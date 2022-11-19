NAPOLEON — Midway through the first quarter, Defiance girls basketball held an 8-6 lead, but a Sophie Chipps steal and ensuing bucket ignited a 9-0 Napoleon run to end the quarter as Napoleon downed Defiance 43-26 in the Bulldogs’ season opener.
It was that run, propelled by a defensive play that turned the favor towards Napoleon (2-0) that spurned the Wildcats on after a bit of a lethargic start. Napoleon forced 22 turnovers and made just 10 themselves.
“We went to more of a three-quarter court zone for us and we haven’t worked on that a ton but the girls did a good job of adjusting to it,” Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink said of the change defensively that helped them break away. “We got some deflections, some steals and got ourselves some easy buckets.”
It was senior guard Elizabeth Hoffman that nailed the corner three to give the Bulldogs the lead in the first quarter, the only three of the game for the Bulldogs. Defiance head coach Nate Headley liked the energy to start the contest, but knew that mistakes cost them all throughout the first half.
“It was first game jitters for us a little bit,” Headley said. “I thought we were able to match their energy but we went cold, couldn’t score for a while and they took advantage of us defensively … I told them at halftime there is a fine line between being down 14 like we were or being down six or eight. They got some extra free throws, extra chances and those are just things that we have to clean up going forward.”
Both teams had trouble scoring at points in the second stanza, with Napoleon taking a 28-14 into the locker rooms but throughout the third quarter when things went dry for the Wildcats, they found solace in the free throw line and senior Sophie Chipps’ ability to get to the bucket. Chipps led all scorers in the game with 14.
“We attacked and we were aggressive offensively. We got to the line and we made them, which is the most important thing,” Kreinbrink said of his squad who went 16-of-22 from the charity stripe on the night. “Sophie is a playmaker and she’s got to be aggressive for us. When we need to get points she’s going to be the one we have to find. We went through a little bit of a lull in the first half and she made some plays.”
After three the Wildcats had opened a 39-19 lead. It was a third quarter for Defiance that saw too many turnovers and easy buckets for the Bulldogs, as the pressure by Napoleon continued to be a thorn in their side.
“I mean we are going to see it a lot in our league,” Headley said of the pressure. “They do a good job of putting pressure on the ball and we have to learn where the gaps and angles are. We made a few silly decisions and it cost us a couple of turnovers.”
But the Bulldogs didn’t back down until the final buzzer sounded, outscoring Napoleon 8-4 in the final quarter. Senior Mia Horvath was able to find her mid range shot all night, continuing her solid scoring from a year ago and leading the Bulldogs with 10 points. Alexa Garcia also had a nice night for Defiance, showing she wasn’t afraid to shoot the ball and finished with six.
“That’s a big credit to our seniors,” Headley said of the fight shown in the fourth quarter. “They know what we expect as far as focus, energy and effort … they are good examples for the younger girls that even when the score doesn’t go your way, you’re still playing your heart out and trying to execute the things you work on every day in practice.”
Alongside Chipps’ 14, Lylah Tassler also had a nice night for the Wildcats as she was able to score inside and out, knocking down the only three of the game for the Wildcats.
Both teams will be back in action again on Tuesday as Defiance travels to Wayne Trace and Napoleon welcomes in Perrysburg.
DEFIANCE (26) - Rigg 0; Kroecker 2; Maynard 3; Zapata 0; Brenner 0; Ramirez 0; Hoffman 5; Garcia 6; Horvath 10; McDonald 0. Totals: 11-1-1-26.
NAPOLEON (43) - Sonnenberg 3; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 3; Kruse 5; Chipps 14; Huddle 11; L. Kruse 0; Tassler 0; Schnitkey 0; Burill 3; Smith; Butler 0. Totals: 12-1-16 - 43
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Tassler. Defiance — Hoffman. Turnovers: Napoleon 10, Defiance 21.
Defiance 8 6 4 8 - 26
Napoleon 15 13 11 4 - 43
Reserves: Napoleon 25-19.
