triumph over Edon.
Schroeder finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces (8-12). Avery Slattery netted 16 points and Molly Crall pulled down 10 rebounds.
Claire Radabaugh led Edon (9-12) with 13 points while Carlie Kiess chipped in nine.
HICKSVILLE (55) - Schroeder 18; Slattery 16; Bergman 6; Crall 6; Monroe 5; Smith 4; Villena 0; Eicher 0. Totals: 20-10-55.
EDON (36) - Radabaugh 13; Kiess 9; Bignell 7; Kaylor 5; Bloir 2; Towers 0; Briner 0; Warner 0; Maier 0. Totals: 15-4-36.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Slattery 3; Schroeder; Monroe. Edon - Bignell; Kiess. Rebounds: Hicksville 30 (Schroeder, Crall 10); Edon 17. Turnovers: Hicksville 15; Edon 13.
Hicksville 5 10 18 22 - 55
Edon 5 12 12 7 - 36
Reserves: Edon, 32-27.
Hilltop 51, Edgerton 47 (OT)
EDGERTON — Edgerton pulled back after trailing 10 at halftime but couldn't capitalize as visiting Hilltop outlasted the Bulldogs in overtime, 51-47.
Kodi Brenner scored six of her team-high 17 points in overtime to propel the Cadets (6-14). Leanna Baker added 12 markers.
Ally Cape led all scorers with 19 points for Edgerton (6-14).
HILLTOP (51) - Brenner 17; Le. Baker 12; Norden 8; Bailey 5; Jermeay 4; Barnum 3; La. Baker 2. Totals: 18-13-51.
EDGERTON (47) - Cape 19; Picillo 9; Siebenaler 7; Leppelmeier 3; Smith 3; F. Herman 3; McNalley 2; Schroeder 1; A. Herman 0; Moreno 0. Totals: 14-12-47.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Norden; Brenner. Edgerton - Picillo 3; Cape 2; Smith; Herman. Turnovers: Hilltop 14; Edgerton 15.
Hilltop 14 11 4 11 11 - 51
Edgerton 13 2 10 15 7 - 47
Archbold 45, Springfield 44
HOLLAND — Addi Ziegler grabbed an offensive rebound and the game-winning put-back with just 1.6 seconds left to lift Archbold to a hard-fought 45-44 victory over Springfield.
Ziegler finished with eight points for the Streaks (12-7) while Kylie Sauder led the team with 14 points. Abi Borojevich added 10 tallies.
Mia Rose carried Springfield (2-18) with 12 points. Carruthers added 11 markers.
ARCHBOLD (45) - Sauder 14; Borojevich 10; Ziegler 8; Garrow 4; Phillips 4; Rodriguez 2; Hostetler 2; Gensler 1. Totals: 19-5-45.
SPRINGFIELD (44) - Rose 12; Carruthers 11; Hiser 8; Cunningham 6; Johnson 5; Swiller 2; Winslow 0. Totals: 15-8-44.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Sauder 2. Springfield - Carruthers 3; Hiser 2; Johnson. Rebounds: Archbold 26 (Rodriguez 6); Springfield 18 (Johnson, Cunningham 4). Turnovers: Archbold 18, Springfield 13.
Archbold 14 11 10 10 - 45
Springfield 5 10 12 17 - 44
Reserves: Archbold, 23-22.
Delta 44, Fayette 33
DELTA — Delta forced 18 turnovers and outscored Fayette in all four quarters to knock off the Eagles, 44-33.
Reagan Rouleau led all scorers with 18 points and five steals for Delta (15-5). Brooklyn Green and Brooklyn Wymer netted 12 points apiece.
Amber Gaona had a team-high nine tallies in the loss for Fayette (10-9).
FAYETTE (33) - Gaona 9; Robinson 8; Fruchey 8; Bentley 6; Bingman 2; Leininger 0; Figgins 0. Totals: 13-2-33.
DELTA (44) - Rouleau 18; Green 12; Bro. Wymer 12; Bra. Wymer 2; Ford 0; Wolford 0; Culler 0; Weber 0. Totals: 15-14-44.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Gaona 3; Robinson 2. Rebounds: Fayette 30 (Bentley 7); Delta 34 (Green 8). Turnovers: Fayette 18; Delta 8.
Fayette 8 8 7 10 - 33
Delta 11 10 11 12 - 44
Kalida 41, Leipsic 23
KALIDA — Kalida out-rebounded Putnam County League foe Leipsic 29-20 and forced 22 turnovers to take a 41-23 victory.
Grace Klausing led a balanced offensive attack for Kalida (13-7, 4-2 PCL) with nine points.
Whitney Langhals had a team-high eight tallies in the setback for Leipsic (11-9, 3-4 PCL).
LEIPSIC (23) - Langhals 8; Kirkendall 5; Scheckelhoff 4; Martinez 3; M. Hermiller 2; J. Hermiller 1; Haselman 0; Berger 0; Giron 0; Schroeder 0. Totals: 9-4-23.
KALIDA (41) - Klausing 9; Maag 8; Rampe 8; Smith 6; Wurth 6; Erhart 4; Vennekotter 0; Bockrath 0; Recker 0; Siebeneck 0; Fortman 0; Hovest 0; Schmitz 0; Stechschulte 0; Unverferth 0. Totals: 15-7-41.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Martinez. Kalida - Maag 2; Rampe 2. Rebounds: Leipsic 20 (Scheckelhoff 6); Kalida 29 (Klausing 8). Turnovers: Leipsic 22; Kalida 14.
Leipsic 5 9 6 3 - 23
Kalida 10 9 12 10 - 41
Reserves: Leipsic, 10-9 (two quarters).
Bluffton 53, Miller City 49
BLUFFTON — Down 43-33 going into the final quarter, Bluffton mounted a comeback with a 20-6 edge to steal a 53-49 victory over Miller City.
Kayla White scored eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points for Bluffton (14-6). Libby Schaadt added 10 tallies.
Natalie Koenig had a game high 16 points in the defeat for Miller City (12-8). Abi Lammers added 11 markers for the Wildcats.
MILLER CITY (49) - Koenig 16; Lammers 11; L. Hermiller 6; Reyna 6; Teders 4; C. Hermiller 4; Otto 2; Pfau 0. Totals: 18-8-49.
BLUFFTON (53) - White 15; Schaadt 10; L. Garmatter 8; Monday 7; Bischoff 5; B. Garmatter 4; Stackhouse 4; Mittendorf 0; Bricker 0. Totals: 21-8-53.
Three-point goals: Miller City - L. Hermiller 2; Reyna 2; Koenig. Bluffton - Bischoff; White; Monday. Turnovers: Miller City 15; Bluffton 8.
Miller City 19 11 13 6 - 49
Bluffton 15 5 13 20 - 53
Columbus Grove 53, Delphos Jefferson 28
DELPHOS — Columbus Grove forced 19 turnovers and coasted to a 53-28 rout over Northwest Conference foe Delphos Jefferson to clinch the NWC title outright.
Kenzie King nailed four 3-pointers to lead Columbus Grove (16-3, 7-0 NWC) with 21 points. Abby Gladwell added 11 tallies.
Lindeman scored eight points in the setback for Delphos Jefferson (8-11, 4-3 NWC).
COLUMBUS GROVE (53) - King 21; Gladwell 11; Ridenour 9; Schneider 6; Downing 6; Witteborg 0. Totals: 18-11-53.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (28) - Lindeman 8; McGue 8; Stewart 6; Brinkman 4; Deuel 2. Totals: 11-4-28.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - King 4; Gladwell; Ridenour. Delphos Jefferson - Stewart; McGue. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 28 (Schneider 7); Delphos Jefferson 30. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 9; Delphos Jefferson 19.
Columbus Grove 19 11 12 11 - 53
Delphos Jefferson 7 3 11 7 - 28
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 48-20.
Delphos St. John's 53, Ottoville 46
OTTOVILLE — Delphos St. John's made 15 free throws to help stave off a second-half comeback attempt and outlast Ottoville, 53-46.
Paige Gaynier connected on seven free throws to lead Delphos St. John's (11-12) to the win with 19 points.
Nicole Knippen carried Ottoville (13-8) with 19 points while Alexa Honigford added 11 markers.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN'S (53) - Gaynier 19; Friemoth 9; Koenig 7; Will 6; Wrasman 5; Buettner 4; Moenter 3. Totals: 17-15-53.
OTTOVILLE (46) - Knippen 19; Honigford 11; Thomas 7; Kramer 5; Geise 4; Turnwald 0; Hoersten 0. Totals: 15-10-46.
Three-point goals: Delphos St. John's - Friemoth 3; Moenter. Ottoville - Honigford 2; Knippen 2; Thomas; Kramer.
Delphos St. John's 9 15 12 17 - 53
Ottoville 5 7 13 21 - 46
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.