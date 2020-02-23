BLUFFTON — Ottawa-Glandorf set the tone for its Division III sectional final with Hicksville by opening with a 20-0 lead at Bluffton High School on Saturday. The Titans (22-1) cruised the rest of the way for a 67-39 win.
Kelsey Erford led Ottawa-Glandorf with 15 while Erin Kaufman scored 10. O-G will take on Liberty-Benton (20-3) in district semifinal action at Elida on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
Kenzie Schroeder paced the Aces (10-14) with 18 points and seven rebounds.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (67) — Schroeder 5; Erford 15; Siefker 3; Haselman 3; Verhoff 4; Diller 3; Schimmoeller 5; Brinkman 0; Warnecke 2; Kaufman 10; Frey 2; Rich 6; Glenn 9. Totals 23-14-67.
HICKSVILLE (39) — Slattery 6; Phillips 2; Schroeder 18; Villena 2; Bergman 1; Crall 8; Monroe 2. Totals 13-11-39.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Schroeder, Erford, Siefker, Haselman, Diller, Schimmoeller, Rich. Hicksville - Slattery 2. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 31 (Glenn 7), Hicksville 23 (Schroeder 7). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 15, Hicksville 30.
Ottawa-Glandorf 20 19 13 15 - 67
Hicksville 0 12 9 18 - 39
Division III
At Springfield
Elmwood 42, Archbold 32
HOLLAND — Elmwood went 24-30 down the stretch at the charity stripe which led to a 42-32 win over Archbold for the sectional title.
Brooklyn Thrash led the Royals (15-9) with 24 points.
Kyle Sauder finished with 10 points for the Bluestreaks (13-8).
ARCHBOLD (32) — Rodriguez 7; Sauder 10; Ziegler 8; Moyer 5; Mahnke 2. Totals 12-7-32.
ELMWOOD (42) — Reinhard 3; Zimmerman 9; Mareches 3; Thrash 24; Minich 3. Totals 8-24-42.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Ziegler. Elmwood - Zimmerman, Thrash. Rebounds: Archbold 15, Elmwood 22 (Minich 15). Turnovers: Archbold 17, Elmwood 13.
Archbold 9 11 2 10 - 32
Elmwood 9 7 6 20 - 42
Montpelier 42, Genoa 30
HOLLAND — Montpelier carried a 20-13 lead into the second half and built on it for the 42-30 victory in the D-III sectional finals.
Ariel Page led the Locomotives (14-10) with 11 points.
Rylee Frederickson scored 10 points for the Comets (7-17).
MONTPELIER (42) — Bumb 7; Fritsch 5; Rose 6; Steffes 2; McCord 6; Richmire 1; Page 11; Repp 4. Totals 16-5-42.
GENOA (30) — G. Goodman 6; Gerke 4; Cruickshank 5; Fredrickson 10; Bradfield 2; D. Goodman 3. Totals 8-13-30.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Rose 2, Fritsch, Bumb, Repp. Genoa - Cruickshank.
Montpelier 9 11 8 14 - 42
Genoa 9 4 9 8 - 30
Division IV
At Paulding
Ottoville 48, Lincolnview 30
PAULDING — Ottoville allowed only three Lincolnview players in the scoring column in a 48-30 victory.
Alexa Honigford led the Big Green (15-9) with 13 points.
Jordan Decker scored 20 points for the Lancers (5-20).
OTTOVILLE (48) — Geise 7; Thomas 7; Honigford 13; Kramer 2; Knippen 8; Gamble 2; Hoersten 9. Totals 15-13-48.
LINCOLNVIEW (30) — Jackman 2; Bollenbacker 8; Decker 20. Totals 11-8-30.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Honigford 3, Thomas, Hoersten.
Lincolnview 8 4 8 10 - 30
Ottoville 15 8 10 14 - 48
Crestview 53, Edon 37
PAULDING — Lexi Gregory poured in 24 points to lead Crestview past Edon, 53-27.
Bailey Gregory added 13 points for the Knights (16-9).
Claire Radabaugh scored 11 points for the Bombers (11-14).
EDON (37) — Radabaugh 11; Towers 0; Bignell 8; Bloir 4; Briner 6; Hickman 0; Warner 2; Heinze 2; Kiess 2; Kaylor 2; Maier 0. Totals 15-5-37.
CRESTVIEW (53) — Wolford 2; B. Gregory 13; L. Gregory 24; McCoy 3; Chesbro 1; Hammons 2; Cunningham 8. Totals 16-20-53.
Three-point goals: Edon - Bignell 2. Crestview - L. Gregory.
Edon 6 12 11 8 - 37
Crestview 6 14 14 19 - 53
At Bryan
Antwerp 45, Stryker 24
BRYAN — Stryker went a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line but was unable to stop Antwer as the Archers prevailed, 45-24.
Karsyn Brumett scored 12 points to lead the Archers (14-11).
Courtney Stewart led the Panthers (13-11) with eight points.
STRYKER (24) — Wickerham 0; Grice 0; Myers 0; Cadwell 6; Stewart 8; Dangler 0; Fulk 3; Blevins 2; Woolace 2; Myers 0; Ramon 0; Cox 3. Totals 5-10-24.
ANTWERP (45) — Miller 2; Reinhart 0; Coppes 8; Recker 0; Reinhart 0; Schuette 2; Devore 3; Copsey 0; Gomez 8; Brumett 12; Brewer 1; Oberlin 9. Totals 14-12-45.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Cadwell 2, Fulk, Cox. Antwerp - Brumett 2, Gomez 2, Coppes.
Stryker 6 5 4 9 - 24
Antwerp 14 12 14 14 - 45
Wayne Trace 51, North Central 17
BRYAN — Claire Sinn scored 21 points to lead Wayne Trace to a sectional title over North Central, 51-17.
Miriam Sinn added 14 points for the Raiders (20-4).
Madison Brown scored eight points for the Eagles (9-16).
WAYNE TRACE (51) — C. Sinn 21; Katie Stoller 2; M. Sinn 14; Graham 2; Katrina Stoller 1; R. Stoller 6; Daeger 2; Moore 3. Totals 22-2-51.
NORTH CENTRAL (17) — Brown 8; Hickman 2; Bonney 3; Elser 2; Meyers 2. Totals 5-6-17.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - C. Sinn 2, M. Sinn 2, Moore. North Central - Bonney.
Wayne Trace 13 16 18 4 - 51
North Central 5 0 6 6 - 17
At Bluffton University
Kalida 57, North Baltimore 27
BLUFFTON — Kalida jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one and cruised to a 57-27 win in the D-IV sectional finals at Bluffton University on Saturday.
Grace Klausing led the Wildcats (17-7) with 25 points and Abby Wurth chipped in with 11.
Grace Hagemyer and Leah Lee each scored nine points for the Tigers (13-11).
NORTH BALTIMORE (27) — Hagemyer 9; Lee 9; McCartney 7; Perez 2. Totals 13-4-27.
KALIDA (57) — Klausing 25; Wurth 11; Erhart 7; Maag 6; Vennekotter 4; Recker 2; Siebeneck 1; Unverferth 1; Smith 0; Rampe 0; Hovest 0; Bockrath 0; Fortman 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals 28-8-57.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore - Lee 2, McCartney. Kalida - Klausing 4, Maag 2, Erhart. Rebounds: North Baltimore 25 (Hagemyer 9), Kalida 20. Turnovers: North Baltimore 26, Kalida 10.
North Baltimore 9 12 5 1 - 27
Kalida 17 10 15 15 - 57
