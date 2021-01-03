NAPOLEON - In a rematch of last seasons Division II regional final, Napoleon got what proved to be a game-winning triple from Caely Ressler to send the Wildcats (8-1) to a 44-41 win over previously-undefeated Willard (8-1).
"Today, we didn't play extremely well offensively," stated Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. "I'm really proud of our kids. That was a gutsy win. We got ourselves in situations we haven't been in a lot in the last couple of years."
It played out a little differently than when the two teams met in February with a spot in the state Final Four on the line. Napoleon led by two at the half and eventually wore out the Lady Flashes, 54-37.
The 'Cats were in a spot they haven't been in recently when Napoleon trailed 39-37 with after a Willard score with 4:49 left to play. The score stayed that way for nearly a minute until Taylor Strock made a pair of free throws for Napoleon to tie the game.
Next time down the floor, Napoleon was able to be patient on offense and got a backdoor cut from Emma Pedroza for a score and a 41-39 Wildcat lead. The lead lasted all of 31 seconds until Kalli Sowers knocked down two free throws for the Lady Flashes to once again leave the game tied with 2:50 remaining.
Running its half court offense, Napoleon was looking for a good shot when Ressler got open and knocked down the game winner with 2:13 left.
"We got a reversal and got a good screen and Caely got a clean look and she knocked it down," Kreinbrink said of the game-winning shot. "We had some pretty good looks throughout the game, we just couldn't knock them down. We just never got into a rhythm."
The game wasn't without its moments over the final two minutes. Twice in the final 36 seconds, the 'Cats went to the line for a one-and-one and came up empty. On the first try, the rebound bounced around until one of the officials granted Napoleon a timeout.
"We still wanted to run our offense," admitted Kreinbrink. "We got real spread out and just held it (the ball). We also have to knock down free throws. We found a way against a really good team."
The final attempted came with 15 seconds to go. After a timeout, Willard made its way into the frontcourt. The Lady Flashes first looked a pair of two-point shots, then realizing they needed a 3, began to look around the perimeter.
Willard was able to get a shot off from long range, but it came about a half second after the final horn sounded.
"They needed a 3 we talked about switching everything," Kreinbrink said of the late stop to score the win. "We were going to let them drive to the basket. We did a really good job for that timespan. There are things we have to talk about and correct. The best way to do that is to be in games like this."
Willard was also able to do something not a lot of teams have done against the Wildcats the past two seasons, come back from a double-digit deficit. After an fairly even opening period, one where Napoleon grabbed a 10-8 lead, the 'Cats closed on a 10-0 run to take a 27-17 lead into the halftime break.
Strock scored four of the points and the most exciting bucket came from Ressler, who had the final shot bounce and hang on the rim, only to go through the cylinder, as the horn sounded.
Willard went to 6-1 post player Presley Feltner to open the second half. Two buckets in the paint quickly closed the gap to 27-21 two minutes into the third period.
The Lady Flashes also converted at the free throw line, going 5 of 6 in the period. When Grace Hall hit her fourth triple of the night to close the third period scoring, the Napoleon lead was down to 35-34.
"In the last couple of years, we havn't been in this situation," said Kreinbrink. "We can talk about it in practice and we can try to replicate it in practice, but to be in a game and the intensity and the atmosphere, that's when you're going to have to do it. That's the best part about this game. Both teams will be better."
Strock led Napoleon with 15 points. Ressler added 14. Hall finished with 17 for Willard.
WILLARD (41) - Sivongsak 0; Rothhaar 0; Sowers 3; Dials 2; Stephens 8; Hall 17; Feltner 11. Totals 12-13-41.
NAPOLEON (44) - Durham 2; Chipps 0; Hopkins 0; Pedroza 9; Helberg 0; Rausch 3; Ressler 14; Strock 15. Totals 14-12-44.
Three-point goals: Willard - Hall 4. Napoleon - Ressler 2, Pedroza, Strock.
Willard 8 9 17 7 - 41
Napoleon 10 17 8 9 - 44
