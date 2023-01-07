Stryker 41, Delta 35 (OT)
STRYKER — After forcing overtime, Stryker held visiting Delta to four points in the extra session to earn a 41-35 victory.
Sage Woolace led all scorers with 19 points for Stryker (10-2) while Bri Wickerham put up 13 points and three longballs.
Grace Munger netted a dozen points for Delta, which fell to 5-6.
DELTA (35) - Weber 3; Munger 12; Burres 4; Friess 2; Sprow 7; Lamb 0; Gillen 0; Smith 4; Risner 3. Totals 14-5-35.
STRYKER (41) - Woolace 19; Leupp 0; Ruffer 0; Fulk 1; Ramon 0; Wickerham 13; Myers 0; Rethmel 8; Oberlin 0. Totals 12-10-41.
Three-point goals: Delta - Burres, Risner. Stryker - Wickerham 3, Woolace 2, Rethmel 2.
Delta 11 6 10 4 4 - 35
Stryker 11 8 4 8 10 - 41
Bluffton 44, Paulding 31
BLUFFTON — Bluffton staked out a 14-2 lead after one quarter and held off Paulding to claim a 44-31 victory.
Brooklyn Bakle scored eight points to lead the Panthers (1-10), which narrowed the deficit to 23-17 at halftime before the Pirates (8-4) built a 14-5 third-quarter margin. Addison Pease added seven tallies.
PAULDING (31) - Pease 7; Bermejo 2; Bakle 8; Shull 0; Suffel 5; Schlatter 4; Breier 1; Carr 0; Kuckuck 4; Barton 0. Totals 10-9-31.
BLUFFTON (44) - Mehaffie 0; Cross 0; Green 0; Fleece 0; Eachus 12; Schweingruber 0; Schaadt 8; Giesige 2; Grothause 0; Utendorf 3; Grandey 19. Totals 18-4-44.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Pease, Suffel. Bluffton - Eachus 4.
Paulding 2 15 5 9 - 31
Bluffton 14 9 14 7 - 44
Pettisville 38, Montpelier 27
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville rallied from an eight-point deficit after one period to pick up a 38-27 non-league win over visiting Montpelier.
Olivia Miller had four field goals and four free throws for 12 points to pace the Blackbirds (7-6), which forced 26 Montpelier turnovers.
Kelsie Bumb, Meara McGee and Jada Uribes all finished with six points each as top scorers for the Locos (7-5).
PETTISVILLE (38) - Grieser 7; Klopfenstein 2; Grimm 5; Miller 12; Beck 3; Crawford 9. Totals 15-45 7-18 38.
MONTPELIER (27) - Bumb 6; Hillard 5; Humbarger 2; McGee 6; Hopper 2; Uribes 6. Totals 11-31 2-2 27.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 1-8 (Grieser), Montpelier 3-8 (Bumb 2, Hillard). Rebounds: Pettisville 24, Montpelier 23. Turnovers: Pettisville 11, Montpelier 26.
Pettisville 6 10 15 7 - 38
Montpelier 14 4 4 5 - 27
Reserves: Montpelier, 22-21.
Leipsic 60, North Central 29
PIONEER — Leipsic held North Central to five first-half points in a 60-29 rout of the Eagles.
Cailyn Meyers netted three buckets for six points to lead the ledger for North Central (1-11) while Kyra Martinez netted four treys and scored 14 points for Leipsic (12-1). Whitney Langhals’ 19 points led all scorers for the Vikings.
LEIPSIC (60) - Fausey 4; Martinez 14; Kirkendall 1; Cunningham 4; Henry 3; Hermiller 9; Langhals 19; K. Schroeder 2; S. Schroeder 3; Haselman 2; A. Schroeder 0. Totals 24-4-60.
NORTH CENTRAL (29) - Meyers 6; Burnett 5; Stewart 5; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 4; Turner 2; Dominguez 2; King 0; Wright 1; Reyome 0. Totals 12-5-29.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Martinez 4, Langhals 2, S. Schroeder, Henry. North Central - none.
Leipsic 15 13 19 13 - 60
N. Central 2 3 14 10 - 29
Reserves: Leipsic, 32-18.
Liberty-Benton 37, Kalida 23
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton outscored Kalida 9-0 in the fourth quarter to seal a 37-23 win over the Wildcats.
Brooke Erhart and Whitney Unverferth each netted six points to pace Kalida (7-5), which Erhart nabbing four offensive rebounds against the 11-1 Eagles.
KALIDA (23) - Erhart 6; W. Unverferth 6; Hovest 3; L. Recker 3; A. Unverferth 3; Burgei 2; Romes 0; Bockrath 0; Kuhlman 0; Meyer 0; Miller 0; Nartker 0; C. Recker 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 9-47 2-14 23.
LIBERTY-BENTON (37) - Gerken 17; Irwin 8; Crow 8; Barbara 2; Recker 2; May 0. Totals 14-31 7-14.
Three-point goals: Kalida 3-14 (W. Unverferth 2, L. Recker), Liberty-Benton 2-9 (Crow 2). Rebounds: Kalida 30 (Hovest 9), Liberty-Benton 22. Turnovers: Kalida 11, Liberty-Benton 10.
Kalida 11 8 4 0 - 23
Liberty-Benton 10 11 7 9 - 37
Reserves: Kalida, 28-24.
Miller City 55, Arlington 43
ARLINGTON — Miller City outscored Arlington 17-8 at the charity stripe and overpowered the Red Devils in a 55-43 win.
Grace Pfau’s 18 points and three treys led the way for MC (7-5) while Chelsea Erford put up 13 points.
ARLINGTON (43) - Durliat 8; Smith 4; Alexander 8; Russell 13; Patterson 2; Ernst 3; Schultz 5. Totals 14-8-43.
MILLER CITY (55) - C. Erford 13; Wenzinger 4; Ruck 1; Schnipke 6; Otto 4; Warnimont 3; Reyna 6; G. Pfau 18. Totals 17-50 17-25 55.
Three-point goals: Arlington - Russell 3, Durliat 2, Alexander, Ernst. Miller City 4-12 (G. Pfau 3, C. Erford). Rebounds: Miller City 21 (Ruck, Warnimont 5). Turnovers: Miller City 6.
Arlington 10 11 16 6 - 43
Miller City 14 11 12 18 - 55
Reserves: Miller City, 21-7 (2 quarters).
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Fort Loramie 48
FORT LORAMIE — Despite being out-rebounded 29-17, Ottawa-Glandorf held off Fort Loramie 53-48 for the first home loss for FL since 2017.
Karsyn Erford and Kaelyn Grothause netted a dozen points apiece for the Titans (11-2), with Grothause recording five steals and a pair of longballs in snapping a 55-game home win streak for the Redskins (11-1).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (53) - Erford 12; Grothause 12; Kimmet 9; Kaufman 8; Glenn 5; Aldrich 4; Haselman 3; C. Brinkman 0; E. Brinkman 0; Horstman 0. Totals 19-44 11-16 53.
FORT LORAMIE (48) - Brandewie 17; Mescher 8; Turner 7; Albers 6; Hoying 6; Meyer 2; A. Rose 2. Totals 17-48 14-20 48.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf 4-10 (Grothause 2, Kimmet, Haselman), Fort Loramie 0-7. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 17 (Kaufman 6), Fort Loramie 29 (Brandewie 8). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 17, Fort Loramie 17.
Ottawa-Glandorf 19 8 12 14 - 53
Fort Loramie 13 8 6 21 - 48
