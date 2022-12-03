Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Fairview 58
SHERWOOD — Fairview came up one point short of knocking off visiting Ottawa-Glandorf but a five-point edge from the Titans in the fourth quarter was enough for a 59-58 O-G victory.
Kaelyn Grothause’s 18 points led the ledger for the Titans (3-0), which trailed 42-38 through three periods.
Allison Rhodes led all scorers with 23 points for the 2-2 Apaches while Kelly Crites added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Carrie Zeedyk chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and four helpers.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (59) - Grothause 18; Kimmet 9; Verhoff 9; Erford 6; Kaufman 6; Haselman 6; E. Brinkman 3; Aldrich 2. Totals 24-5-59.
FAIRVIEW (58) - Rhodes 23; Crites 12; Zeedyk 10; Hammer 6; Singer 3; Merritt 2; Taylor 2. Totals 21-13-58.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Grothause 2, Erford 2, Kimmet, E. Brinkman. Fairview - Crites 2, Singer.
Ottawa-Glandorf 12 22 4 21 - 59
Fairview 14 19 9 16 - 58
Liberty Center 55, North Central 15
PIONEER — Liberty Center left no doubt on a visit to North Central, smothering the Eagles 55-15.
Emerson Gray outscored North Central 17-15 in the victory for LC (3-0), which led 20-0 after the first quarter. Kailey Blanton chipped in 10 markers.
Makinzy King and Amara Wright each had four points to pace North Central (0-5).
LIBERTY CENTER (55) - Giesige 0; Gray 17; E. Mohler 3; Armey 4; H. Mohler 0; Keller 4; Perry 0; Miller 6; Jones 7; Gerken 2; Barrett 2; Blanton 10. Totals 20-8-55.
NORTH CENTRAL (15) - Meyers 2; Stewart 0; Cruz 3; Zimmerman 0; Turner 0; Dominguez 2; King 4; Wright 4. Totals 6-2-15.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Gray 2, Miller 2, E. Mohler, Armey, Jones. North Central - Cruz.
Liberty Center 20 14 13 8 - 55
North Central 0 5 2 8 - 15
Reserves: Liberty Center, 37-14.
Swanton 41, Toledo Bowsher 22
SWANTON — Swanton held Toledo Bowsher to single digits in all four quarters in a convincing 41-22 victory.
Alaina Pelland hit three first-half treys and finished with a game-high 15 points for the Bulldogs (4-1). Emma Crow added a pair of longballs and 10 points.
TOLEDO BOWSHER (22) - As. Osei 1; Aa. Osei 8; Griffith 0; Costanza 3; Trammell 2; Allen 2; Carpenter 5. Totals 7-7-22.
SWANTON (41) - Crow 10; Shinaver 0; Finfera 5; Robinson 0; Gowing 7; Nelson 0; Bettinger 0; Floyd 0; LaGrange 0; Yeager 0; Manning 0; Keiser 0; Carrizales 0; Pelland 15; Haselman 4. Totals 16-4-41.
Three-point goals: Bowsher - Costanza. Swanton - Pelland 3, Crow 2. Turnovers: Bowsher 25, Swanton 26.
Toledo Bowsher 5 6 4 7 - 22
Swanton 10 16 8 7 - 41
Kalida 51, Elida 32
KALIDA — Kalida held Elida to 24 points over the final three quarters while netting 45 of their own in a 51-32 home win.
Livia Recker tallied a game-best 14 points while Camille Hovest racked up 11 points and 10 boards for the Wildcats (2-2). Malia Romes and Whitney Unverferth each added 10 points against the Bulldogs (1-3).
ELIDA (32) - Freeman 10; Kuhn 8; Hunter 4; Sanders 4; Mitchell 2; Ramirez 2; Gladen 2. Totals 10-37 9-16 32.
KALIDA (51) - L. Recker 14; Hovest 11; Romes 10; W. Unverferth 10; Miller 4; Burgei 2; Erhart 0; C. Recker 0; Bockrath 0; M. Unverferth 0; Kuhlman 0; Meyer 0. Totals 14-39 21-31 51.
Three-point goals: Elida 3-14 (Kuhn 2, Freeman), Kalida 2-14 (L. Recker, W. Unverferth). Rebounds: Elida 17, Kalida 33 (Hovest 10). Turnovers: Elida 16, Kalida 11.
Elida 8 9 8 7 - 32
Kalida 6 15 10 20 - 51
Reserves: Kalida, 41-8.
Miller City 72, Pandora-Gilboa 28
MILLER CITY — Miller City had a dozen players find the scoring column in a 72-28 rout of Pandora-Gilboa to open Putnam County League play.
Grace Pfau’s 13 points topped the tally for MC (2-1, 1-0 PCL), draining three longballs. Liz Otto chipped in 10.
PANDORA-GILBOA (28) - Teders 5; Rutschilling 3; Hoffman 6; Diller 2; C. Wise 4; Draper 6; A. Wise 2. Totals 10-6-28.
MILLER CITY (72) - C. Erford 4; E. Erford 2; Ruck 2; Schnipke 8; Inkrott 5; Michel 2; Otto 10; Warnimont 6; Reyna 8; G. Pfau 13; A. Pfau 6; M. Erford 6. Totals 31-6-72.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Teders, C. Wise. Miller City - G. Pfau 3, Inkrott.
Pandora-Gilboa 5 8 9 6 - 28
Miller City 16 20 20 16 - 72
Reserves: Miller City, 55-17.
