Paulding 73, Continental 39

PAULDING -- Paulding senior center Sadie Estle broke the school’s single-game scoring record, racking up 35 points as the Panthers downed Continental, 73-39.

Estle’s scoring outing broke the previous record of 34 set by Tara Cooper in 1996. Jalynn Parrett added 20 points for the Panthers (15-5), which forced 38 Pirate turnovers.

Maddie Burke scored 15 points to pace Continental (4-11) while Cate Etter netted 10.

CONTINENTAL (39) - Etter 10; Potts 3; Burke 15; Armey 0; Tegenkamp 4; Troyer 7; Scott 0. Totals 15-6-39.

PAULDING (73) - Schweller 4; Parrett 20; Pease 4; Egnor 5; Suffel 0; Manz 4; Bakle 0; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 1; Estle 35. Totals 33-5-73.

Three-point goals: Continental - Etter 2, Potts. Paulding - Parrett 2.

Continental 7 14 12 6 - 39

Paulding 27 20 17 9 - 7

Antwerp 44, Montpelier 42

MONTPELIER -- Antwerp held Montpelier to just three fourth-quarter points and used the charity stripe to snap the Locos’ 13-game win streak with a 44-42 victory.

Asti Coppes hit 13-of-16 at the line for the Archers (4-10), scoring 17 points to lead the way. Aewyn McMichael added 10 tallies for Antwerp, which hit 11-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Ariel Page’s 12 points paced Montpelier (14-2). Emily Fritsch hit three treys and chipped in 11.

ANTWERP (44) - A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 17; Recker 7; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 4; McMichael 10; Jewell 2; Brewer 4. Totals 9-23-44.

MONTPELIER (42) - Bumb 5; Bexten 0; Fritsch 11; Engels 0; McCord 2; Richmire 3; Page 12; Repp 9. Totals 14-9-42.

Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael 2, Recker. Montpelier - Fritsch 3, Bumb, Repp.

Antwerp 14 6 11 13 - 44

Montpelier 8 17 14 3 - 42

Ayersville 34, North Central 31

AYERSVILLE – Ayersville rallied in the final eight minutes to pull out a 34-31 win over North Central at "The Hangar."

Kaylee Dockery did her part, scoring seven of her game-high 20 points in the final period for Ayersville (8-10).

Madison Brown led the Eagles (7-8) with 10 points.

NORTH CENTRAL (31) – Brown 10; Balser 9; Burnett 0; Hickman 2; Bonney 8; Hollstein 2. Totals 12-4-31.

AYERSVILLE (34) – Sheets 5; Martin 1; Dockery 20; Froelich 4; Schindler 2; Okuley 0; Craft 2. Totals 11-8-34.

Three-point goals: North Central – Balser 2, Brown. Ayersville – Dockery 3, Sheets.

North Central 8 12 5 6 – 31

Ayersville 6 11 6 11 – 34

Wayne Trace 43, Miller City 31

HAVILAND -- Wayne Trace tallied a 12-4 lead after one quarter and nabbed a 43-31 home win over Miller City.

Gracie Shepherd’s 12 points led the way for the Raiders (13-5) while Katrina Stoller netted 10.

Abi Lammers netted 13 points to pace Miller City, which fell to 10-8.

MILLER CITY (31) - Lammers 13; Koenig 5; C. Hermiller 5; Kuhlman 4; L. Hermiller 2; Otto 2. Totals 10-9-31.

WAYNE TRACE (43) - Shepherd 12; K. Stoller 10; R. Stoller 7; Sinn 7; Moore 5; Troth 2. Totals 17-6-43.

Three-point goals: Miller City - Kuhlman, C. Hermiller. Wayne Trace - Moore, Sinn, K. Stoller.

Miller City 4 8 9 10 - 31

Wayne Trace 12 8 11 12 - 43

Reserves: Miller City, 42-24.

Bryan 62, Bowling Green 9

BRYAN -- Bryan put on a defensive clinic in its 14th victory of the year, routing visiting Bowling Green, 62-9.

McKendry Semer netted 14 points to pace the Golden Bears (14-3), which set a school record for fewest points allowed in a game. Shallyn Miley and Bre Long added 13 and 10 markers, respectively.

Darby Studer’s five points led the Bobcats, which fell to 2-9.

BOWLING GREEN (9) - Maas 0; Marovich 0; Dean 0; Wagner 0; Sayen 2; Beagle 0; Studer 5; Lucas 2; Greinen 0; Wiseman-Esparza 0; Fry 0; Parker 0. Totals 4-1-9.

BRYAN (62) - Taylor 7; Thiel 2; Voigt 0; Semer 14; Miley 13; Zimmerman 2; Taylor 0; Lamberosn 3; Arnold 9; Langenderfer 2; Long 10; antigo 0; Wasson 0; Miller 0. Totals 22-12-62.

Three-point goals: Bowling Green - none. Bryan - Arnold 2, Miley 2, Taylor, Lamberson.

Bowling Green 3 4 0 2 - 9

Bryan 14 24 18 6 - 62

Delta 46, Liberty Center 35

DELTA -- Delta improved to 4-1 in the NWOAL standings, stifling Liberty Center 46-35.

Brooklyn Green put up 14 points to pace the Panthers (11-5, 4-1 NWOAL) while Reagan Rouleau netted 13.

Cassidy Chapa’s 16 points led all scorers for the Tigers (11-6, 1-4 NWOAL).

LIBERTY CENTER (35) - Giesige 5; Armey 5; Long 1; Chapa 16; Graber 8. Totals 13-9-35.

DELTA (46) - Ford 6; Rouleau 13; Bra. Wymer 6; Weber 2; Green 14; Bro. Wymer 5. Totals 13-17-46.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Graber 2. Delta - Ford 2, Rouleau, Bra. Wymer.

Liberty Center 8 3 8 16 - 35

Delta 11 9 14 12 - 46

Reserves: Liberty Center, 33-25.

Wauseon 40, Anthony Wayne 23

WAUSEON – Wauseon held Anthony Wayne to a single basket and free throw in the second half to help the Indians to a 40-23 win against the Generals.

Marisa Seiler topped Wauseon (12-5) with 15 points. Chelsie Raabe added 10 points.

Kelsey Ragan led Anthony Wayne (4-6) with 13 points.

ANTHONY WAYNE (23) – Myers 0; Womack 0; Crandall 0; Barrow 0; Rybicki 7; Schneider 0; Ragan 13; Pfundt 0; Pollack 3. Totals 9-4-23.

WAUSEON (40) – Smith 0; Pelok 6; Raabe 10; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 0; Seiler 15; Carroll 2; Meyer 7. Totals 15-8-40.

Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne – Ragan. Wauseon – Raabe, Seiler.

Anthony Wayne 7 13 3 0 – 23

Wauseon 10 10 12 8 – 40

Evergreen 56, Hilltop 44

METAMORA – Evergreen came out and outscored Hilltop 17-8 in the first period, enough to carry the Vikings to a 56-44 win over the Cadets.

Sydney Woodring bucketed 12 points for Evergreen (7-11). Jordan Lumbrezer added 11 and Morgan Foster added 10.

Leanna Baker led Hilltop (9-5) with 12 points. Kodu Brenner tacked on 11 points.

HILLTOP (44) – Maddox 6; Bailey 7; La. Baker 3; Brenner 11; Jermeay 1; Barnum 2; Le. Baker 12; Hancock 2. Totals 19-4-44.

EVERGREEN (56) – Foster 10; Woodring 12; Bowser 9; Schuster 7; Chamberlin 7; Lumbrezer 11. Totals 20-12-56.

Three-point goals: Hilltop – Bailey, Brenner. Evergreen – Bowser 2, Schuster, Chamberlin.

Hilltop 8 12 13 11 – 44

Evergreen 17 14 9 16 – 56

Edon 46, Edgerton 24

EDGERTON – Edon broke open a close game by outscoring Edgerton 12-1 in the third period in a 46-24 non-league win.

Carlie Kiess led the Bombers (6-7) with 12 points.

Dominique Fort tallied six points to lead the Bulldogs (1-16).

EDON (46) – Towers 6; Spackman 0; Mitchell 0; Bignell 2; Briner 6; Hickman 5; Heinze 0; Kiess 12; As. Kaylor 4; Al. Kaylor 9; Dulle 1. Totals 17-6-46.

EDGERTON (24) – Wickerham 5; Ritter 0; Tiombrook 0; Smith 4; Caope 2; A. Schroeder 2; Stark 0; G. Schroeder 5; Fort 6. Totals 6-11-24.

Three-point goals: Edon – Kiess. Edgerton – Wickerham.

Edon 13 12 12 9 – 46

Edgerton 8 11 1 4 – 24

Reserves: Edon, 30-20.

Ottawa-Glandorf 40, Liberty-Benton 35

OTTAWA -- After trailing by 11 at halftime, No. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf held No. 12 Liberty-Benton to 12 second-half points in a 40-35 win in a battle of top Division III teams.

Kelsey Erford canned three treys and paced O-G (17-2) with 16 points as the Titans outscored L-B 28-12 in the second half.

Freshman Lauren Gerken paced the Eagles (14-4) with 13 points while Taylor Ward hit three trifectas and netted 11 points.

LIBERTY-BENTON (35) - Gerken 13; Irwin 11; May 4; Ward 3; Smith 2; Aschemeier 2. Totals 11-8-35.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (40) - Erford 16; E. Kaufman 8; Haselman 7; Glenn 4; K. Kaufman 3; Aldrich 2. Totals 15-6-40.

Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton - Irwin 3, Ward, Gerken. Ottawa-Glandorf - Erford 3, Haselman.

Liberty-Benton 9 14 5 7 - 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 9 12 16 - 40

Ottoville 46, Leipsic 33

OTTOVILLE -- Ottoville clamped down in the second and third periods, outscoring Leipsic 26-14 en route to a 46-33 PCL victory.

Alexa Honigford tallied 13 points with three treys for the Lady Green (). Nicole Knippen and Grace Gamble each chipped in nine.

Kyersten Martinez scored 10 points - all in the first half - for Leipsic ().

LEIPSIC (33) - Scheckelhoff 6; A. Kirkendall 2; Henry 1; J. Hermiller 0; L. Kirkendall 0; Langhals 7; S. Schroeder 0; Haselman 0; Martinez 10; M. Hermiller 6. Totals 14-3-33.

OTTOVILLE (46) - Burgei 0; Thomas 4; Honigford 13; Furley 0; P. Wannemacher 0; R. Wannemacher 0; S. Turnwald 2; Kramer 5; Knippen 9; G. Gamble 9; B. Turnwald 0; German 2; F. Gamble 2; Leis 0. Totals 19-3-46.

Three-point goals: Leipsic - Martinez 2. Ottoville - Honigford 3, Kramer, Knippen.

Leipsic 11 7 7 8 - 33

Ottoville 13 14 12 7 - 46

Kalida 66, Pandora-Gilboa 26

PANDORA -- Kalida moved to 4-1 in the Putnam County League, rolling past Pandora-Gilboa 66-26.

Grace Klausing and Brenna Smith each scored 15 points to pace Kalida (12-5), which had 10 players reach the scoring column.

Lacie Fenstermaker’s 11 points and 10 rebounds were tops for P-G (2-15, 0-5 PCL).

KALIDA (66) - Klausing 15; Smith 15; Vennekotter 9; Hovest 6; Recker 5; Erhart 4; Siebeneck 4; W. Unferferth 4; Schmitz 2; A. Unverferth 2. Totals 27-58 10-15 66.

PANDORA-GILBOA (26) - Fenstermaker 11; Neuenschwander 8; McCoy 3; Kinsinger 2; Miller 2. Totals 9-35 5-9 26.

Three-point goals: Kalida 2-17 (Klausing, Recker), Pandora-Gilboa 3-8 (Fenstermaker 2, McCoy). Rebounds: Kalida 32 (Klausing 8), Pandora-Gilboa 17 (Fenstermaker 10). Turnovers: Kalida 7, Pandora-Gilboa 24.

Kalida 17 18 13 18 - 66

Pandora-Gilboa 7 3 11 5 - 26

