Ayersville 51, McComb 47

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville stormed back in the fourth quarter, upending visiting McComb 51-47 for the Pilots' first victory of the season.

Kaylee Dockery led the way with 16 points for Ayersville (1-4), which outscored the Panthers 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Taylor Addington added 15 points while Maci Froelich chipped in 11.

MCCOMB (47) —No statistics.

AYERSVILLE (51) —  Addington 15; Dockery 16; Froelich 11; Dales 2; Okuley 7. Totals -51.

McComb 3 18 16 10 - 47

Ayersville 9 10 12 20 - 51.

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Arlington 27

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 6-0 on the season with a 53-27 win over visiting Arlington.

Kelsey Ergford led Ottawa-Glandorf with 14 points while Erin Kaufman had 11 points and Brianna Schimmoeller added 10.

ARLINGTON (27) — Essinger 9; Dodds 4; Lane 3; Crist 3; Sheets 3; Dillion 3.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF(53) — Erford 14; Haselman 1; Verhoff 5; Schimmoeller 10; Brinkman 3; Warnecke 2; Kaufman 11; Frey 1; Glenn 6.

Three-point goals: Arliington - Lane, Sheets, Dillion. Ottawa-Glandorf  - Erford 2, Schimmoeler 2, Brinkman. Rebounds: Arlington 16, Ottawa- Glandorf 24 (Belcher 8). Turnovers: Arlington 27, Ottawa-Glandorf  18.

Arlington 10 6 9 2 - 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 19 20 4 10 - 53

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 64-23.

