Fort Loramie 60, Ottawa-Glandorf 31
OTTAWA — In a battle of state finalists last season, Division IV No. 1 Fort Loramie outscored D-III No. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf 26-7 in the fourth quarter to cap a 60-31 rout.
Freshman Colleen Brandewie tallied 16 points to lead the Redskins (13-0), which have won 77 of their last 79 regular-season games. Ava Sholtis chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Erin Kaufman tallied 14 points, six rebounds and five steals for O-G (8-3), which had a 36-game home win streak snapped dating back to Dec. 29, 2018.
FORT LORAMIE (60) - C. Brandewie 16; Sholtis 15; Albers 7; Turner 7; Heitkamp 4; Mescher 4; Rose 3; A. Brandewie 2; Baker 2; Meyer 0. Totals 20-36 17-18 60.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (31) - E. Kaufman 14; K. Kaufman 6; Verhoff 3; Aldrich 2; Haselman 2; Grotehouse 2; Kimmet 2; E. Brinkman 0; Frey 0; Schroeder 0; C. Brinkman 0; Siefker 0. Totals 14-41 2-2 31.
Three-point goals: Fort Loramie 3-9 (Sholtis, Albers, Turner), Ottawa-Glandorf 1-11 (Verhoff). Rebounds: Fort Loramie 20 (Sholtis 11), Ottawa-Glandorf 16 (E. Kaufman 6). Turnovers: Fort Loramie 12, Ottawa-Glandorf 17.
Fort Loramie 6 16 12 26 - 60
Ottawa-Glandorf 6 10 8 7 - 31
Bluffton 52, Paulding 25
PAULDING — Paulding fell behind by double digits after eight minutes and was unable to recover, falling to visiting Bluffton, 52-25.
Ayla Grandey paced the Pirates (10-3) with 18 points while Kylie Monday and Sami Scoles each chipped in nine for Paulding’s former Northwest Conference colleague.
Janae Pease had nine points to lead the ledger for Paulding (3-8), which had won three of four coming into the contest.
BLUFFTON (52) - Schweingerber 0; Talavinia 0; Busch 6; Eachus 7; Fleece 0; K. Giesige 3; Scoles 9; Monday 9; Fruchey 0; Bassett 0; Grandey 18. Totals 22-4-52.
PAULDING (25) - Schweller 5; Kauser 3; Pease 9; Trahin 0; Suffel 0; A. Bakle 2; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 0; A. Giesige 6; Barton 0; Roehrig 0; Valle 0. Totals 10-4-25.
Three-point goals: Bluffton - Eachus 2, Scoles, Monday. Paulding - Pease.
Bluffton 12 8 19 13 - 52
Paulding 2 6 9 8 - 25
Stryker 39, Delta 34
DELTA — Stryker out-scored Delta 11-4 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 39-34 road win.
Sage Woolace poured in 22 points, including 8-of-10 at the free throw line, to lead the 7-5 Panthers while Haylee Fulk drained four first-quarter 3-pointers for 12 points.
Khloe Weber netted a dozen points to pace Delta (3-8). Alani Haas chipped in 10.
STRYKER (39) - Woolace 22; Rethmel 0; E. Fulk 2; Ramon 1; Wickerham 2; H. Fulk 12; Myers 0. Totals 12-11-39.
DELTA (34) - Weber 12; Munger 2; Burres 6; Irelan 2; Friess 0; Haas 10; Smith 2. Totals 14-0-34.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Myers 4. Delta - Weber 2, Burres 2, Haas 2.
Stryker 16 4 8 11 - 39
Delta 10 10 10 4 - 34
Liberty-Benton 40, Kalida 22
KALIDA — Liberty-Benton moved to 9-1 on the season with a 40-22 stifling of host Kalida.
Riley Irwin’s 14 points led the ledger for the Eagles, which held the hosts to 8-of-40 shooting (20 percent) on the day. Sophomore Lauren Gerken chipped in 13 tallies and 11 rebounds
Brooke Vennekotter netted six points to lead Kalida, which fell to 4-8 on the year.
LIBERTY-BENTON (40) - Irwin 14; Gerken 13; Recker 9; C. May 3; Crow 1; Hooper 0; Deeter 0; Hiegel 0; Barbara 0; L. May 0; Spiess 0; Knepper 0. Totals 14-39 9-17 40.
KALIDA (22) - Vennekotter 6; L. Recker 5; Erhart 3; Burgei 3; Av. Unverferth 2; W. Unverferth 2; Bockrath 1; Hovest 0; C. Recker 0; Hipsher 0; Kuhlman 0; Meyer 0; Miller 0; A. Unverferth 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 8-40 3-6 22.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton 3-15 (Irwin 2, Recker), Kalida 3-21 (L. Recker, Erhart, Burgei). Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 30 (Gerken 11), Kalida 20 (Erhart 6). Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 9, Kalida 12.
Liberty-Benton 10 11 8 11 - 40
Kalida 2 3 8 9 - 22
Reserves: Kalida, 19-18.
