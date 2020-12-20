MILLER CITY -- Tinora pulled off a thrilling comeback by outsourcing Miller City 23-9 in the fourth quarter to snare a 49-46 road victory.

Tristen Norden led the Rams (5-5) with 15 points and five rebounds while Kylee Okuley put up 10 points with three triples. Tinora trailed 14-3 after one quarter before cutting the halftime deficit to three points and trailed 37-26 after three periods.

Natalie Koenig put up 11 points and four rebounds for the Wildcats (4-2). Abi Lammers added seven points and 10 caroms.

TINORA (49) - Norden 15; Okuley 10; Harr 6; Mueller 5; Gray 4; Meyer 2; Wachtman 2; Zachrich 2; Okuley 2; Frazer 1; Nagel 0.

MILLER CITY (46) - Koenig 11; Pfau 9; Lammers 7; Reyna 8; Otto 6; Kuhlman 3; Hermiller 2.

Three-point goals: Tinora - Okuley 3, Tinora 2, Mueller. Miller City - Pfau 3. Rebounds: Tinora 33, Miller City 31. Turnovers: Tinora 24, Miller City 24.

Tinora 3 15 8 23 - 49

Miller City 14 4 16 9 - 46

Reserves: Miller City, 34-23.

Wayne Trace 44, Ottoville 39

HAVILAND -- Wayne Trace ripped off its third straight victory, taking down Ottoville 44-39 at “The Palace.”

Sydnee Sinn netted a game-best 13 points for the Raiders (4-3) while Gracie Shepherd added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Alexa Honigford and Nicole Knippen each recorded 13 points for Ottoville, which fell to 6-2.

OTTOVILLE (39) - Thomas 9; Honigford 13; Furley 1; Wannemacher 0; Turnwald 0; Kramer 0; Knippen 13; Gamble 0; German 0; Leis 3. Totals 11-38 12-22 39.

WAYNE TRACE (44) - Troth 4; Moore 2; Sinn 13; Miller 0; Shepherd 11; Graham 2; K. Stoller 6; R. Stoller 6; Mead 0; A. Stoller. Totals 17-35 7-13 44.

Three-point goals: Ottoville 5-24 (Honigford 2, Knippen, Leis), Wayne Trace 3-7 (S. Sinn 2, Troth). Rebounds: Ottoville 26 (Knippen 8), Wayne Trace 31 (K. Stoller 8). Turnovers: Ottoville 18, Wayne Trace 20.

Ottoville 11 11 12 5 - 39

Wayne Trace 11 14 10 9 - 44

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 8-4 (two quarters).

Montpelier 54, Ayersville 36

MONTPELIER -- A 19-4 second quarter sent Montpelier in front as the Locos scored a 54-36 win over Ayersville.

Ariel Page finished with 17 points for Montpelier (3-1). Jessi Bumb chipped in 16 points.

Taylor Craft had a game-high 18 points for Ayersville (1-4).

AYERSVILLE (36) - Craft 18; Sheets 9; Schindler 6; Dockery 3; Okuley 0. Totals 12-8-36.

MONTPELIER (54) - Page 17; Bumb 16; McCord 7; Repp 4; Richmire 4; Fritsch 4; Bexten 2. Totals 22-7-54.

Three-point goals: Ayersville - Sheets 3, Craft. Montpelier - Bumb 2, Repp.

Ayersville 9 4 9 14 - 36

Montpelier 6 19 17 12 - 54

Reserves: Montpelier 14-13 (two quarters).

Leipsic 73, Pandora-Gilboa 28

PANDORA - Leipsic had 12 players score as the Vikings rolled to a 73-28 win in BVC action at Pandora-Gilboa.

Whitney Langhals led Leipsic (3-2, 2-1) with 16 points. Liz Scheckelhoff added 12 points and 10 rebounds while Kyrsten Martinez tallied 10 points.

Lacie Fenstermaker paced the Rockets (1-5, 0-4) with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

LEIPSIC (73) - Langhals 16; Scheckelhoff 12; Martinez 10; J. Hermiller 7; M. Hermiller 6; Henry 5; L. Kirkendall 4; A. Schroeder 4; Hazelton 2; A. Kirkendall 2; S. Schroeder 2. Totals 28-13-73.

PANDORA-GILBOA (28) - Fenstermaker 12; Kinsinger 8; Neuenschwander 4; Duling 2; McCoy 2; Dysert 0; Cherry 0; Bauman 0. Totals 8-12-28.

Three-point goals: Leipsic (4-17) - Martinez 2, Langhals, Hazelton. Pandora-Gilboa (0-6). Rebounds: Leipsic 42 (Scheckelhoff 10), Pandora-Gilboa 27 (Fenstermaker 11). Turnovers: Leipsic 8, Pandora-Gilboa 29.

Leipsic 12 17 25 19 - 73

Pandora-Gilboa 6 8 4 10 - 28

Crestview 51, Kalida 39

CONVOY -- After a slow start, Crestview outscored Kalida 35-28 in the second half to pull away for a 51-39 win over the Wildcats.

Cali Gregory led the Knights with 17 points. Olivia Cunningham added 10 points.

Brooke Vennekotter paced Kalida (1-4) with 11 points.

KALIDA (39) - Vennekotter 11; Erhart 9; Klausing 8; Smith 6; Siebeneck 3; Hovest 2; Recker 0; Schmitz 0. Totals 11-11-39.

CRESTVIEW (51) - C. Gregory 17; Cunningham 10; B. Gregory 9; M. Etzler 8; McCoy 3; K Etzler 2; Putman 2; Hammons 0; Macki 0. Totals 18-13-51.

Three-point goals: Kalida (6-23) - Erhart 3, Vennekotter, Klausing, Siebeneck. Crestview (2-11) - Cunningham, B. Gregory. Rebounds: Kalida 21 (Klausing 7), Crestview 29 (M. Etzler 11). Turnovers: Kalida 17, Crestview 15.

Kalida 5 6 10 18 - 39

Crestview 7 9 16 19 - 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Perrysburg 33

OTTAWA -- Ottawa-Glandorf held Perrysburg to just four fourth-quarter points and stayed unbeaten with a 42-33 weekend win.

Chloee Glenn tallied 15 points to pace the Titans (9-0) while Kelsey Erford put up 10 points in the team’s 21st straight home victory.

Kylie Griggs’ 11 points led the charge for the Yellowjackets (3-1) while Jada Wilhelms added 10 points to the ledger.

PERRYSBURG (33) - Stringfellow 5; Griggs 11; Thomas 2; Wilhelms 10; Young 2; Vaillant 3. Totals 10-8-33.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (42) - Erford 10; Siefker 3; Okuley 6; Fortman 2; E. Kaufman 4; K. Kaufman 2; Glenn 15. Totals 17-7-42.

Three-point goals: Perrysburg - Griggs 2, Wilhelms 2, Stringfellow. Ottawa-Glandorf - Siefker. Turnovers: Perrysburg 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 14.

Perrysburg 8 10 11 4 - 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 13 4 13 12 - 42

