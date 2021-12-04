Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Fairview 46
OTTAWA — Fairview battled gamely through one period with defending D-III state runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf, leading 23-15 in the first quarter before a 17-0 run by the host Titans turned the tide into a 76-46 rout of the Apaches in area girls basketball action on Saturday.
Chloee Glenn tallied 19 points and seven rebounds for the Titans (2-0), which out-rebounded Fairview 43-23 in the victory and 21-6 on the offensive glass. Myka Aldrich added 17 points and nine boards.
Kelly Crites and Kaitlyn Zeedyk each netted 11 points to pace the Apaches (2-2) while Carrie Zeedyk recorded seven points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a rematch of the last two D-III Elida District finals.
FAIRVIEW (46) - Crites 11; K. Zeedyk 11; C. Zeedyk 7; Rhodes 6; Singer 6; Hammer 5; Merritt 0. Totals 17-50 6-9 46.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (76) - Glenn 19; Aldrich 17; Haselman 9; E. Kaufman 6; K. Kaufman 5; Siefker 5; Verhoff 4; Kimmet 4; E. Brinkman 3; C. Brinkman 2; Grotehouse 2; Frey 0; Schroeder 0. Totals 34-75 5-9 76.
Three-point goals: Fairview 6-19 (Crites 3, C. Zeedyk, Singer, Hammer), Ottawa-Glandorf 3-17 (Haselman, Siefker, E. Brinkman). Rebounds: Fairview 23 (C. Zeedyk 11), Ottawa-Glandorf 43 (Aldrich 9). Turnovers: Fairview 19, Ottawa-Glandorf 11.
Fairview 23 3 7 13 - 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 20 19 18 19 - 76
Antwerp 59, MVCD 32
ANTWERP — All 11 Antwerp players that saw time scored at least one point as the Archers picked up a balanced 59-32 victory over Maumee Valley Country Day.
Astianna Coppes put up 18 points to lead all scorers for the Archers (3-1), which staked out an 18-4 lead after one quarter.
Freshman Khari Bland netted 12 points to pace the Hawks (0-2).
MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (32) - Ruiz 8; Bland 12; Gokula 0; Villa 8; Warris 4; Mathis 0. Totals 11-10-32.
ANTWERP (59) - Rohrs 2; Reinhart 7; Coppes 18; Recker 4; Schuette 8; McMichael 6; Townley 1; Jewell 9; Brewer 2; Fish 2; Krouse 1. Totals 25-6-59.
Three-point goals: MVCD - none. Antwerp - Reinhart, Schuette, McMichael.
MVCD 4 10 6 12 - 32
Antwerp 18 20 7 14 - 59
Evergreen 49, Otsego 9
METAMORA — Evergreen clamped down on defense for all 32 minutes, allowing zero second-half points and only nine overall in a 49-9 win over visiting Otsego.
Bekah Bowser canned four longballs and led the charge with 23 points for the Vikings (3-2) while Macy Chamberlin was next with nine tallies.
OTSEGO (9) - L. Hillesheim 4; Hartman 2; Dimick 2; Feehan 0; Brown 1; Studer 0; Lehr 0; M. Hillesheim 0. Totals 4-1-9.
EVERGREEN (49) - Riggs 1; Valentine 0; Bowser 23; Serna 5; Emmitt 0; Schuster 2; Wilson 1; Ricker 8; Chamberlin 9; Sintobin 0. Totals 17-10-49.
Three-point goals: Otsego - none. Evergreen - Bowser 4, Chamberlin.
Otsego 3 6 0 0 - 9
Evergreen 24 13 6 6 - 49
North Central 44, Liberty Center 41 (OT)
LIBERTY CENTER — After Darbi Stewart hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, North Central prevailed in the extra session with a 44-41 win over Liberty Center.
Madison Brown tallied a game-high 16 points, putting her four short of 1,000 career points for the Eagles (3-3). Lauren Balser added 10 markers while Isabelle Burnett netted nine.
Emersyn Gerken’s 13 points paced LC (2-2) while Alyssa Giesige recorded 11 points and six rebounds.
NORTH CENTRAL (44) - M. Brown 16; Balser 10; Burnett 9; Stewart 5; Bonney 4. Totals 13-13-44.
LIBERTY CENTER (41) - Giesige 11; Gray 4; Armey 3; K. Mohler 3; H. Mohler 0; Gerken 13; Barrett 2; Blanton 5. Totals 14-12-41.
Three-point goals: North Central - Balser 2, Burnett 2, Stewart. Liberty Center - K. Mohler.
North Central 6 8 6 17 7 - 44
Liberty Center 9 10 6 12 4 - 41
Reserves: Liberty Center, 28-11 (two quarters).
Kalida 31, Elida 20
ELIDA — In a game with baskets at a premium, Kalida held Elida scoreless in the fourth quarter to claim a 31-20 road victory.
Camille Hovest had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Wildcats (2-1), which out-scored the Bulldogs 12-0 in the final stanza.
Addisyn Freeman’s 12 points led all scorers for Elida (0-4).
KALIDA (31) - Hovest 10; Vennekotter 7; Erhart 6; Recker 4; W. Unverferth 3; Bockrath 1; A. Unverferth 0. Totals 10-44 8-15 31.
ELIDA (20) - Freeman 12; Mitchell 3; Laux 3; Johnson 2; Hunter 0; Ramirez 0; Sanders 0. Totals 8-36 2-11 20.
Three-point goals: Kalida 3-15 (Vennekotter, Recker, W. Unverferth), Elida 2-13 (Freeman, Laux). Rebounds: Kalida 28 (Hovest 10), Elida 26. Turnovers: Kalida 6, Elida 9.
Kalida 4 9 6 12 - 31
Elida 6 3 11 0 - 20
Reserves: Kalida, 25-17 (two quarters).
Miller City 66, Pandora-Gilboa 29
PANDORA — Miller City’s Abi Lammers came incredibly close to a quadruple-double for the Wildcats in a 66-29 Putnam County League victory over host Pandora-Gilboa.
The MC senior put up 23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals in the victory for the Wildcats (2-1, 1-0 PCL). Carley Hermiller chipped in 13 markers.
MILLER CITY (66) - Lammers 23; Wenzinger 2; Berger 1; Hermiller 13; Otto 8; Reyna 4; Pfau 9; Erford 2. Totals 27-56 11-18 66.
PANDORA-GILBOA (29) - Diller 2; Rutschilling 4; Miller 11; Fenstermaker 12. Totals 12-1-29.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Pfau. Pandora-Gilboa - Miller 3, Fenstermaker. Rebounds: Miller City 23 (Lammers 11). Turnovers: Miller City 3.
Miller City 66
Pandora-Gilboa 29
Reserves: Miller City, 44-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.