Defiance girls basketball stayed with Fairview early in their Saturday afternoon contest with the Apaches but Kelly Crites scored 21 and Fairview ran away with a 60-26 victory on Defiance’s home floor.
Early on the Bulldogs (1-14) were able to work their gameplan, doubling down on 15-point per game scorer and 5-foot-10 senior Allison Rhodes. That plan was successful, especially early, as Rhodes had just one point in the first half and Defiance was able to take an early 4-2 lead.
But Rhodes is not where offensive firepower for the Apaches (14-3) stops as the 5-foot-11 junior Crites took the reigns of the offense, scoring nine of the 14 first quarter points for Fairview to help give them a 14-10 first quarter lead.
“It was definitely an area of focus for us to see how we were going to respond to being outsized and how we were going to respond to their inside presence,” Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. “I thought we did a good job overall in the first half of doing that but we had a few breakdowns too.”
Senior Mira Horvath was a big part of that interior defense in the first quarter as she had two blocks both coming on Rhodes.
The second quarter started with Kinley Maynard knocking down her first field goal of the game and shrinking the Fairview lead to 14-12, but that is as close as the deficit got as an Alexis Taylor putback propelled a 12-0 run for the Apaches to blow the game wide open.
Senior guard and leading scorer Carrie Zeedyk, who didn’t score in the opening quarter had seven of the 12 points in that run including a three on an assist from Crites. Crites ended the first half with 11 points and added 10 more in the second half for a game-high 21. Zeedyk added 13 points.
“We started out a little bit slow and they were doubling down on Allison. We got going a little more in the second quarter, moved the ball better, got better looks,” Fairview head coach Russel Zeedyk said. “Kelly had a really good game. When we talked about them doubling on Allison and we had to have other girls moving in the right spots. Kelly just has great instincts.”
Defiance struggled offensively during this run thanks to a defensive switch by the Apaches as they went to a zone defense after the Bulldogs were able to get to the rim in the first quarter. It forced the Bulldogs to take the three, of which they went 4-of-18 from for the game. They were just 1-of-9 in the second half.
One of those first half threes came off the hands of Maynard stemming the Fairview run but the Apaches still led 29-15 headed to the locker room.
“It was a change of pace for them defensively” Headley said of the zone defense. “It forced us to make our adjustment offensively and it’s not that we weren’t getting good looks, we were just weren’t able to knock them down. It defitnely took us out of our rhythm a little bit.”
The second half started for Fairview just as they hoped the game started, with the ball finding Rhodes in the post and the senior coverting under the basket. Then after a Defiance turnover, the ball found Rhodes again and she found Bethany Singer, who sunk a mid-range two. A Zeedyk and-one hit bottom on the next Fairview possession and just like that the Apaches were able to open up a 21-point lead.
“It’s obviously not a great matchup for us when they have both Rhodes and Crites on the floor and then of course Zeedyk does a good job of getting them the ball in the spots they get it,” Headley said of the Fairview offense. “When you try to take something away there is always something you are giving up and they took advantage of that today.
Maynard finished with nine points and two triples to lead Defiance while Mira Horvath scored six second-half points to add seven. Alexa Garcia had five points and six rebounds.
With the game getting out of hand in the second half the Apaches were able to empty their bench a little bit and for a team that has it’s eyes on a deep tournament run and a second Green Meadows Conference title in three years, getting experience for those young players and rest for their experienced players is always a benefit. Freshman Payshince McDaniel had four points for the Apaches in the win.
“We are getting halfway through the season here and we have to start thinking about tournament and later on in the season,” Zeedyk said. “We want to get those younger players some playing time and I thought Payshince did a good job of coming in and played well and then Aubrey Hammer came in and played some good defense,” Zeedyk said.
Defiance is back in action in another non-league bout against Swanton on Tuesday at Swanton. Fairview will also be on the road at Miller City on Tuesday.
FAIRVIEW (60) - Singer 4; Zeedyky 13; Crites 21; Rhodes 5; Merritt 3; H. Hammer 5; Taylor 5; McDaniel 4; A. Hammer 0. Totals: 23-45 11-18 60.
DEFIANCE (26) - Hohenberger 2; Krooeckel 5; Maynard 9; Brenner 0; Ramirez 0; Hoffman 0; Garcia 5; Horvath 7. Totals: 9-44 4-6 26.
Three-point goals: Fairview 3-8 (Zeedyk 1-4, Crites, 1-2, Merritt 1-1), Defiance 4-18 (Maynard 2-4, Garcia 1-7, Kroeckel 1-1). Rebounds: Fairview 26 (Taylor 8), Defiance 22 (Garcia 6). Turnovers: Fairview 9, Defiance 14.
Fairview 14 15 18 13 - 60
Defiance 10 5 7 4 - 26
