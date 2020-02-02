ARCHBOLD — Napoleon stayed perfect on the season at 19-0 after defeating Archbold 64-27 in area girls hoops action on Saturday.
Emma Pedroza led the Wildcats (No. 2 Division II) with 12 points while Shae Pedroza added 11.
Abi Borojevich scored nine points for the Bluestreaks (10-7).
NAPOLEON (64) — Rieger 8; Bostelman 0; Lankenau 8; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 11; Strock 9; E. Pedroza 12; Helberg 6; Ressler 6; Good 4. Totals 26-5-64.
ARCHBOLD (27) — Rodriguez 5; Hostetler 2; Gensler 1; McQuade 0; Borojevich 9; Rupp 0; Garrow 0; Sauder 2; Ziegler 5; Phillips 3. Totals 10-5-27.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - S. Pedroza 3, Lankenau 2, Rieger 2. Archbold - Borojevich, Phillips. Rebounds: Napoleon 28 (Good 8), Archbold 18 (Sauder 6). Turnovers: Napoleon 10, Archbold 29.
Napoleon 14 14 15 21 - 64
Archbold 11 6 4 6 - 27
Reserves: Napoleon, 40-32.
Liberty Center 47, Ottawa Hills 38
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center improved to 10-10 on the season with a 47-38 win over Ottawa Hills.
Cassidy Chapa scored 14 points for the Tigers while Sam Graber added 12 points.
Abbie Westmeyer paced the Green Bears (7-7) with 15 points while Catherine Byrne scored 14.
OTTAWA HILLS (38) — Meredith 1; Byrne 14; Diesen 8; Westmeyer 15. Totals 17-3-38.
LIBERTY CENTER (47) — Armey 0; Hollenbaugh 2; Long 0; Orr 2; Chapa 14; Young 8; Graber 12; Engler 2; Giesige 7. Totals 18-7-47.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills - Byrne. Liberty Center - Young 2, Graber 2.
Ottawa Hills 7 10 9 12 - 38
Liberty Center 14 11 12 10 - 47
Elmwood 38, Patrick Henry 25
ELMWOOD — Elmwood held Patrick Henry to 14 first half points and secured the victory, 38-25.
Brooklyn Thrash posted 27 points for the the Royals (10-8).
Kenzie Vance paced the Patriots (8-7) with nine points.
PATRICK HENRY (25) — Sonnenberg 3; Nickels 0; Rosebrook 4; Meyer 0; Van De Buscche 0; M. Prigge 0; Weber 2; K. Prigge 5; Fintel 2; Vance 9. Totals 7-8-25.
ELMWOOD (38) — Zimmerman 1; Watters 4; Morray 4; Thrash 27; Barber 2. Totals 14-10-38.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Sonnenberg, K. Prigge, Vance.
Patrick Henry 15 4 4 12 - 25
Elmwood 9 14 9 6 - 38
Delta 44, Pettisville 26
PETTISVILLE — Delta jumped out to a 13-7 lead and cruised past Pettisville, 44-26.
Brooklyn Green scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Braelyn Wymer added 10 for the Panthers (14-4).
Mikayla Graber led the Blackbirds (3-15) with nine points.
DELTA (44) — Green 14; Braelyn Wymer 10; Brooklyn Wymer 9; Rouleau 5; Ford 2; Coller 2; Weber 2. Totals 19-10-44.
PETTISVILLE (26) — Graber 9; Grieser 8; McWatters 7; Plank 2. Totals 15-2-26.
Three-point goals: Delta - Green 2, Braelyn Wymer 2. Pettisville - Graber 3, Grieser 2, McWatters. Rebounds: Delta 35 (Green 7), Pettisville 24. Turnovers: Delta 10, Pettisville 21.
Delta 13 14 5 12 - 44
Pettisville 7 3 8 8 - 26
Reserves: Pettisville, 15-3.
Evergreen 51, Hilltop 45
WEST UNITY — Savannah Van Ostrand scored 18 points, including four three-pointers, as Evergreen defeated Hilltop, 51-45.
Bekah Bowser added 12 points for the Vikings (9-8) while Paige Radel scored 10.
Lana Baker paced the Cadets (4-14) with 15 points.
EVERGREEN (51) — Ni. Brand 9; Van Ostrand 18; Na. Brand 2; Bowser 12; Radel 10. Totals 17-9-51.
HILLTOP (45) — Maddox 5; La. Baker 15; Norden 2; Brenner 8; Barnum 2; Le. Baker 7; Bailey 6. Totals 17-9-45.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Van Ostrand 4, Ni. Brand 3, Bowser. Hilltop - La. Baker, Bailey.
Evergreen 7 14 21 9 - 51
Hilltop 11 12 11 11 - 45
Reserves: Hilltop, 39-22.
Edgerton 37, Edon 29
EDON — Ally Cape scored her 1,000th career point to lead Edgerton past Edon, 37-29.
Cape tallied 19 points on the afternoon for the Bulldogs (6-12).
Sydney Bignell scored 11 points for the Bombers (8-10).
EDGERTON (37) — Siebenaler 3; Picillo 8; Cape 19; McNalley 2; Leppelmeier 5; T. Smith 0; A. Schroeder 0; M. Smith 0; Herman 0; G. Schroeder 0; Moreno 0. Totals 13-7-37.
EDON (29) — Radabaugh 2; Towers 2; Bignell 11; Briner 0; Hickman 0; Warner 0; Hainze 2; Kiess 6; Kaylor 4; Maier 2. Totals 6-15-29.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Cape 3, Leppelmeier. Edon - Bignell 2.
Edgerton 14 4 11 8 - 37
Edon 3 12 3 11 - 29
Stryker 45, Ayersville 33
STRYKER — A 28-15 edge in the second and third quarters lifted Stryker past Ayersville, 45-33.
Sage Woolace paced the Panthers (11-9) with 17 points.
Kacee Okuley scored nine points to lead the Pilots (5-14).
AYERSVILLE (33) — Sheets 0; Dishop 4; Addington 7; Martin o; Froelich 5; Limbaugh 0; Recther 2; Dales 6; Vold 0; Okuley 9. Totals 9-13-33.
STRYKER (45) — Grice 4; Myers 1; Cadwell 4; Dangler 0; Fulk 6; Blevins 7; Woolace 17; Cox 6. Totals 15-10-45.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Addington, Okuley. Stryker - Cox 2, Woolace 2, Fulk.
Ayersville 8 8 7 10 - 33
Stryker 6 12 16 11 - 45
Wayne Trace 66, Miller City 53
MILLER CITY — Claire Sinn scored 29 points to lead Wayne Trace to a 66-53 victory over Miller City. Sinn also had four steals, which gave her the school record for steals in a career previously held by Natalie Davis of 288 in 2002. Sinn now has 291 in her career.
Katrina Stoller added 12 points for the Raiders (15-3) while Miriam Sinn scored 11 points.
Abi Lammers scored 18 points for the Wildcats (11-7) and grabbed 11 rebounds while Natalie Koenig scored 17.
WAYNE TRACE (66) — C. Sinn 29; M. Sinn 11; Shepard 8; Graham 1; K. Stoller 12; R. Stoller 5. Totals 25-12-66.
MILLER CITY (53) — Ellerbrock 3; Lammers 18; C. Hermiller 7; Koenig 17; L. Hermiller 3; Reyna 2; Pfau 3. Totals 18-13-53.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - C. Sinn 2, M. Sinn, K. Stoller. Miller City - Ellerbrock, C. Hermiller, L. Hermiller, Pfau. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 41 (Sinn 8), Miller City 23 (Lammers 11). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 12, Miller City 15.
Wayne Trace 15 17 18 16 - 66
Miller City 13 13 15 12 - 53
Reserves: Miller City, 36-15.
Paulding 62, Continental 38
CONTINENTAL — Chelsi Giesige scored 23 points to lead Paulding to a 62-38 win over Continental.
Sadie Estle chipped in with 10 points for the Panthers (17-3), which tied a school record with their 10th consecutive victory.
Alex Hoeffel led the Pirates (10-9) with 13 points while Catelyn Etter added 12 points.
PAULDING (62) — Parrett 2; McCullough 5; Pease 12; C. Giesige 23; A. Giesige 3; Strayer 2; Estle 10.
CONTINENTAL (38) — Prowant 9; Hoeffel 13; Etter 12; Potts 2; Keller 2.
Three-point goals: Paulding - C. Giesige 3, Pease 2, A. Giesige. Continental - Prowant 3, Hoeffel.
Paulding 11 21 25 5 - 62
Continental 11 7 4 16 - 38
Kalida 56, Pandora-Gilboa 23
KALIDA — Grace Klausing scored 16 points as Kalida defeated Pandora-Gilboa, 56-23.
McKayla Maag added 12 points for the Wildcats (11-7, 3-2 PCL).
Lacie Fenstermaker scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Rockets (2-17, 0-6 PCL).
PANDORA-GILBOA (23) — La. Fenstermaker 16; Le. Fenstermaker 2; Russell 2; Dysert 2; Augsburger 1; Duling 0; Miller 0; Kinsinger 0; Luttfring 0; Simons 0. Totals 9-7-23.
KALIDA (56) — Klausing 16; Maag 12; Smith 8; Wurth 7; Siebeneck 5; Vennekotter 4; Erhart 3; Hovest 1; Recker 0; Rampe 0; Unverferth 0; Bockrath 0; Schmitz 0; Fortman 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals 27-6-56.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - La. Fenstermaker 2. Kalida - Maag 2, Siebeneck, Erhart. Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 21 (La. Fenstermaker 7), Kalida 31 (Smith 7). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 24, Kalida 7.
Pandora-Gilboa 7 4 5 7 - 23
Kalida 10 31 7 8 - 56
Reserves: Kalida, 51-9.
Ottawa-Glandorf 36, Liberty-Benton 21
BENTON RIDGE — Ottawa-Glandorf built a 17-5 lead at the half and pulled away from Liberty-Benton 36-21 in a battle of state-ranked Division III squads.
Bri Schimmoeller led the No. 9 Titans (18-1) with 11 points.
Caitlin Elseser paced the eighth-ranked Eagles (14-3) with seven points and five rebounds.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (36) — Erford 8; Siefker 3; Schimmoeller 11; Warnecke 0; Kaufman 9; Glenn 5; Verhof 0. Totals 14-5-36.
LIBERTY-BENTON (21) — Irwin 5; Elseser 7; Rhodes 4; Deeter 3; Smith 2. Totals 5-9-21.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Siefker, Schimmoeller, Kaufman. Liberty Benton - Irwin, Rhodes. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Liberty Benton 16. Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Liberty-Benton 16.
Ottawa-Glandorf 11 6 6 13 - 36
Liberty-Benton 3 2 7 9 - 21
Reserves: Liberty-Benton, 39-7.
Ottoville 49, Leipsic 23
LEIPSIC — Ottoville held Leipsic to six second-half points to power to a 49-23 Putnam County League win over the Vikings.
Alex Honigford led the Big Green (13-7, 6-1 PCL) with 11. Ottoville needs a loss by Columbus Grove in its PCL finale to earn a share of the league crown.
Whitney Langhals scored seven points for the Vikings (10-8, 3-3 PCL).
OTTOVILLE (49) — Honigford 11; Kramer 9; Hoersten 7; Knippen 6; Thomas 6; Geise 6; F. Gamble 4; G. Gamble 0; S. Turnwald 0; B. Turnwald 0; German 0; Leis 0; Wannemacher 0. Totals 28-2-49.
LEIPSIC (23) — Langhals 7; Martinez 6; Scheckelhoff 4; Berger 4; Haselman 2; M. Hermiller 0; J. Hermiller 0; Giron 0; Kirkendall 0; Schroeder 0. Totals 13-0-23.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Honigford 3, Kramer 3, Hoersten, Knippen, Geise. Leipsic - Martinez 2, Langhals. Rebounds: Ottoville 25 (Knippen 7), Leipsic 28 (Scheckelhoff 13). Turnovers: Ottoville 19, Leipsic 27.
Ottoville 5 14 18 12 - 49
Leipsic 9 8 4 2 - 23
