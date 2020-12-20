MILLER CITY -- Tinora pulled off a thrilling comeback by outsourcing Miller City 23-9 in the fourth quarter to snare a 49-46 road victory.
Tristen Norden led the Rams (5-5) with 15 points and five rebounds while Kylee Okuley put up 10 points with three triples. Tinora trailed 14-3 after one quarter before cutting the halftime deficit to three points and trailed 37-26 after three periods.
Natalie Koenig put up 11 points and four rebounds for the Wildcats (4-2). Abi Lammers added seven points and 10 caroms.
TINORA (49) - Norden 15; Okuley 10; Harr 6; Mueller 5; Gray 4; Meyer 2; Wachtman 2; Zachrich 2; Okuley 2; Frazer 1; Nagel 0.
MILLER CITY (46) - Koenig 11; Pfau 9; Lammers 7; Reyna 8; Otto 6; Kuhlman 3; Hermiller 2.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Okuley 3, Tinora 2, Mueller. Miller City - Pfau 3. Rebounds: Tinora 33, Miller City 31. Turnovers: Tinora 24, Miller City 24.
Tinora 3 15 8 23 - 49
Miller City 14 4 16 9 - 46
Reserves: Miller City, 34-23.
Wayne Trace 44, Ottoville 39
HAVILAND -- Wayne Trace ripped off its third straight victory, taking down Ottoville 44-39 at “The Palace.”
Sydnee Sinn netted a game-best 13 points for the Raiders (4-3) while Gracie Shepherd added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Alexa Honigford and Nicole Knippen each recorded 13 points for Ottoville, which fell to 6-2.
OTTOVILLE (39) - Thomas 9; Honigford 13; Furley 1; Wannemacher 0; Turnwald 0; Kramer 0; Knippen 13; Gamble 0; German 0; Leis 3. Totals 11-38 12-22 39.
WAYNE TRACE (44) - Troth 4; Moore 2; Sinn 13; Miller 0; Shepherd 11; Graham 2; K. Stoller 6; R. Stoller 6; Mead 0; A. Stoller. Totals 17-35 7-13 44.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 5-24 (Honigford 2, Knippen, Leis), Wayne Trace 3-7 (S. Sinn 2, Troth). Rebounds: Ottoville 26 (Knippen 8), Wayne Trace 31 (K. Stoller 8). Turnovers: Ottoville 18, Wayne Trace 20.
Ottoville 11 11 12 5 - 39
Wayne Trace 11 14 10 9 - 44
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 8-4 (two quarters).
Montpelier 54, Ayersville 36
MONTPELIER -- A 19-4 second quarter sent Montpelier in front as the Locos scored a 54-36 win over Ayersville.
Ariel Page finished with 17 points for Montpelier (3-1). Jessi Bumb chipped in 16 points.
Taylor Craft had a game-high 18 points for Ayersville (1-4).
AYERSVILLE (36) - Craft 18; Sheets 9; Schindler 6; Dockery 3; Okuley 0. Totals 12-8-36.
MONTPELIER (54) - Page 17; Bumb 16; McCord 7; Repp 4; Richmire 4; Fritsch 4; Bexten 2. Totals 22-7-54.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Sheets 3, Craft. Montpelier - Bumb 2, Repp.
Ayersville 9 4 9 14 - 36
Montpelier 6 19 17 12 - 54
Reserves: Montpelier 14-13 (two quarters).
Leipsic 73, Pandora-Gilboa 28
PANDORA - Leipsic had 12 players score as the Vikings rolled to a 73-28 win in BVC action at Pandora-Gilboa.
Whitney Langhals led Leipsic (3-2, 2-1) with 16 points. Liz Scheckelhoff added 12 points and 10 rebounds while Kyrsten Martinez tallied 10 points.
Lacie Fenstermaker paced the Rockets (1-5, 0-4) with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
LEIPSIC (73) - Langhals 16; Scheckelhoff 12; Martinez 10; J. Hermiller 7; M. Hermiller 6; Henry 5; L. Kirkendall 4; A. Schroeder 4; Hazelton 2; A. Kirkendall 2; S. Schroeder 2. Totals 28-13-73.
PANDORA-GILBOA (28) - Fenstermaker 12; Kinsinger 8; Neuenschwander 4; Duling 2; McCoy 2; Dysert 0; Cherry 0; Bauman 0. Totals 8-12-28.
Three-point goals: Leipsic (4-17) - Martinez 2, Langhals, Hazelton. Pandora-Gilboa (0-6). Rebounds: Leipsic 42 (Scheckelhoff 10), Pandora-Gilboa 27 (Fenstermaker 11). Turnovers: Leipsic 8, Pandora-Gilboa 29.
Leipsic 12 17 25 19 - 73
Pandora-Gilboa 6 8 4 10 - 28
Crestview 51, Kalida 39
CONVOY -- After a slow start, Crestview outscored Kalida 35-28 in the second half to pull away for a 51-39 win over the Wildcats.
Cali Gregory led the Knights with 17 points. Olivia Cunningham added 10 points.
Brooke Vennekotter paced Kalida (1-4) with 11 points.
KALIDA (39) - Vennekotter 11; Erhart 9; Klausing 8; Smith 6; Siebeneck 3; Hovest 2; Recker 0; Schmitz 0. Totals 11-11-39.
CRESTVIEW (51) - C. Gregory 17; Cunningham 10; B. Gregory 9; M. Etzler 8; McCoy 3; K Etzler 2; Putman 2; Hammons 0; Macki 0. Totals 18-13-51.
Three-point goals: Kalida (6-23) - Erhart 3, Vennekotter, Klausing, Siebeneck. Crestview (2-11) - Cunningham, B. Gregory. Rebounds: Kalida 21 (Klausing 7), Crestview 29 (M. Etzler 11). Turnovers: Kalida 17, Crestview 15.
Kalida 5 6 10 18 - 39
Crestview 7 9 16 19 - 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Perrysburg 33
OTTAWA -- Ottawa-Glandorf held Perrysburg to just four fourth-quarter points and stayed unbeaten with a 42-33 weekend win.
Chloee Glenn tallied 15 points to pace the Titans (9-0) while Kelsey Erford put up 10 points in the team’s 21st straight home victory.
Kylie Griggs’ 11 points led the charge for the Yellowjackets (3-1) while Jada Wilhelms added 10 points to the ledger.
PERRYSBURG (33) - Stringfellow 5; Griggs 11; Thomas 2; Wilhelms 10; Young 2; Vaillant 3. Totals 10-8-33.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (42) - Erford 10; Siefker 3; Okuley 6; Fortman 2; E. Kaufman 4; K. Kaufman 2; Glenn 15. Totals 17-7-42.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg - Griggs 2, Wilhelms 2, Stringfellow. Ottawa-Glandorf - Siefker. Turnovers: Perrysburg 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 14.
Perrysburg 8 10 11 4 - 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 13 4 13 12 - 42
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.