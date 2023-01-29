Patrick Henry 73, Archbold 42
HAMLER — In a league game postponed by weather, Patrick Henry made quick work of Archbold 73-42 in Saturday girls basketball action.
Khloe Weber tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Patriots (14-4, 4-1 NWOAL), which led 15-4 after one quarter. Carys Crossland’s 17 points led PH while Ada Christman had 14 points, five rebounds and five steals while Kya Seemann added 10 markers.
Carly Grime netted a dozen points to pace the Bluestreaks (8-10, 1-4 NWOAL). Sophie Rupp chipped in 10.
ARCHBOLD (42) - Rupp 10; McQuade 2; Grime 12; Perez 2; Ruger 2; Meyer 2; Thiel 6; Reyes 2; Forward 4. Totals 15-10-42.
PATRICK HENRY (73) - Crossland 17; Boyer 2; Seemann 10; Weber 13; Guelde 2; Haas 4; M. Prigge 4; Christman 14; Schwab 1; K. Prigge 6. Totals 28-9-73.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Grime 2. Patrick Henry - Crossland 3, Seemann 2, K. Prigge 2, Weber. Rebounds: Archbold 22 (McQuade 5), Patrick Henry 33 (Weber 10). Turnovers: Archbold 23, Patrick Henry 14.
Archbold 4 6 15 22 - 42
Patrick Henry 15 16 20 22 - 73
Reserves: Archbold, 45-28.
Liberty-Benton 50, Bryan 47
FINDLAY — Bryan came up just short of extending its 15-game win streak, falling to No. 10 Liberty-Benton, 50-47.
Kailee Thiel tallied 14 points in the setback for the Golden Bears (16-2) while Ella Voigt scored a dozen points.
BGSU commit and L-B junior Lauren Gerken hit on 11 field goals and racked up 26 points for the Eagles (17-1), now winners of nine straight
BRYAN (47) - Thiel 14; Voigt 12; Grothaus 5; Rau 3; Smith 3; Langenderfer 8; Alspaugh 2. Totals 17-8-47.
LIBERTY-BENTON (50) - Willow 4; Recker 9; Irwin 4; Gerken 26; Crow 7. Totals 20-8-50.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Voigt, Grothaus, Rau, Smith, Langenderfer. Liberty-Benton - Gerken, Crow.
Bryan 10 12 10 15 - 47
Liberty-Benton 14 12 11 13 - 50
Antwerp 43, Montpelier 25
MONTPELIER — Aewyn McMichael drained four makes from long range and led a trio of Antwerp double-digit scorers in a 43-25 win at Montpelier.
McMichael finished with 16 points for the Archers (9-8) while Caroline Rohrs and Hayleigh Jewell netted 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Jada Uribes scored 11 points to pace the Locos, which fell to 9-10.
ANTWERP (43) - Rohrs 13; Peters 0; Clem 0; Carnahan 0; McMichael 16; Townley 0; Jewell 12; Phlipot 0; Franklin 0; Fish 0; Krouse 2. Totals 15-9-43.
MONTPELIER (25) - Bumb 0; Hillard 6; Humbarger 0; McGee 4; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 4; Hopper 0; Uribes 11. Totals 11-1-25.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael 4. Montpelier - Uribes, Hillard.
Antwerp 13 13 10 7 - 43
Montpelier 8 5 3 9 - 25
Reserves: Montpelier, 26-22.
Wayne Trace 42, Miller City 28
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace outscored Miller City 23-10 in the middle two quarters to seize control and eventually defeat the Wildcats, 42-28.
Gracie Shepherd tallied 16 points and six rebounds for the Raiders (10-8) while Lexi Moore brought in 14 boards.
Jordan Schnipke, Nicolette Inkrott and Grace Pfau all scored six points to lead MC (9-9) in scoring.
MILLER CITY (28) - C. Erford 4; Wenzinger 0; Ruck 4; Schnipke 6; Inkrott 6; Michel 0; Warnimont 2; G. Pfau 6; A. Pfau 0; M. Erford 0. Totals 9-42 7-9 28.
WAYNE TRACE (42) - Zartman 0; A. Moore 7; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 3; Miller 2; Shepherd 16; Care. Winans 4; L. Moore 5; Caro. Winans 5; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 0. Totals 16-44 8-12 42.
Three-point goals: Miller City 3-15 (G. Pfau 2, Inkrott), Wayne Trace 2-9 (Myers, Caro. Winans). Rebounds: Miller City 25 (Warnimont 8), Wayne Trace 37 (L. Moore 14). Turnovers: Miller City , Wayne Trace 23.
Miller City 7 5 5 11 - 28
Wayne Trace 4 13 10 15 - 42
Continental 44, Paulding 40
PAULDING — Continental had three players reach double figures as the Pirates nipped host Paulding, 44-40.
Bryn Tegenkamp and Olivia Crossgrove each netted 13 points for Continental (3-16), which outscored the Panthers 16-6 at the free throw line. Macie Cordes added 10 tallies.
Addison Pease’s 11 points paced Paulding (2-15).
CONTINENTAL (44) - Shock 2; Tegenkamp 13; Logan 3; Cordes 10; Rose 1; Crossgrove 13; Pier 2. Totals 14-16-44.
PAULDING (40) - Pease 11; Bermejo 2; Bakle 6; Suffel 3; Schlatter 6; Kuckuck 4; Barton 8. Totals 12-6-40.
Three-point goals: Continental - none. Paulding - Suffel, Schlatter.
Continental 9 14 6 15 - 44
Paulding 2 13 14 11 - 40
Edon 51, Edgerton 46
EDGERTON — Edon held off a fourth-quarter rally from host Edgerton to nab a 51-46 victory.
Natalie Wofford’s 19 points led all scorers in the win for the Bombers (5-14), who led by 14 points entering the fourth quarter. Jaycea Craven chipped in 13 points.
Alivia Farnham scored 14 points, leading a trio in double figures for the Bulldogs (3-15). Taylor Smith and Ava Swank added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
EDON (51) - Wofford 19; Gr. Ripke 4; Craven 13; Briner 0; M. Derck 0; Hickman 8; Ge. Ripke 2; Gearig 5; Reitzel 0. Totals 18-12-51.
EDGERTON (46) - Ritter 4; Gerschutz 0; Smith 13; Swank 11; Cape 0; Stuut 2; Farnham 14; Warner 2; Everetts 0; Keppeler 0. Totals 11-14-46.
Three-point goals: Edon - Craven 2, Hickman. Edgerton - Smith 3, Farnham.
Edon 12 12 12 15 - 51
Edgerton 9 9 4 24 - 46
Evergreen 42, Hilltop 34
METAMORA — Macy Chamberlin was too much for Hilltop to handle, as the Evergreen standout powered the Vikings to a 42-34 victory.
Chamberlin hit a pair of 3-pointers and racked up 24 points for the Vikings (13-6) while Addison Ricker put up 10 points.
Libbie Baker scored a dozen points for Hilltop (13-5), which had a six-game win streak snapped. Jayma Hancock netted 10.
HILLTOP (34) - Brown 0; Dickinson 2; Routt 0; Baker 12; VanArsdalen 2; Bailey 8; Hancock 10. Totals 11-7-34.
EVERGREEN (42) - Gleckler 2; Serna 1; Emmitt 5; Ricker 10; Chamberlin 24. Totals 16-7-42.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Baker 2, Hancock 2, Bailey. Evergreen - Chamberlin 2
Hilltop 10 10 4 10 - 34
Evergreen 9 17 5 11 - 42
Reserves: Evergreen, 56-16.
Kalida 73, Pandora-Gilboa 14
PANDORA — Kalida kept pace with Leipsic in the Putnam County League title race, romping past Pandora-Gilboa, 73-14.
Camille Hovest racked up 16 points for the Wildcats (13-5, 5-0 PCL), which converted 30-of-48 shots from the field. Whitney Unverferth hit three treys and added 11 points while Livia Recker scored 10 in the rout of the Rockets (3-16, 0-6).
KALIDA (73) - Hovest 16; W. Unverferth 11; L. Recker 10; Bockrath 7; A. Unverferth 7; Burgei 5; Miller 5; Romes 4; Erhart 3; M. Unverferth 3; Kuhlman 2; Meyer 0; C. Recker 0; I. Recker 0 ; Nartker 0. Totals 30-48 5-10 73.
PANDORA-GILBOA (14) - Rutschilling 6; Draper 3; Ferguson 3; Huffman 2; Mangas 0; Weis 0; Diller 0; Knueven 0; Luginbill 0. Totals 5-27 2-6 14.
Three-point goals: Kalida 8-13 (W. Unverferth 3, L. Recker, Burgei, Miller, M. Unverferth), Pandora-Gilboa 2-6 (Rutschilling, Ferguson). Rebounds: Kalida 25 (L. Recker 5), Pandora-Gilboa 12. Turnovers: Kalida 5, Pandora-Gilboa 24.
Kalida 23 21 9 20 - 73
Pandora-Gilboa 3 5 6 0 - 14
Reserves: Kalida, 42-21.
