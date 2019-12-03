Saturday
Liberty Center 49, North Central 30
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center used a 21-4 advantage in the second quarter to gain a 49-30 win over North Central.
Sam Graber netted 12 points and Sam Engler added 10 points for the Lady Tigers (2-1).
Madison Brown collected 10 points for North Central (0-3).
NORTH CENTRAL (30) — Mad. Brown 10; Zimmerman 0; Balser 2; Mak. Brown 0; Hickman 4; Westfall 3; Bonney 2; Siebeneck 3; Elser 0; fenicle 4; Hollstein 2. Totals 13-3-30.
LIBERTY CENTER (49) — McClure 0; Perry 0; Hollenbaugh 8; Mohler 0; Long 0; Orr 3; Chapa 4; Young 5; Graber 12; Engler 10; Heath 7. Totals 19-6-49.
Three-point goals: North Central — Westfall. Liberty Center — Graber 4, Young.
North Central 8 4 12 6 — 30
Liberty Center 10 21 8 10 — 49
Lima Bath 47, Columbus Grove 25
COLUMBUS GROVE — Alexandria Renner and Chandler Clark combined for 24 points and Lima Bath improved to 4-0 with a 47-25 win over Columbus Grove.
Renner put in 13 points and Chandler had 11 for the Wildkittens.
Savanah Ridenour netted 11 points for Grove (1-1).
LIMA BATH (47) — Dackin 6; Hardison 4; A. Renner 13; E. Bolon 5; Clark 11; R. Bolon 6; M. Renner 2. Totals 19-4-47.
COLUMBUS GROVE (25) — Schneider 8; Downoing 2; Utendorf 3; Gladwell 1; Ridenour 11. Totals 10-3-25.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath — A. Renner 2. Dackin, E. Bolon, Clark. Columbus Grove — Utendorf, Ridenour. Rebounds: Lima Bath 30, Columbus Grove 15. Turnovers: Lima Bath 20, Columbus Grove 18.
Lima Bath 13 15 5 14 — 47
Columbus Grove 7 2 6 10 — 25
Bluffton 63, Ft. Jennings 44
FORT JENNINGS — Bluffton jumped out to a 47-18 halftime lead, en route to a 63-44 win over Ft. Jennings.
Kylie Stackhouse led the way with 18 points of Bluffton, while Libby Schaadt netted 14 points and Laykin Garmatter added 10 points for the Lady Pirates (2-1).
Kristen Luersman put in 16 points and Jessie Foust added 14 points for Ft. Jennings (0-4).
BLUFFTON (63) — Stackhouse 18; Schaadt 14; Garmatter 10; White 7; Monday 6; Busch 2; Mittendorf 1. Totals 29-3-63.
FORT JENNINGS (44) — Luersman 16; Foust 14; Dickman 6; Fitzpatrick 6; Von Sossan 2. Totals 19-5-44.
Three-point goals: Bluffton — White. Fort Jennings — Foust.
Bluffton 23 24 6 10 — 63
Fort Jennings 12 6 13 13 — 44
Ottoville 49, Lincolnview 40
MIDDLE POINT — Ottoville held Lincolnview to nine points in three of four quarters, downing the Lancers, 49-40.
Elise Kramer’s 16 points led all scorers in the win for the Big Green (2-1) while Jocelyn Geise added 14.
Kendall Bollenbacher’s 12 tallies were tops for Lincolnview, which slipped to 0-2.
OTTOVILLE (49) — Kramer 16; Geise 14; Thomas 8; Wannemacher 6; Honigford 5. Totals 12-18-49.
LINCOLNVIEW (40) — Bollenbacher 12; Mendenhall 11; Decker 5; Ebel 5; King 4; Carey 3. Totals 16-4-40
Three-point goals: Ottoville — Kramer 4, Geise 3. Lincolnview — Mendenhall 3, Ebel.
Ottoville 15 12 8 14 — 49
Lincolnview 9 9 13 9 — 40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.