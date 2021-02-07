Napoleon 41, Archbold 27
ARCHBOLD — After trailing 20-19 at the half, No. 1 Napoleon overpowered host Archbold in the second half to nab a 41-27 win at “The Thunderdome” on Saturday in local girls basketball action.
Taylor Strock had 12 makes from the field, nearly outscoring the host Streaks with a 25-point showing for Napoleon (17-1), which outscored Archbold 23-7 in the final two stanzas.
Kylie Sauder paced Archbold (9-8) with 10 points.
NAPOLEON (41) - Strock 25; Pedroza 8; Helberg 5; Ressler 3. Totals 18-0-41.
ARCHBOLD (27) - Hostetler 3; McQuade 4; Sauder 10; Ziegler 7; Phillips 3. Totals 11-2-27.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Pedroza 2, Strock, Helberg, Ressler. Archbold - Hostetler, Ziegler, Phillips. Rebounds: Napoleon 18 (Helberg 5), Archbold 15 (Garrow, Sauder 4). Turnovers: Napoleon 9, Archbold 20.
Napoleon 12 7 9 14 - 41
Archbold 11 9 4 3 - 27
Fairview 60, Toledo CC 50
SHERWOOD — Fairview recorded its seventh straight victory, moving to 16-3 on the season with a 60-50 win over visiting Toledo Central Catholic.
Kiersten Cline tallied 18 points, four 3-pointers and four steals for the Apaches while Kelly Crites had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Kaitlyn Moeller scored 15 points to lead the Fighting Irish (4-4). Chloe Crawford added 13 points while Brinn Hunt scored 10.
TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC (50) - Crawford 13; Cross 2; Spinazze 5; Moeller 15; Ellis 5; T. Hunt 0; B. Hunt 10. Totals 15-15-50.
FAIRVIEW (60) - O. Ricica 2; Cline 18; Smith 9; Mavis 4; C. Zeedyk 8; P. Ricica 0; Rhodes 2; Crites 17. Totals 19-15-60.
Three-point goals: Toledo CC - Crawford 3, B. Hunt 2. Fairview - Cline 4, Smith 2, Crites. Turnovers: Toledo CC 16, Fairview 9.
Toledo CC 7 17 14 12 - 50
Fairview 15 16 13 16 - 60
Hicksville 49, Edon 34
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville’s Molly Crall racked up 17 points, five rebounds and five steals for the Aces in a 49-34 victory over Route 49 rival Edon.
Lindsay Bergman added 15 points and seven caroms for Hicksville (8-11), which doubled up the Bombers 26-13 in the first half.
Carlie Kiess netted 13 points to lead the ledger for Edon (6-10), which has dropped four of its last five.
EDON (34) - Towers 4; Spackman 0; Mitchell 0; Bignell 1; Dulle 0; Briner 0; Hickman 3; Heinze 0; Kiess 13; As. Kaylor 6; Al. Kaylor 7. Totals 13-7-54.
HICKSVILLE (49) - Slattery 7; Phillips 3; L. Seitz 0; Smith 3; Bergman 15; Crall 17; Eicher 1; Monroe 3; Baird 0; Neidhardt 0; A. Seitz 0. Totals 18-10-49.
Three-point goals: Edon - Kiess. Hicksville - Phillips, Crall, Monroe. Rebounds: Edon 29 (Briner 6), Hicksville 23 (Bergman 7). Turnovers: Edon 20, Hicksville 10.
Edon 6 7 12 9 - 34
Hicksville 14 12 15 8 - 49
Reserves: Hicksville, 29-22.
Hilltop 48, Edgerton 20
WEST UNITY — Kodi Brenner’s 11 points led the way for Hilltop as the Cadets knocked off Edgerton, 48-20.
Lana Baker netted 10 for Hilltop (11-6), which pulled away in the second half with a 31-10 advantage.
Brianna Wickerham had five points for the Bulldogs (1-17), which had seven other players score two points apiece.
EDGERTON (20) - Wickerham 5; Ritter 2; Smith 2; Giesige 1; Cape 2; A. Schroeder 0; Stark 2; Hennessey 0; G. Schroeder 2; Fort 2. Totals 6-7-20.
HILLTOP (48) - Martin 2; La. Baker 10; Bennett 0; Brenner 11; Jermeay 4; Bailey 0; Barnum 9; Hancock 0; Connolly 8; Le. Baker 4; Maddox 0. Totals 18-10-48.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Wickerham. Hilltop - Brenner 2. Turnovers: Edgerton 21, Hilltop 11.
Edgerton 2 8 5 5 - 20
Hilltop 8 9 19 12 - 48
Montpelier 57, North Central 35
PIONEER — Montpelier secured the first outright Buckeye Border Conference championship in school history with a 57-35 victory at North Central.
Ariel Page hit nine buckets for 18 points to lead the way for the Locos (17-2, 11-0 BBC) while Jessi Bumb added 13.
Madison Brown’s 18 points paced the Eagles, which fell to 7-10 (4-6 BBC).
MONTPELIER (57) - Bumb 13; Bexten 0; Fritsch 8; Engels 0; McCord 6; Sommer 0; Richmire 4; Taylor 0; Page 18; Repp 8. Totals 25-1-57.
NORTH CENTRAL (35) - Brown 18; Zimmerman 0; Balser 3; Burnett 3; Hickman 2; Westfall 0; Bonney 2; A. Dominguez 0; Cruz 0; G. Dominguez 0; Hollstein 4; Stewart 0; King 3. Totals 13-8-35.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Bumb 2, Fritsch 2, Repp 2. North Central - Balser.
Montpelier 22 17 6 12 - 57
North Central 15 8 4 8 - 35
Reserves: Montpelier, 33-29.
Miller City 62, Bluffton 51
MILLER CITY — Abi Lammers stuffed the stat sheet for Miller City as the Wildcats built a 19-point halftime lead en route to a 62-51 victory against Bluffton.
Lammers tallied 23 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals for the Wildcats (12-8) while Natalie Koenig added 17 points and Grace Pfau netted 12.
Kylie Stackhouse’s 20 points led the charge for the Pirates (11-10). Laykin Garmatter chipped in a dozen.
BLUFFTON (51) - Garmatter 12; Busch 1; Eachus 3; Stackhouse 20; Bricker 2; Scoles 7; Monday 6. Totals 17-47 13-20 51.
MILLER CITY (62) - Lammers 23; Kuhlman 3; Koenig 17; L. Hermiller 3; Pfau 12; M. Otto 4. Totals 22-47 12-15 62.
Three-point goals: Bluffton 4-11 (Garmatter 2, Stackhouse, Scoles), Miller City 6-16 (Pfau 2, Lammers, Kuhlman, Koenig, Hermiller). Rebounds: Bluffton 25, Miller City 19 (Lammers 14). Turnovers: Bluffton 18, Miller City 15.
Bluffton 7 12 16 16 - 51
Miller City 14 24 12 12 - 62
Reserves: Miller City, 32-17.
Kalida 46, Leipsic 39
LEIPSIC — Kalida stayed in the hunt for the Putnam County League title, moving to 5-1 in league contests with a 46-39 victory at Leipsic.
Grace Klausing’s 14 points led the charge for the Wildcats (14-5). Brenna Smith put up 12 to help the cause.
Liz Scheckelhoff and Whitney Langhals each scored nine points in the losing effort for the Vikings (13-9, 3-4 PCL).
KALIDA (46) - Klausing 14; Smith 12; Siebeneck 8; Hovest 5; Recker 5; Vennekotter 2. Totals 17-8-46.
LEIPSIC (39) - Scheckelhoff 9; Langhals 9; Martinez 7; J. Hermiller 6; M. Hermiller 5; Henry 3. Totals 13-10-39.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Siebeneck 2, Klausing, Recker. Leipsic - Langhals, Martinez, Henry.
Kalida 13 13 9 11 - 46
Leipsic 9 10 11 9 - 39
Columbus Grove 47, Arlington 21
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove held Arlington to single digits in all four quarters as the Bulldogs nabbed a 47-21 win.
Kenzie King hit four trifectas and netted 16 points to lead the way for Columbus Grove (13-7), which outscored the Vikings 33-11 combined in the second and fourth quarters.
Adriana Agapiou scored 10 points to pace Arlington (3-14).
ARLINGTON (21) - Agapoiu 10; Smith 5; Crist 3; Russell 3. Totals 9-1-21.
COLUMBUS GROVE (47) - King 16; Downing 7; Sautter 6; S. Schroeder 6; Fortman 5; Halker 4; Clement 3. Totals 19-2-47.
Three-point goals: Arlington - Crist, Russell. Columbus Grove - King 4, S. Schroeder 2, Clement.
Arlington 6 6 4 5 - 21
Columbus Grove 6 16 8 17 - 47
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 20-5.
