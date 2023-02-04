Ayersville 50, Stryker 38
AYERSVILLE — Despite losing the turnover battle 19-9, Ayersville was able to end a two-game skid with a 50-38 non-league win over Stryker on Saturday.
The Pilots (14-5) made their money from the free throw line going 20-30 from the charity stripe. Neva Sheets and Ally Schindler each had 14 on the night with Sheets knocking down two triples and going 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Schindler was 6-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Stryker (15-5) saw Sage Woolace lead all scorers with 24 points and went 12-of-14 from the charity stripe in the loss. Only three others scored for the Panthers with Taylore Rethmel adding eight.
STRYKER (38) - Woolace 24; Leupp 0; Ruffer 0; Fulk 3; Ramon 0; Wickerham 3; Rethmel 8; Oberlin 0. Totals: 9-2-14 38.
AYERSVILLE (50) - McGuire 11; Becher 2; Waldron 1; Sheets 14; Dockery 6; Schindler 14; L. Sheets 0; Manon 2; Young 0; Clark 0; Pahl 0; Zartman 0. Totals: 12-2-20 50.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Wickerham, Rethmel; Ayersville - Sheets 2. Turnovers: Stryker 9, Ayersville 19.
Stryker 7 11 6 14 - 38
Ayersville 16 13 8 13 - 50
Reserves: 26-25 Ayersville
Antwerp 63, Emmanuel Christian 17
ANTWERP — Antwerp’s Aewyn McMichael poured in 30 points as the Archers dominated against Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 63-17.
McMichael hit four treys in the lopsided victory for the Archers (12-8). Caroline Rohrs chipped in 13 in Antwerp’s fourth straight win.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (17) - Miller 9; Shepherd 3; Holloway 3; Foster 2. Totals 5-5-17.
ANTWERP (63) - Rohrs 13; Peters 4; Clem 6; McMichael 30; Townley 4; Jewell 4; Krouse 2. Totals 24-11-63.
Three-point goals: Emmanuel Christian - Miller 2. Antwerp - McMichael 4.
Emm. Christian 4 10 1 2 - 17
Antwerp 22 18 17 6 - 63
Hicksville 63, Edon 55
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville scored a season-high, snapping a seven-game skid with a 63-55 victory against visiting Edon.
Leah Seitz racked up 20 points and five assists for the Aces (3-17) while Lindsay Bergman put up 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Natalie Wofford neared a triple-double for the Bombers (5-15) with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Jaycea Craven hit four treys and chipped in 14 points for Edon, which was plagued by a 6-of-25 effort at the free throw line.
EDON (55) - Wofford 18; A. Derck 0; Gr. Ripke 0; Craven 14; Briner 2; M. Derck 0; Hickman 9; Ge. Ripke 2; Gearig 10; Reitzel 2. Totals 22-6-55.
HICKSVILLE (63) - Adams 6; Perna 3; L. Seitz 20; Neidhardt 6; Bergman 16; Steury 6; Mazur 0; A. Seitz 2; Rice 4; Porter 0. Totals 15-30-63.
Three-point goals: Edon - Craven 4, Hickman. Hicksville - Adams, Perna, L. Seitz. Rebounds: Edon 33 (Wofford 9), Hicksville 35 (Bergman 12, Neidhardt 10). Turnovers: Edon 10, Hicksville 9.
Edon 12 18 17 8 - 55
Hicksville 13 20 13 17 - 63
Reserves: Hicksville, 27-25.
Napoleon 37, Archbold 31
NAPOLEON — Napoleon picked up its third straight victory, holding Archbold to 13 first-half points en route to a 37-31 victory at ‘The Grand Canyon.’
Sophie Chipps put up 16 points and two treys to pace the Wildcats (9-12) while Ella Tassler tallied six points and nine rebounds.
Leah McQuade’s 10 points and six caroms led the way for the Bluestreaks (9-11).
ARCHBOLD (31) - Rupp 8; McQuade 10; Grime 2; Perez 5; Meyer 2; Thiel 4. Totals 11-8-31.
NAPOLEON (37) - Rosebrook 2; M. Kruse 5; Chipps 16; Huddle 4; Kruse 0; Tassler 6; Oberhaus 4. Totals 14-6-37.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Perez. Napoleon - Chipps 2, M. Kruse. Rebounds: Archbold 15 (McQuade 6), Napoleon 27 (Tassler 9). Turnovers: Archbold 10, Napoleon 17.
Archbold 6 7 10 8 - 31
Napoleon 12 12 6 7 - 37
Reserves: Archbold, 16-15.
Bryan 59, Wauseon 28
BRYAN — Bryan clinched at least a share of its fourth consecutive NWOAL championship, dispatching Wauseon 59-28 in a game previously postponed by weather.
Kailee Thiel’s 16 points paced a trio of double-digit scorers for Bryan (18-2, 6-0 NWOAL). Reese Grothaus netted 14 points while Ella Voigt chipped in 13.
Hayley Meyer put up 14 points to lead the ledger for the Indians (11-10, 2-4), which were held to 10 second-half points.
WAUSEON (28) - Stasa 6; Tester 2; Strain 0; Pelok 0; Coronado 0; B. Rupp 0; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 2; Leatherman 0; Kay. Ehrsam 0; Marugan 4; Meyer 14. Totals 11-6-28.
BRYAN (59) - Zimmerman 0; Thiel 16; Voigt 13; Grothaus 14; Rau 5; Smith 3; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 8; Alspaugh 0; Mossburg 0; Vollmer 0; Blevins 0. Totals 24-5-59.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - none. Bryan - Grothaus 2, Langenderfer 2, Smith, Thiel.
Wauseon 3 15 5 5 - 28
Bryan 10 24 12 13 - 59
Patrick Henry 53, Holgate 25
HOLGATE — Patrick Henry raced out to a 20-2 first quarter lead and never looked back as they downed Henry County rival Holgate 53-25.
The Patriots (17-4) saw freshman Carys Crossland down three from long distance and lead all scorers with 17. Kya Seeman also had three triples and was second on the team with nine.
Holgate’s (10-11) Lexa Schuller led the way with 15 points. No other Tiger had more than three points.
PATRICK HENRY (53) - Nelson 5; Crossland 17; Boyer 4; Seeman 9; Weber 5; Guelde 0; Haas 3; M. Prigge 4; Chrisman 4; Schwab 4; K. Prigge 0; Schwiebert 0; Rosebrook 0. Totals: 11-6-13 53.
HOLGATE (25) - Tijerina 0; O. Blaker 3; Fritz 3; P. Wilhelm 0; Schuller 15; Altman 2; M. Wilhelm 0; I. Blaker 2; Jones 0; Clark 0. Totals: 7-3-2 25.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Crossland 3, Seeman 3; Holgate - O. Blaker, Fritz, Schuller. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 18, Holgate 26.
Patrick Henry 20 12 17 4 - 53
Holgate 2 9 8 6 - 25
Hilltop 71, Edgerton 55
WEST UNITY — Libbie Baker poured in 33 points and Jayma Bailey added 21 as Hilltop used a strong second half to down Edgerton 71-55.
Baker was efficient from the free throw line the contest, making 16 trips and sinking 13 to lead the Cadets (15-5). Bailey knocked down two threes in the game.
Edgerton (4-16) made saw there tally from three double that of their tally from two as 13 went down from distance for the Bulldogs. Ava Swank had six to lead the way with 22 while Taylor Smith added four more to help her to 18.
EDGERTON (55) - Ritter 0; Gerschutz 0; Smith 18; Swank 22; Cape 0; Stuut 4; Farnham 2; Warner 0; Everetts 9; Keppeler 0. Totals: 6-13-4 55.
HILLTOP (71) - Brown 2; Dickinson 6; Routt 9; Baker 33; Bailey 21; Van Arsdalen 0. Totals: 21-4-17 71.
Three-point goals: Edgerton Swank 6, Smith 4, Everetts 3; Hilltop - Bailey 2, Dickinson 2.
Edgerton 18 11 9 17 - 55
Hilltop 13 19 20 19 - 71
Delta 59, Fayette 14
FAYETTE — Khloe Weber’s 20 points were tops for visiting Delta in a 59-14 shelling of Fayette.
Grace Munger added 13 points to the ledger for the Panthers (9-11), which broke open the game with a 17-0 second-quarter advantage.
Neveah Powers had six points to lead the Eagles, which fell to 2-17.
DELTA (59) - Weber 20; Munger 13; Burres 5; Martinez 0; Friess 1; Sprow 6; Lamb 4; Gillen 1; Smith 3; Todd 6; Risner. Totals 21-10-59.
FAYETTE (14) - Sinks 0; D. Storrs 3; Mitchell 0; Kovar 0; Powers 6; Brown 2; K. Storrs 3; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 0; Schang 0. Totals 5-1-14.
Three-point goals: Delta - Todd 2, Weber 2, Munger, Sprow, Smith. Fayette - D. Storrs, K. Storrs, Powers. Turnovers: Delta 12, Fayette 17.
Delta 17 17 19 6 - 59
Fayette 8 0 3 3 - 14
Swanton 29, Otsego 17
SWANTON — After a first half that saw Swanton lead just 10-9, they were able to pull away and down Otsego 29-17.
The Bulldogs (10-10) got just three points in the first quarter and seven in the second but still led by one a day where both teams struggled offensively. Olivia Gowing and Kaite Floyd each had seven to lead the way for Swanton.
Lauren Hillesheim led all scorers and Otsego (3-17) with eight, downing two triples.
OTSEGO (17) - Studer 0; L. Hillesheim 8; M. Hillesheim 0; Bimick 2; Hartman 0; Brown 0; Carnell 3; Lehr 4. Totals: 4-3-0 17.
SWANTON (29) - Crow 4; Finfera 0; Gowing 7; Nelson 2; Floyd 7; Yeager 0; Manning 6; Pelland 2; Haselman 0. Totals: 8-3-3 29.
Three-point goals: Otsego - L. Hillesheim 2, Carnell; Swanton - Crow, Gowing, Manning. Turnovers: Otsego 19, Swanton 11
Otsego 6 3 3 5 - 17
Swanton 3 7 9 10 - 29
Leipsic 48, Kalida 30
LEIPSIC — The last two undefeated Putnam County League teams showed down in Leipsic in a game that saw the Vikings get out to a quick start and down Kalida 48-30.
The Wildcats (14-6, 5-1 PCL) were outscored 19-4 in the first quarter and that proved to be all she wrote as the Vikings (17-1, 7-0 PCL) rolled to the win and an outright PCL title. Kalida saw Meredith Bockrath lead the way with nine points while Ady Miler added eight.
Leipsic’s Kyrsten Martinez went 5-of-7 from three on the day and led the way with 18 points. Whitney Langhals added 16.
KALIDA (30) - Bockrath 9; Miler 8; Hovest 4; B. Erhart 4; Recker 3; Romes 2; W. Unverferth 0; Burgei 0; A. Unverferth 0; Kuhlman 0; Meyer 0; Nartker 0; C. Recker 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals: 9-38 10-15 30.
LEIPSIC (48) - Martinez 18; Langhals 16; Kirkendall 6; Henry 3; Hermiller 3; Faucey 2; Haselman 0; Cunningham 0; S. Schroeder 0; K. Schroeder 0; A. Schroeder 0. Totals: 16-44 10-13 48.
Three-point goals: Kalida 2-17 (Miler 1-4, Recker 1-3), Leipsic 6-15 (Martinez 5-7, Henry 1-4). Rebounds: Kalida 24 (Bockrath, Hovest 6), Leipsic 30 (Langhals, Henry, Hermiller 5). Turnovers: Kalida 17, Leipsic 13
Kalida 4 6 11 9 - 30
Leipsic 19 6 16 7 - 48
