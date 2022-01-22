Basketball carousel.jpg

Tinora 46, Holgate 37

After being held to just one point in the third quarter, Tinora roared back in the final eight minutes to down visiting Holgate 46-37 in girls hoops action on Saturday at Tinora.

Nova Okuley paced the Rams (11-5) with 13 points while Liv Mueller knocked down two 3-pointers and netted 11.

Justine Eis just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss for the Tigers (5-12).

HOLGATE (37) - Eis 12; Altman 9; Meyer 6; Schuller 6; O. Blaker 3; Bower 1; Clark 0; Tijerina 0. Totals 12-12-37.

TINORA (46) - N. Okuley 13; Mueller 11; Gray 6; Lee 5; Meyer 4; Harr 4; Durfey 2; K. Okuley 1; Frazer 0; Nagel 0. Totals 13-13-46.

Three-point goals: Holgate 1-7 (O. Blaker), Tinora 7-31 (Gray 2, Mueller 2, N. Okuley). Rebounds: Holgate 35 (Meyer 10, Eis 9), Tinora 27 (Gray 5). Turnovers: Holgate 24, Tinora 12.

Holgate 9 8 7 13 - 37

Tinora 10 9 1 26 - 46

Reserves: Tinora, 37-19.

St. Marys 53, Bryan 46

BRYAN — St. Marys rallied from a 21-10 deficit after one quarter to deal Bryan a 53-46 defeat.

Kendall Dieringer was a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line, scoring her 1,000th career point in a 16-point effort for the Roughriders (13-4). Karsyn McGlothen added 11 markers.

Addie Arnold and Reese Grothaus netted 14 points each for the Golden Bears (13-3), with Arnold canning three shots from long distance.

ST. MARYS (53) - Jacobs 8; Allemeier 0; Hesse 0; Dieringer 16; R. Rable 6; Ruane 7; C. Rable 5; McGlothen 11. Totals 13-22-53.

BRYAN (46) - D. Taylor 3; Thiel 6; Voigt 1; Grothaus 14; B. Taylor 0; Rau 5; Arnold 14; Langenderfer 1; L. Alspaugh 2. Totals 14-13-46.

Three-point goals: St. Marys - Dieringer 2, R. Rable 2, Ruane. Bryan - Arnold 3, Grothaus, Rau.

St. Marys 10 19 9 15 - 53

Bryan 21 12 5 8 - 46

Liberty Center 47, Ottawa Hills 22

LIBERTY CENTER — Eme Gray led nine players in the scoring column for Liberty Center as the Tigers took down visiting Ottawa Hills, 47-22.

Gray netted 10 points to lead the Tigers (9-8) while Kate Mohler added nine and Peyton Armey and Eliza Jones each chipped in seven.

OTTAWA HILLS (22) - Greeley 1; O’Rourke 2; Lathrop 7; Bazzoli 8; E. Berenzweig 2; Wimmers 2. Totals 9-1-22.

LIBERTY CENTER (47) - Giesige 2; Gray 10; Armey 7; K. Mohler 9; H. Mohler 3; Keller 4; Jones 7; E. Mohler 2; Wachtman 3. Totals 17-8-47.

Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills - Bazzoli 2, Lathrop. Liberty Center - Gray, Armey, K. Mohler, Jones, Wachtman.

O. Hills 7 1 7 7 - 22

L. Center 11 15 9 12 - 47

Reserves: Liberty Center, 35-2.

Hilltop 50, MVCD 21

WEST UNITY — Hilltop racked up a 15-2 lead after one quarter en route to a 50-21 shelling of visiting Maumee Valley Country Day.

Libbie Baker outscored the opposition in the win for the Cadets (11-5), hitting seven buckets, a 3-pointer and five free throws for 22 points in the team’s ninth straight win.

MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (21) - Bland 13; Villa 4; Harris 4. Totals 9-3-21.

HILLTOP (50) - Wiley 4; La. Baker 2; Li. Baker 22; Jones 5; Hancock 5; Connolly 4. Totals 19-7-50.

Three-point goals: MVCD - none. Hilltop - Li. Baker.

MVCD 15 13 14 8 - 50

Hilltop 2 4 6 9 - 21

Kalida 33, Miller City 31

KALIDA — Kalida’s Brooke Vennekotter hit a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds left to lift Kalida past Putnam County League foe Miller City, 33-31.

Camille Hovest tallied nine points and six rebounds to lead the charge for Kalida (7-9, 2-2 PCL), which finished 8-of-10 at the stripe as a team in the low-scoring affair.

Abi Lammers tallied 11 points and seven rebounds in the first league loss of the year for Miller City (12-3, 4-1 PCL).

MILLER CITY (31) - Lammers 11; Wenzinger 6; Inkrott 5; Pfau 5; Otto 4; Reyna 0; Ruck 0; Warnimont 0. Totals 13-38 3-7 31.

KALIDA (33) - Hovest 9; Burgei 8; Erhart 6; Vennekotter 5; W. Unverferth 5; A. Unverferth 0; Bockrath 0; L. Recker 0. Totals 11-32 8-10 33.

Three-point goals: Miller City 2-13 (Inkrott, Pfau), Kalida 3-13 (Burgei 2, W. Unverferth). Rebounds: Miller City 17 (Lammers 7), Kalida 17 (Hovest 6). Turnovers: Miller City 9, Kalida 10.

Miller City 4 6 9 12 - 31

Kalida 8 11 5 9 - 33

Reserves: Miller City, 39-25.

Pandora-Gilboa 63, Continental 39

CONTINENTAL — After leading by four at the half, Continental was blanked 15-0 in the third period and fell to Pandora-Gilboa 63-39 in Putnam County League action.

Bryn Tegenkamp netted 11 points to lead the Pirates, who fell to 2-12 (0-4 PCL) on the season.

Lacie Fenstermaker racked up 31 points to lead all scorers in the win for the Rockets (8-8, 2-3).

PANDORA-GILBOA (63) - Diller 2; Rutschilling 16; Miller 8; Duling 4; Wise 2; Fenstermaker 31. Totals 25-7-63.

CONTINENTAL (39) - Armey 4; Tegenkamp 11; Logan 7; Knowles 4; Searfoss 3; Cordes 3. Totals 13-3-39.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Fenstermaker 2. Continental - Logan, Searfoss, Cordes.

Pandora-Gilboa 12 12 15 24 - 63

Continental 12 16 0 11 - 39

Toledo CC 49, Ottawa-Glandorf 33

OTTAWA — State-ranked Toledo Central Catholic held Ottawa-Glandorf to single digits in all four quarters at ‘The Supreme Court,’ picking up a 49-33 road victory.

Sophomore guard Corniya Clay paced the Irish (14-0, No. 6 Division II) with 13 points while Mary Ellis chipped in 12 markers.

Erin Kaufman tallied 14 points and six rebounds in the setback for O-G (11-5, No. 9 D-III), which was out-rebounded 24-18.

TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC (49) - Clay 13; Ellis 12; Hunt 9; Vaughn 6; Baer 5; Pryer 2; Hitt-Swartz 2. Totals 18-31 8-16 49.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (33) - E. Kaufman 14; Verhoff 6; Aldrich 4; K. Kaufman 3; E. Brinkman 3; Kimmet 3; C. Brinkman 0; Haselman 0; Frey 0; Schroeder 0. Totals 13-36 5-12 33.

Three-point goals: Toledo CC 5-13 (Clay 3, Ellis 2), Ottawa-Glandorf 2-13 (E. Brinkman, Kimmet). Rebounds: Toledo CC 24 (Vaughn 12), Ottawa-Glandorf 18 (E. Kaufman 6). Turnovers: Toledo CC 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 16.

Toledo CC 16 12 11 10 - 49

O-G 9 7 8 9 - 33

Reserves: Toledo CC, 56-49 (OT).

