Tinora 50, Holgate 27
HOLGATE — Liv Mueller drained five makes from long range, helping power Tinora to a 50-27 victory at Holgate in girls basketball action on Saturday.
Mueller finished with 19 points to lead all scorers for the Rams (7-8), which hit 11 3-pointers in the victory. Karli Okuley added nine points on three treys.
Olivia Blaker hit 4 longballs for a dozen points to lead the Tigers (9-9).
TINORA (50) - Sines 0; Norden 5; Brown 0; Harr 6; Lee 4; Nagel 0; K. Okuley 9; Mueller 19; Durfey 0; N. Okuley 7. Totals 19-1-50.
HOLGATE (27) - Tijerina 0; O. Blaker 12; P. Wilhelm 0; Schuller 4; Altman 7; I. Blaker 2; Clark 2; Healy 0; Fritz 0; M. Wilhelm 0; Jones 0. Totals 9-5-27.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Mueller 5, K. Okuley 3, Harr 2, N. Okuley. Holgate - O. Blaker 4.Turnovers: Tinora 18, Holgate 24.
Tinora 16 5 16 13 - 50
Holgate 2 6 10 9 - 27
Bryan 56, Elida 28
BRYAN — Bryan staked out a 19-5 lead after one quarter and cruised past visiting Elida, 56-28.
Ella Voigt poured in 22 points to lead the Golden Bears (14-1, No. 13 Division II) to their 13th straight victory. Reese Grothaus added a dozen points in the win over the Bulldogs (9-7).
ELIDA (28) - Ramirez 2; Hunter 1; Lopez 9; Freeman 8; Ward 4; Kuhn 4; Sanders 0; Mitchell 0. Totals 10-7-28.
BRYAN (56) - Zimmerman 0; Thiel 8; Voigt 22; Grothaus 12; Rau 5; Smith 0; Arnold 3; Langenderfer 6; Alspaugh 1; Mossburg 0; Vollmer 0; Blevins 0. Totals 21-10-56.
Three-point goals: Elida - Kuhn. Bryan - Grothaus 2, Rau, Arnold.
Elida 5 5 8 10 - 28
Bryan 19 26 7 4 - 56
Continental 48, Pandora-Gilboa 28
PANDORA — Continental got off the schneid and earned its first win of the season by routing Putnam County League foe Pandora-Gilboa, 48-28.
Bryn Tegenkamp poured in 25 points to lead the Pirates (1-14, 1-4 PCL) while Mackenzie Shock added a dozen in the win over the Rockets (2-14, 0-5).
CONTINENTAL (48) - Knowles 2; Shock 12; Tegenkamp 25; Cordes 2; Rose 3; Searfoss 0; Crossgrove 4; Sprague 0; Pier 0; Niese 0; As. Dudgeon 0.. Totals 19-9-48.
PANDORA-GILBOA (28) - Rutschelding 0; Ferguson 7; Huffman 8; Diller 5; Mangas 5; Knueven 0; Weis 0; Miller 0; Stahl 0; Luginbihl 0; Draper 0; Wise 3. Totals 8-11-28.
Three-point goals: Continental - none. Pandora-Gilboa - Ferguson 2, Mangas.
Continental 16 8 12 12 - 48
Pandora-Gilboa 8 7 4 9 - 28
Kalida 51, Miller City 32
MILLER CITY – Kalida stayed unblemished in PCL play by downing Miller City for a 51-32 victory.
Camille Hovest put up 11 points and five rebounds to pace Kalida (11-5, 4-0 PCL), which outscored MC 28-13 combined in the first and third periods.
Jordan Schnipke’s 11 points were tops for Miller City (9-7, 2-4), which shot just 10-of-38 from the field.
KALIDA (51) - Hovest 11; L. Recker 9; Romes 8; A. Unverferth 7; Burgei 5; Miller 4; Bockrath 3; W. Unverferth 2; Erhart 2; Kuhlman 0; Meyer 0; C. Recker 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 17-35 15-17 51.
MILLER CITY (32) - J. Schnipke 11; Otto 6; M. Erford 6; Pfau 3; Ruck 3; Wenzinger 2; C. Erford 1; Inkrott 0. Totals 10-38 11-21 32.
Three-point goals: Kalida 2-3 (L. Recker, Burgei), Miller City 1-6 (Pfau). Rebounds: Kalida 22 (Hovest 5), Miller City 15. Turnovers: Kalida 8, Miller City 9.
Kalida 13 8 15 14 - 51
Miller City 7 6 6 13 - 32
Reserves: Kalida, 10-9 (two quarters).
