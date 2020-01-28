DELTA — Perennial power Ottawa-Glandorf (15-1) made the trip to Delta and left with a 52-29 win over the Panthers (12-3) in Saturday’s marquee contest in girls hoops action.
Chloe Glenn led the Titans with 17 points. Kelsey Erford overcame a rough day shooting the basketball to add 11 points.
Braelyn Wymer led Delta with nine points.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (52) - Erford 11; Siefker 6; Verhoff 6; Schimmoeller 2; Brinkman 0; Warnecke 2; Kaufman 4; Rich 4; Glenn 17.
DELTA (29) - Ford 0; Rouleau 6; Bra. Wymer 9; Green 5; Bro. Wymer 5; Culler 0; Weber 4.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf (5-20) — Erford 1-3, Siefker 2-4, Verhoff 2-8, Schimmoeller 0-3, Warneke 0-2. Delta (3-9) — Bra. Wymer 1-4, Green 1-3, Bro. Wymer 1-2. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 29 (Kaufman 9), Delta 25 (Rouleau 6). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Delta 24.
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 9 16 13 — 52
Delta 8 5 10 6 — 29
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 17-13.
Eastwood 88, Evergreen 70
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood and Evergreen spent the game running the floor, with the Eagles pulling out an 88-70 win.
Bekah Bowser knocked down seven triples for the Vikings (7-10) and finished with 29 points. Kennedi Keifer added five shots from long range as a part of her 19-point effort.
EVERGREEN (70) — Ni. Brand 9; VanOstrand 3; Na. Brand 0; Bowser 29; Radel 4; Foster 0; Keifer 19; Lumbrezer 6. Totals 26-5-70.
EASTWOOD (88) - Farmer 3; Haas 14; Schmeltz 24; Luidhardt 13; Moenter 13; Rost 4; K. Souder 8; J. Souder 1; Abke 8. Totals 39-6-88.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Bowser 7, Keifer 5, Ni. Brand. Eastwood — Haas 2, Famer, Luidhardt.
Evergreen 22 16 9 23 — 70
Eastwood 27 18 19 22 — 88
Kalida 44, Miller City 37
KALIDA — Kalida over came a 13-4 deficit after one quarter to rally for a 44-37 victory over Miller City.
Grace Klausing led Kalida (9-7, 2-2 PCL) with 24 points and seven rebounds.
Abi Lammers scored 17 for Miller City (11-5, 3-3 PCL) and grabbed 11 rebounds while Natalie Koenig scored 15 points.
MILLER CITY (37) — Lammers 17; C. Hermiller 1; Koenig 15; Reyna 4; Teders 0; L. Hermiller 0; Gable 0; Otto 0. Totals 13-9-37.
KALIDA (44) — Siebeneck 2; Klausing 24; Vennekotter 2; Rampe 3; Smith 8; Erhart 3; Wurth 2. Totals 15-8-44.
Three-point goals: Miller City — Koenig 2. Kalida — Klausing 4, Rampe, Erhart. Rebounds: Miller City 28 (Lammers 11), Kalida 24 (Klausing 7). Turnovers: Miller City 13, Kalida 13.
Miller City 13 9 9 6 — 37
Kalida 4 19 13 8 — 44
Reserves: Miller City, 23-19.
Elida 58, Leipsic 50
LEIPSIC — Leipsic had four players in double digits but fell to Elida, 58-50.
Whitney Langhals paced the Vikings (9-7) with 13 points while Marisa Hermiller scored 11 and Liz Scheckelhoff and Kyrsten Martinez each scored 10.
ELIDA (58) — Am. Freeman 20; Makin 12; Ad. Freeman 10; Reese 10; Vincet 4; Mitchell 2. Totals 13-19-58.
LEIPSIC (50) — Langhals 13; M. Hermiller 11; Scheckelhoff 10; Martinez 10; J. Hermiller 4; Berger 2; Kirkendall 0. Totals 23-9-50.
Three-point goals: Elida — Makin 4, Am. Freeman 3. Leipsic — Langhals 2, Martinez 2, M. Hermiller. Rebounds: Elida 28 (Ad. Freeman 9), Leipsic 26 (Scheckelhoff 10). Turnovers: Elida 11, Leipsic 13.
Elida 14 26 4 14 — 58
Leipsic 9 25 4 12 — 50
Reserves: Elida, 34-13.
Continental 58, P-G 36
CONTINENTAL — Catelyn Etter scored a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds as Continental defeated Pandora-Gilboa, 58-36.
Addy Armey added 14 points for the Pirates (9-8, 2-4 PCL) while Kerri Prowant scored 13.
Lacie Fenstermaker led the Rockets (1-16, 0-5 PCL) with 16 while Reagan Russell chipped in with 10 points.
PANDORA-GILBOA (36) — Augsburger 5; Russell 10; Kinsinger 2; Neuenschwander 3; Fenstermaker 16.
CONTINENTAL: (58) — Armey 14; Prowant 13; Hoeffel 9; Keller 4; Scott 2; Etter 16.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa — Fenstermaker 2. Continental — Prowant 3, Etter.
Pandora-Gilboa 4 8 7 17 — 36
Continental 16 14 18 10 — 58
Reserves: Continental, 22-14.
Ottoville 49,
Delphos Jefferson 35
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville built on a 22-16 halftime lead and pulled away from Delphos Jefferson, 49-35.
Nicole Knippen led the Big Green (11-7) with 13 points while Elise Kramer scored 11 and Alexa Honigford netted 10.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (35) — Buzard 4; Stewart 11; Lindeman 9; Deuel 6; Mawhorr 2; McGue 3. Totals 12-8-35.
OTTOVILLE (49) — Geise 8; Thomas 0; Honigford 10; Kramer 11; Knippen 13; Hoersten 7. Totals 17-10-49.
Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson — Stewart 3. Ottoville — Gaise, Honigford, Kramer, Knippen, Leis.
Delphos Jefferson 5 11 6 13 — 35
Ottoville 13 9 15 12 — 49
Edon 45, MVCD 25
TOLEDO — Edon jumped out to a 19-8 lead after one and cruised past Maumee Valley Country Day, 45-25.
Riley Bloir led the Bombers (9-7) with 12 points while Sydney Bignell added 11.
EDON (45) — Radabaugh 8; Towers 0; Bignell 11; Bloir 12; Briner 4; Hickman 2; Kiess 0; Kaylor 2; Maier 6; Heinze 0. Totals 20-2-45.
MVCD (25) — Papocchia 3; Francisco 2; Williams 7; Villa 4; Peek 2; Lumsden 7. Totals 9-5-25.
Three-point goals: Edon — Bignell 3. MVCD — Williams 2.
Edon 19 11 6 9 — 45
MVCD 8 8 2 7 — 25
Reserves: Edon, 48-10.
