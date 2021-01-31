NAPOLEON – Even when it wasn’t looking good, Napoleon had chips left. Well, Sophie Chipps.
The sophomore guard stepped up big and hit a pair of three pointers to get her Lady Cats back in the game as Napoleon, the second-ranked team in Division II, took down Berlin Hiland, the top team in Division III, 49-44 on a great Saturday afternoon contest.
“The kids had this game circled all year,” Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink said after the win. “To be able to play this game means a lot to our program. To be able to come out and find a way to win, against one of – if not the best team – in the state, I’m just extremely proud of the kids’ efforts.”
Napoleon found themselves down 35-30 after Zoe Miller put the exclamation mark on a 12-1 Hawk run with her second triple of the period. With the third period down to under a minute and momentum shifting to the visitors, Napoleon settled things down with a timeout.
“We didn’t want to get into a shooting match with them,” Kreinbrink said about the offense of the Hawks. “They want to get as many possessions as they can. They have so many kids that can knock down shots and eventually they are going to go in for them.”
When play resumed, the ball quickly found its way into the hands of Chipps, who hit the corner triple.
For good measure, and to put the Lady Carts back on front, she added one from long range when the final stanza began.
“She kept us in the game there,” Kreinbrink said of the sophomore stepping up with a couple big shots. “That three (at the end of the third), really they were on a run and dictating everything. It felt like every shot they were putting up was going on.”
Miller countered with a score after an offensive rebound, but that would be the last time Hiland led in the game. Chipps put the Lady Cats ahead for good when she scored on a nice move in the paint, cutting to the basket.
It started an 8-0 run, which put Napoleon ahead 44-37 with 3:57 remaining. Miller, who led the Hawks with 19 points, was able to get a couple of scores in succession, with one coming on a putback. Hiland was able to make it a one-possession game, but with time winding down, they would have to force Napoleon to go to the free throw line.
“She’s able to hit shots and finish around the rim,” Kreinbrink said of Miller, who will continue her basketball career at BGSU.
The Hawks got their desired outcome off a rare miss. Down by three, the Hawks ran into the frontcourt, then used a timeout to set up a play. Looking at a high post pass, the errant effort went out of bounds with 10 seconds left, giving the possession back to Napoleon.
“You know, they’ve got a thousand sets,” Kreinbrink said on the final offense series for Hiland. “They are going to run a lot of handoffs with a double screen and we wanted to stay out on them against the 3. We caught a big break, a lack of concentration on their part. We took advantage of it.”
It was the only turnover the Hawks committed in the final period.
"It was a big break for us," added Kreinbrink. "It's something we'll take. Who knows how we would have been able to defend that."
The Lady Cats were able to put the game away with two final free throws from Caely Ressler.
Hiland went cold in the first half, making just 5 of 20 shots, which allowed Napoleon to build a 20-5 lead. The Lady Cats made an effort of pounding the ball into the low block, with Ressler, Strock and Rausch all scoring from the post.
“It was probably our only advantage,” Kreinbrink said of getting the ball into the post. “We’ve talked about it all year. With some of the teams we play, they have bigger guards so that makes it tough for us. That was the one advantage we thought we had.”
Hiland got a couple scores late, but trailed 24-13 at the half. Kyli Horn ripped off six straight points in the third period to draw the Hawks to 27-23 with 5:33 left in the third.
Ressler led Napoleon (15-1) with 15 points. Chipps and Strock each added 11. Hiland fell to 15-1.
HILAND (44) – J. Troyer 0; Yoder 2; A. Mullet 2; Horn 9; B. Mullet 6; Swihart 6; Stutzman 0; Miller 19. Totals 17-39 4-6 44.
NAPOLEON (49) – Durham 1; Chipps 11; Hopkins 0; Strock 11; Pedroza 5; Helberg 2; Rausch 4; Ressler 15. Totals 15-35 14-18 49.
Three-point goals: Hiland – Horn 2, B. Mullet 2, Miller 2. Napoleon – Chipps 3, Pedroza, Ressler. Rebounds: Hiland 34, Napoleon 25. Turnovers: Hiland 10, Napoleon 8.
Hiland 5 8 22 9 – 44
Napoleon 15 9 9 16 – 49
