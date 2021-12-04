Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Fairview 46

OTTAWA — Fairview battled gamely through one period with defending D-III state runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf, leading 23-15 in the first quarter before a 17-0 run by the host Titans turned the tide into a 76-46 rout of the Apaches in area girls basketball action on Saturday.

Chloee Glenn tallied 19 points and seven rebounds for the Titans (2-0), which out-rebounded Fairview 43-23 in the victory and 21-6 on the offensive glass. Myka Aldrich added 17 points and nine boards.

Kelly Crites and Kaitlyn Zeedyk each netted 11 points to pace the Apaches (2-2) while Carrie Zeedyk recorded seven points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a rematch of the last two D-III Elida District finals.

FAIRVIEW (46) - Crites 11; K. Zeedyk 11; C. Zeedyk 7; Rhodes 6; Singer 6; Hammer 5; Merritt 0. Totals 17-50 6-9 46.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (76) - Glenn 19; Aldrich 17; Haselman 9; E. Kaufman 6; K. Kaufman 5; Siefker 5; Verhoff 4; Kimmet 4; E. Brinkman 3; C. Brinkman 2; Grotehouse 2; Frey 0; Schroeder 0. Totals 34-75 5-9 76.

Three-point goals: Fairview 6-19 (Crites 3, C. Zeedyk, Singer, Hammer), Ottawa-Glandorf 3-17 (Haselman, Siefker, E. Brinkman). Rebounds: Fairview 23 (C. Zeedyk 11), Ottawa-Glandorf 43 (Aldrich 9). Turnovers: Fairview 19, Ottawa-Glandorf 11.

Fairview 23 3 7 13 - 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 20 19 18 19 - 76

Antwerp 59, MVCD 32

ANTWERP — All 11 Antwerp players that saw time scored at least one point as the Archers picked up a balanced 59-32 victory over Maumee Valley Country Day.

Astianna Coppes put up 18 points to lead all scorers for the Archers (3-1), which staked out an 18-4 lead after one quarter.

Freshman Khari Bland netted 12 points to pace the Hawks (0-2).

MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (32) - Ruiz 8; Bland 12; Gokula 0; Villa 8; Warris 4; Mathis 0. Totals 11-10-32.

ANTWERP (59) - Rohrs 2; Reinhart 7; Coppes 18; Recker 4; Schuette 8; McMichael 6; Townley 1; Jewell 9; Brewer 2; Fish 2; Krouse 1. Totals 25-6-59.

Three-point goals: MVCD - none. Antwerp - Reinhart, Schuette, McMichael.

MVCD 4 10 6 12 - 32

Antwerp 18 20 7 14 - 59

Evergreen 49, Otsego 9

METAMORA — Evergreen clamped down on defense for all 32 minutes, allowing zero second-half points and only nine overall in a 49-9 win over visiting Otsego.

Bekah Bowser canned four longballs and led the charge with 23 points for the Vikings (3-2) while Macy Chamberlin was next with nine tallies.

OTSEGO (9) - L. Hillesheim 4; Hartman 2; Dimick 2; Feehan 0; Brown 1; Studer 0; Lehr 0; M. Hillesheim 0. Totals 4-1-9.

EVERGREEN (49) - Riggs 1; Valentine 0; Bowser 23; Serna 5; Emmitt 0; Schuster 2; Wilson 1; Ricker 8; Chamberlin 9; Sintobin 0. Totals 17-10-49.

Three-point goals: Otsego - none. Evergreen - Bowser 4, Chamberlin.

Otsego 3 6 0 0 - 9

Evergreen 24 13 6 6 - 49

North Central 44, Liberty Center 41 (OT)

LIBERTY CENTER — After Darbi Stewart hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, North Central prevailed in the extra session with a 44-41 win over Liberty Center.

Madison Brown tallied a game-high 16 points, putting her four short of 1,000 career points for the Eagles (3-3). Lauren Balser added 10 markers while Isabelle Burnett netted nine.

Emersyn Gerken’s 13 points paced LC (2-2) while Alyssa Giesige recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

NORTH CENTRAL (44) - M. Brown 16; Balser 10; Burnett 9; Stewart 5; Bonney 4. Totals 13-13-44.

LIBERTY CENTER (41) - Giesige 11; Gray 4; Armey 3; K. Mohler 3; H. Mohler 0; Gerken 13; Barrett 2; Blanton 5. Totals 14-12-41.

Three-point goals: North Central - Balser 2, Burnett 2, Stewart. Liberty Center - K. Mohler.

North Central 6 8 6 17 7 - 44

Liberty Center 9 10 6 12 4 - 41

Reserves: Liberty Center, 28-11 (two quarters).

Kalida 31, Elida 20

ELIDA — In a game with baskets at a premium, Kalida held Elida scoreless in the fourth quarter to claim a 31-20 road victory.

Camille Hovest had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Wildcats (2-1), which out-scored the Bulldogs 12-0 in the final stanza.

Addisyn Freeman’s 12 points led all scorers for Elida (0-4).

KALIDA (31) - Hovest 10; Vennekotter 7; Erhart 6; Recker 4; W. Unverferth 3; Bockrath 1; A. Unverferth 0. Totals 10-44 8-15 31.

ELIDA (20) - Freeman 12; Mitchell 3; Laux 3; Johnson 2; Hunter 0; Ramirez 0; Sanders 0. Totals 8-36 2-11 20.

Three-point goals: Kalida 3-15 (Vennekotter, Recker, W. Unverferth), Elida 2-13 (Freeman, Laux). Rebounds: Kalida 28 (Hovest 10), Elida 26. Turnovers: Kalida 6, Elida 9.

Kalida 4 9 6 12 - 31

Elida 6 3 11 0 - 20

Reserves: Kalida, 25-17 (two quarters).

Miller City 66, Pandora-Gilboa 29

PANDORA — Miller City’s Abi Lammers came incredibly close to a quadruple-double for the Wildcats in a 66-29 Putnam County League victory over host Pandora-Gilboa.

The MC senior put up 23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals in the victory for the Wildcats (2-1, 1-0 PCL). Carley Hermiller chipped in 13 markers.

MILLER CITY (66) - Lammers 23; Wenzinger 2; Berger 1; Hermiller 13; Otto 8; Reyna 4; Pfau 9; Erford 2. Totals 27-56 11-18 66.

PANDORA-GILBOA (29) - Diller 2; Rutschilling 4; Miller 11; Fenstermaker 12. Totals 12-1-29.

Three-point goals: Miller City - Pfau. Pandora-Gilboa - Miller 3, Fenstermaker. Rebounds: Miller City 23 (Lammers 11). Turnovers: Miller City 3.

Miller City 66

Pandora-Gilboa 29

Reserves: Miller City, 44-3.

