MIDDLE POINT - Avery Slattery's only field goal of the game was a big one, a slash through the lane and score with 11 seconds left to send Hicksville to a 41-40 win at Lincolnview.
The Lancers had one final look for the win, but a corner 3 was off the mark.
Molly Crall had another double-double for the Aces (6-10), tallying 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Lindsay Bergman added 10 points.
Hicksville did a solid job at the free throw line, making 14 of 16 attempts.
Annie Mendenhall paced Lincolnview (5-11) with 18 points. Zadria King chipped in 10 points.
HICKSVILLE (41) - Slattery 5; Phillips 8; Smith 2; Bergman 10; Crall 14; Eicher 0; Monroe 2. Totals 13-14-41.
LINCOLNVIEW (40) - Jackman 3; Renner 0; Sellers 0; Bollenbacher 7; Looser 2; King 10; Mendenhall 18. Totals 17-2-40.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Bergman. Lincolnview - Mendenhall 2, Jackman, Bollenbacher. Rebounds: Hicksville 29 (Crall 10), Lincolnview 26 (King 15). Turnovers: Hicksville 23, Lincolnview 18.
Hicksville 9 8 14 10 - 41
Lincolnview 11 7 5 17 - 40
Antwerp 49, Edgerton 39
EDGERTON — Antwerp pulled away in the final two quarters, dispatching host Edgerton for a 49-39 non-conference triumph.
Asti Coppes had six buckets and five free throws for 17 points for the Archers () while Grace Schuette chipped in 13 markers.
Brianna Wickerham hit nine charity tosses and finished with a game-high 19 points for the Bulldogs ().
ANTWERP (49) - Miller 7; A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 17; Recker 0; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 13; McMichael 3; Jewell 7; Brewer 2. Totals 15-18-49.
EDGERTON (39) - Wickerham 19; Ritter 4; Smith 5; A. Schroeder 0; Giesige 0; Stark 1; G. Schroeder 2; Fort 8; Warner 0. Totals 9-18-39.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael. Edgerton - Wickerham 2, Smith. Turnovers: Antwerp 11, Edgerton 18.
Antwerp 8 10 14 17 - 49
Edferton 10 8 10 11 - 39
Archbold 42, Patrick Henry 24
HAMLER - Archbold turned an 8-2 first quarter lead into a 26-8 halftime lead as the Streaks defeated Patrick Henry 42-24 in NWOAL play.
Kylie Sauder led Archbold (8-6, 3-1) with 14 points in the win.
McKenzie Vance led the Patriots (1-15, 1-3) with 12 points.
ARCHBOLD (42) - Hostetler 6; Gensler 2; McQuade 5; Sauder 14; Ziegler 6; Rupp 4; Moyer 2. Totals 15-7-42.
PATRICK HENRY (24) - Weber 4; Musto 0; M. Prigge 0; S. Johnson 3; Vance 12; Fintel 2; Seaman 3. Totals 10-3-24.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Hostetler 2, Sauder, Ziegler. Patrick Henry - Seaman. Rebounds: Archbold 17 (Sauder 6), Patrick Henry 15 (Weber 6). Turnovers: Archbold 19, Patrick Henry 32.
Reserves: Archbold, 36-24.
Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Delta 37
OTTAWA – Chloee Glenn went off for a career high 18 points and also had nine rebounds as the Titans beat Delta 51-37.
After an 8-8 opening period, O-G outscored Delta 13-6 in the second period for a 21-14 lead and slowly pulled away.
Erin Kaufman added 11 points for the Titans (14-2).
Braelyn Wymer and Brooklyn Green led the Panthers (9-5) with 10 points each.
DELTA (37) – Bra. Wymer 10; Green 10; Ford 3; Rouleau 3; Bro. Wymer 8; Burres 3.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (51) – Erford 9; Hasleman 2; Okuley 3; Aldrich 2; E. Kaufman 11; K. Kaufman 6; Glenn 18.
Turnovers: Delta 19, Ottawa-Glandorf 16.
Delta 8 6 17 7 – 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 8 13 20 10 – 51
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 45-33.
St. Marys 46, Bryan 39
BRYAN - Bryan fell behind early and could never recover as the Bears fell at home to St. Marys, 46-39.
Kendall Dieringer led the Roughriders (13-3) with 14 points. In crunch time in the fourth period, she went 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Noelle Ruane added 13 points.
Shallyn Miley's 18 points led Bryan (11-3, No. 15 Division II).
ST. MARYS (46) - Felver 0; Menker 2; Dieringer 14; Ruane 13; Rable 0; Tennant 7; Birt 4; Allemeier 0; McGlothen 6. Totals 15-14-46.
BRYAN (39) - D. Taylor 5; Semer 5; Miley 18; Zimmerman 0; Lamberson 3; Arnold 6; Long 2; Antigo 0. Totals 11-13-39.
Three-point goals: St Marys - Dieringer, Ruane, Tennant, Birt. Bryan - Miley 2, Arnold 2.
St. Marys 11 9 12 14 - 46
Bryan 8 8 9 14 - 39
Liberty Center 73, Evergreen 50
LIBERTY CENTER -- Liberty Center picked up its first league win of the season, improving to 11-3 on the season with a 73-50 win over Evergreen.
Cassidy Chapa hit 10 field goals, finishing with 21 points to pace the Tigers (1-2 NWOAL) in the team’s highest scoring output of the year. Kate Mohler and Samantha Graber each chipped in 10.
Jordan Lumbrezer’s 13 points led the Vikings (5-9, 0-3 NWOAL).
EVERGREEN (50) - Foster 7; Woodring 8; Bowser 8; Chamberlin 9; Lumbrezer 13; Schuster 5. Totals 15-49 19-25 50.
LIBERTY CENTER (73) - Giesige 4; K. Mohler 10; Long 5; Chapa 21; Graber 10; Armey 5; Engler 3; Barrett 4; H. Mohler 4; Gray 7. Totals 27-41 16-26 73.
Three-point goals: Evergreen 1-10 (Chamberlin), Liberty Center 3-6 (Graber 2, K. Mohler).
Evergreen 11 18 8 13 - 50
Liberty Center 23 17 18 15 - 73
Hilltop 39, Stryker 25
WEST UNITY – Hilltop opened the closed the game strong, outscoring Stryker 28-15 in the first and fourth frames, to tally a 39-25 Saturday BBC victory.
Leanna Baker led the Cadets (8-4, 6-1) with 15 points.
Sage Woolace led Stryker (4-7, 3-4) with 18 points.
STRYKER (25) – Woolace 18; Wickerham 1; K. Myers 6. Totals 7-7-25.
HILLTOP (39) – Bailey 5; Brenner 2; Jermeay 4; Barnum 5; Le. Baker 15; Connolly 6; Hancock 2. Totals 14-9-39.
Three-point goals: Stryker – Woolace 2, K. Myers 2. Hilltop – Barnum, Connolly.
Stryker 8 2 8 7 – 25
Hilltop 15 4 7 13 – 39
Edon 30, Pettisville 24
EDON – A 9-2 third quarter was the difference in the game as Edon scored a 30-24 win over Pettisville.
Allison Kaylor led the Bombers (4-6, 3-3) with nine points.
Ellie Grieser was tops for Pettisville (0-12, 0-7) with eight tallies.
PETTISVILLE (24) – Grieser 8; Hartzler 5; Klopfenstein 0; Strauss 0; Plank 2; King 6; Beck 1; Crawford 2; Wiemken 0. Totals 6-10-24.
EDON (30) – Towers 5; Spackman 0; Mitchell 0; Bignell 4; Briner 0; Heinze 7; Kiess 5; As. Kaylor 0; Al. Kaylor 9. Totals 10-10-30.
Three-point goals: Pettisville – King 2, Grieser. Edon – none.
Pettisville 5 7 2 10 – 24
Edon 7 5 9 9 – 30
North Baltimore 50, North Central 27
PIONEER - North Baltimore made the hour-plus trip a good one as the Tigers went into Pioneer and left with a 50-27 win over the Eagles.
Three players finished in double figures for North Baltimore (9-4), led by 15 points from Mia McCartney. Kenzie Perez knocked down four treys and finished with 14 points and Grace Hagemyer added 10 points.
Madison Brown led North Central (7-6) with 12 points.
NORTH BALTIMORE (50) - Lennard 2; Perez 14; Feehan 0; Andrich 0; Cotterman 0; Thomas 0; McCartney 15; Hagemyer 10; Inbody 7; Estrada 0; Trout 0; Long 0. Totals 20-5-50.
NORTH CENTRAL (27) - Brown 12; Zimmerman 0; Balser 2; Burnett 2; Hickman 0; Bonney 7; McClanahan 0; Hollstein 4; Domiguez 0; Cruz 0; Stewart 0; King 0. Totals 10-4-27.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore - Perez 4, McCartney. North Central - Brown, Bonney, Hollstein.
North Baltimore 8 9 18 15 - 50
North Central 7 10 5 5 - 27
Kalida 42, Miller City 32
MILLER CITY - Kalida was able to keep a 10 point halftime lead as the Wildcats defeated Miller City 42-32 in a PCL contest.
Grace Klausing paced the Wildcats (10-4, 2-1) with 13 points and six rebounds. Camille Hovest added 10 points.
Natalie Koenig bucketed 10 points for Miller City (9-6, 3-3).
KALIDA (42) - Klausing 13; Hovest 10; Erhart 6; Siebeneck 5; Vennekotter 5; Smith 3; Schmitz 0; Recker 0. Totals 14-11-42.
MILLER CITY (32) - Koenig 10; C. Hermiller 7; Lammers 4; Kuhlman 4; Reyna 4; Pfau 3; L. Hermiller 0; M. Otto 0; L. Otto 0; Gable 0. Totals 10-10-32.
Three-point goals: Kalida (3-13) - Klausing, Erhart, Siebeneck. Miller City (2-10) - C. Hermiller, Pfau. Rebounds: Kalida 16 (Klausing 6), Miller City 20 (Lammers 10). Turnovers: Kalida 10, Miller City 18.
Kalida 12 7 9 14 - 42
Miller City 7 2 16 7 - 32
Reserves: Miller City, 27-21.
Columbus Grove 37, Liberty-Benton 33
COLUMBUS GROVE - The Bulldogs claimed a big win at home, defeating the No. 8 ranked team in Division III Liberty-Benton 37-33.
Columbus Grove outscored the Eagles 14-9 in the final period.
Erin Downing led the Bulldogs (10-6) at both ends of the floor with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Lauren Gerken tallied 19 points for Liberty-Benton (13-3).
LIBERTY-BENTON (33) - Ashemier 2; Irwin 3; deter 3; Gerken 19; Smith 6. Totals 12-6-33.
COLUMBUS GROVE (37) - Halker 3; Sautter 8; Downing 15; Clement 4; King 7. Totals 13-8-37.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton (3-22) - Irwin, Deter, Smith. Columbus Grove (3-12) - Downing 2, Halker. Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 23, Columbus Grove 28 (Downing 11). Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 11, Columbus Grove 12.
Liberty-Benton 10 8 6 9 - 33
Columbus Grove 8 4 11 14 - 37
Reserves: Liberty-Benton, 37-19.
