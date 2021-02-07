OTTOVILLE — Ottoville held Defiance scoreless in the second quarter, turning up the intensity on defense in a 59-19 stifling of the visiting Bulldogs on Saturday in girls hoops action.
Nicole Knippen put up 19 points to lead the charge for the Lady Green (13-7), which led 18-7 after one period and 26-7 at half. Tori Thomas chipped in 11 markers.
Olivia Moats, Kendall Black and Kinley Maynard netted four points each for Defiance, which slipped to 4-16 on the season.
Defiance will play a pair of road games this week to cpa off the regular season. The Blue and White will take the short trip to 15-5 Paulding on Tuesday before visiting Wapakoneta to cap off their Western Buckeye League slate on Thursday.
DEFIANCE (19) - Moats 4; Wahl 0; Schlatter 3; Black 4; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 4; Hoffman 2; Horvath 0; Weaver 2. Totals 8-1-19.
OTTOVILLE (59) - Burgei 2; Thomas 11; Honigford 0; Furley 2; P. Wannemacher 0; R. Wannemacher 0; Turnwald 6; Kramer 8; Knippen 19; G. Gamble 6; Turnwald 0; German 0; F. Gamble 0; Leis 5. Totals 23-5-59.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Moats, Schlatter. Ottoville - Kramer 2, Knippen 2, Thomas, Leis.
Defiance 7 0 9 3 - 19
Ottoville 18 8 16 17 - 59
